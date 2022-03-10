March 10, 2022

March 09, 2022

March 09, 2022

March 08, 2022

Clifford Law

Clifford Law Offices
Clifford Law Offices Blog

What to do if You Have Been Involved in a Train Accident

Thursday, March 10, 2022

Trains can be a beautiful way to travel, see the country, and commute. However, tragic events like a derailment not only affect the people on the train but their entire community.

What to do after being involved in a train accident:

  1. Get medical help from emergency responders and seek out other medical experts as needed. Follow the recommendations of your healthcare treatment plan provided by your medical team. 

  2. Contact your insurance provider. Tell them details of the accident, so it can be recorded on your profile.

  3. Document as much as you possibly can, including:

    • Time and location of the accident

    • Type of train and how the accident happened

    • Your medical diagnosis and treatment plan

    • Witnesses of the accident

    • How injuries from the accident have negatively affected your daily life

Why seek legal support after a train accident?

Companies like Amtrak are massive for-profit businesses and can be sued like any other corporation. Train accidents are complicated cases, and train companies have a team of attorneys and insurance agents focused on deflecting the blame and payouts. 

A train accident can take you away from your job, hobbies, family life, and so forth. Despite the seriousness of these accidents, help from an attorney can give you your life back.

© 2022 by Clifford Law Offices PC.
Clifford Law

Clifford Law Offices prides itself on tackling complex cases and seeing them through to the end. Our commitment to these difficult cases has led to many notable verdicts and settlements — many of them record-setting — in a variety of practice areas.

We have been named in the National Law Journal's Top 50 "America's Elite Trial Lawyers," the only Chicago law firm to be awarded this honor.

info@cliffordlaw.com
800-899-0410
www.cliffordlaw.com/
