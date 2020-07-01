White House Issues Amendment to Presidential Proclamation on Suspension of New Work Visas

Tuesday, June 30, 2020

The White House has issued an amendment to the June 22, 2020, Presidential “Proclamation Suspending Entry of Aliens Who Present a Risk to the U.S. Labor Market Following the Coronavirus Outbreak” to clarify an issue regarding those who are outside the scope of the Proclamation.

According to the amendment, not all those holding nonimmigrant visas on June 24, 2020, are exempted from the Proclamation – only those holding valid H, L, or J visas. This means that individuals with, for instance, valid B-1/B-2 visitor visas on June 24, 2020, will not necessarily be eligible to apply for H, L, or J visas.

The amendment affects Section 3 of the original Proclamation setting out the scope of the suspension.

The Proclamation (the amendment in italics) will affect those who are: