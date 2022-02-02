Why This Economic Thought Leader is Optimistic for the Future: John Challenger [PODCAST]
As the most recent economic news indicates a slowdown in hiring coupled with a continuing decline in the unemployment rate and an increasingly tight job market, there seems to be a lot of confusion to clear up. Mix this all with a 7% unemployment rate and The Great Resignation, and we could all benefit from a little guidance. This week, Michael Peregrine welcomes back John Challenger for his perspective on economic trends and the messages he derives from them, what it means for board oversight and what he really thinks about The Great Resignation. John and Michael also discuss:
Who are the people leaving their jobs in The Great Resignation and why are they leaving?
How can recruiters target each group leaving during The Great Resignation?
What is the ripple effect of offering promotions as an attraction for retention?
What extent does the normalization of the pandemic affect the issues of retention and a tight labor market?