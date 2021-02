Mary Beth Johnston is the co-leader of the global health care and FDA practice group and has served on the firm’s management committee since 2008. She concentrates her practice exclusively in health law, representing major academic medical centers, hospital and health systems, accountable care organizations and provider networks, and pharmacy and clinical laboratory providers.

As a result of this diversified practice, her proficiency extends to federal and state regulatory compliance matters, Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement, FCA and internal...