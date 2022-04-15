April 15, 2022

Volume XII, Number 105
Article By

Christopher P. Baker
Jailah D. Emerson

Varnum LLP
What You Need to Know about Renewing Your Michigan Liquor License Before the April 30 Deadline

Friday, April 15, 2022

All liquor licenses issued by the State of Michigan Liquor Control Commission (“MLCC”), including all on-premises, off-premises, manufacturer, wholesaler and importer licenses, must be renewed by April 30, 2022. Liquor licenses issued by the MLCC are effective for a period of one year and expire April 30 of each licensing year. Exceptions exist only for certain sales representative and vendor permits, which are valid for terms of three years.

For those with licenses currently in escrow, different rules for renewal apply; however, these licenses must also be renewed despite the non-active nature of the license. Finally, no exceptions to the renewal rules exist for recently issued licenses — those issued in the 2021-2022 licensing year must be renewed on or prior to April 30, as well.

Restaurants, hotels, retail stores and other Michigan liquor-licensed operators wishing to retain their licensed status with the ability to furnish and/or sell alcoholic beverages, whether retail or wholesale, must renew their existing licenses on or prior to the April 30 deadline. The failure of an active licensee to timely renew a license is a violation of the Michigan Liquor Control Code and will subject the license to termination.

Typically, MLCC administrative staff will mail renewal packages mid-March. As of April 1, licensees can print their own renewal license online – in time for the May 1 renewal date – if there are no changes to their renewal license application. If a renewal application has been mailed to the MLCC prior to April 1, it may also be printed online. Licensees can only print active licenses for the current renewal year. Escrow renewals do not contain licensing documents that require printing. Instructions for printing renewal licenses can be found here.

© 2022 Varnum LLPNational Law Review, Volume XII, Number 105
Christopher P. Baker, Varnum Law, Ann Arbor, Real Estate Attorney, Beverage Control Lawyer
Christopher P. Baker
Counsel

Chris is a member of the firm’s Real Estate Practice Team. He has significant experience representing retail license holders, including resorts, hotels, restaurants and retail developers. Chris also works with licensed suppliers, including brewers, distillers and wineries in all areas of alcoholic beverage regulatory matters, including licensing, enforcement and trade practice issues. He is well versed with the wholesale, distributor and importer provisions of the Michigan Liquor Control Code and regularly represents clients before the Michigan Liquor Control Commission...

cpbaker@varnumlaw.com
248/567-7425
www.varnumlaw.com
Jailah D. Emerson
Jailah D. Emerson Litigation Attorney Varnum Detroit, MI
Associate

Jailah is an associate at Varnum. She is a skilled researcher with experience in real estate, labor and employment, bankruptcy, commercial litigation and corporate matters. Prior to joining Varnum, she served as a legal intern at the U.S. Dept. of Justice and in the general counsel office of a publicly-traded utility. She also served as a legal extern to the Honorable Victoria A. Roberts of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan.

jdemerson@varnumlaw.com
313-481-7346
www.varnumlaw.com
www.varnumlaw.com/newsroom
