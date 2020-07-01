July 1, 2020

Volume X, Number 183

 

July 01, 2020

June 30, 2020

June 29, 2020

Amy L. Peck
Michael H. Neifach
Jackson Lewis P.C.
Immigration Blog

White House Issues Amendment to Presidential Proclamation on Suspension of New Work Visas

Tuesday, June 30, 2020

The White House has issued an amendment to the June 22, 2020, Presidential “Proclamation Suspending Entry of Aliens Who Present a Risk to the U.S. Labor Market Following the Coronavirus Outbreak” to clarify an issue regarding those who are outside the scope of the Proclamation.

According to the amendment, not all those holding nonimmigrant visas on June 24, 2020, are exempted from the Proclamation – only those holding valid H, L, or J visas. This means that individuals with, for instance, valid B-1/B-2 visitor visas on June 24, 2020, will not necessarily be eligible to apply for H, L, or J visas.

The amendment affects Section 3 of the original Proclamation setting out the scope of the suspension.

The Proclamation (the amendment in italics) will affect those who are:

  • Outside of the U.S. on the effective date – June 24, 2020, at 12:01 a.m. (EDT);

  • Do not have a nonimmigrant visa, of any of the classifications specified in Section 2 (H, L, or J) and pursuant to which the alien is seeking entry that is valid on the effective date of the Proclamation or issued thereafter; and

  • Do not have another travel document (such as a transportation letter, boarding foil, or advance parole document) valid on the effective date or issued thereafter.

Amy L. Peck, Immigration Attorney, Jackson Lewis, Worksite Compliance Lawyer
Amy L. Peck
Principal

Amy L. Peck is a Principal in the Omaha, Nebraska, office of Jackson Lewis P.C. She dedicates her practice exclusively to immigration law and worksite compliance, and she is Co-Leader of the firm's Immigration practice group.

Ms. Peck is one of 21 Directors elected to serve on the 14,000-member American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA) Board of Governors. She currently is serving on the Board of Trustees of the American Immigration Council.

Ms. Peck is a member of the AILA National...

Amy.Peck@jacksonlewis.com
(402) 391-1991
www.jacksonlewis.com
Michael H. Neifach
Michael H. Neifach, Jackson Lewis, Employment visa Lawyer, border security matters attorney
Principal

Michael Neifach is a Principal in the Washington, D.C. Region office of Jackson Lewis P.C. He is a recognized leader on immigration, visa and border security matters, and he is Co-Leader of the firm's Immigration practice group.

Mr. Neifach has held senior positions at the White House Homeland Security Council, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). He served as General Counsel at ICE from July 2007 through January 2009. Following his government service, Mr. Neifach oversaw the Immigration, Compliance, and Homeland Security practice at a boutique immigration law firm until joining Jackson Lewis.

Michael.Neifach@jacksonlewis.com
(703) 483-8300
www.jacksonlewis.com