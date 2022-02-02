February 2, 2022

Volume XII, Number 33
February 01, 2022

January 31, 2022

Article By

Michael W. Peregrine

McDermott Will & Emery
Why This Economic Thought Leader is Optimistic for the Future: John Challenger [PODCAST]

Tuesday, February 1, 2022

As the most recent economic news indicates a slowdown in hiring coupled with a continuing decline in the unemployment rate and an increasingly tight job market, there seems to be a lot of confusion to clear up. Mix this all with a 7% unemployment rate and The Great Resignation, and we could all benefit from a little guidance. This week, Michael Peregrine welcomes back John Challenger for his perspective on economic trends and the messages he derives from them, what it means for board oversight and what he really thinks about The Great Resignation. John and Michael also discuss:

  • Who are the people leaving their jobs in The Great Resignation and why are they leaving?

  • How can recruiters target each group leaving during The Great Resignation? 

  • What is the ripple effect of offering promotions as an attraction for retention? 

  • What extent does the normalization of the pandemic affect the issues of retention and a tight labor market?

 

 

 

© 2022 McDermott Will & EmeryNational Law Review, Volume XII, Number 32
Michael Peregrine Corporate Governance Lawyer McDermott
Michael W. Peregrine
Partner

Michael W. Peregrine is a partner in the law firm of McDermott Will & Emery LLP and is based in the Firm’s Chicago office.  He represents corporations (and their officers and directors) in connection with governance, corporate structure, fiduciary duties, officer-director liability issues and charitable trust law.  Michael is recognized as one of the leading national practitioners in corporate governance law.

Michael is outside governance counsel to many prominent corporations, including hospitals and health systems, voluntary health...

mperegrine@mwe.com
312-984-6933
www.mwe.com
www.mwe.com/insights
