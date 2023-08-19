August 19, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 231
Advertisement

15

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

August 18, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

August 17, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

August 16, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Kathryn M. Rattigan
Blair Robinson (non-lawyer intern)

Robinson & Cole LLP
Data Privacy + Security Insider

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

White House to Host Meeting on Data Brokering Industry as CFPB Promises New Regulations

Thursday, August 17, 2023

The White House hosted a roundtable meeting Tuesday on the data brokering industry as a part of an administration-wide push toward strengthening America’s consumer privacy landscape. The meeting brought together researchers, regulators, and consumer advocates. The Biden-Harris Administration has called for stronger national regulations on data brokering, or the buying and selling of personal consumer data. Data brokers have been implicated in sharing extremely sensitive data without the subject’s knowledge. For example, we previously reported on a Federal Trade Commission (FTC) suit against a broker for allegedly selling personal geolocation data that indicated the subjects’ places of worship and visits to reproductive health clinics.

In a tandem announcement, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) announced that it is considering new regulations empowered by the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA). The CFPB proposes classifying certain data brokers as consumer reporting agencies under the FCRA. This would subject those data brokers dealing in the broad categories of data covered by the FCRA to increased oversight and restrictions on improper use. The regulations will also clarify to what extent “credit header data,” or data gleaned from credit reports and circulated by data brokers, is a consumer report per FCRA. These regulations are in the pre-proposal stage, and the CFPB is asking small business owners for input.

If enacted as described, these regulations may be a much-needed win for American consumer privacy. There is no overarching privacy legislation at the federal level, and only a few states (among them California and Vermont) currently try to regulate the wild west of data brokering and surveillance capitalism.

Copyright © 2023 Robinson & Cole LLP. All rights reserved.National Law Review, Volume XIII, Number 229
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Kathryn Rattigan Attorney Cybersecurity Data Privacy
Kathryn M. Rattigan
Partner

Kathryn Rattigan is a member of the firm's Business Litigation Group and Data Privacy + Cybersecurity Team. She advises clients on data privacy and security, cybersecurity, and compliance with related state and federal laws. Kathryn also provides legal advice regarding the use of unmanned aerial systems (UAS, or drones) and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regulations. She represents clients across all industries, such as insurance, health care, education, energy, and construction.

Data Privacy and Cybersecurity Compliance

Kathryn helps clients comply...

[email protected]
401-709-3357
www.rc.com