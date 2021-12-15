Why You Should Use Video in Your LinkedIn Strategy

Tuesday, December 14, 2021

Creating video for Linkedin is well worth the time and effort because it helps you connect with your followers in a way the written word doesn’t.

Also most people aren’t using it, giving you a huge opportunity.

Video content typically performs well with most LinkedIn’s algorithm because it captures a viewer’s attention for longer, getting people to stop the scroll.

Video is also great way to bring to life boring or complex subject matter.

I’m certainly not perfect in my videos.

You can see here my chipped nail polish. I have to re-record many videos because I live at home with two puppies who sometimes interrupt me, or because I lost my train of thought or because I said the wrong thing. But I keep practicing, and I keep doing it. And you should too.

Create an outline or a script, and practice. I don’t recommend reading from a Teleprompter because you can look robotic.

What should you post?

* Provide Helpful Advice and Solutions. Hopefully like I’m doing here.

* Give a Tutorial: Show the solution to a problem you’ve encountered and use visuals to bring it to life.

* Post Company News: People are interested in who you’ve hired, your big deals, who you’ve acquired and which events you plan to attend. Just be humble.

* Share Client Stories: Help others learn by talking about issues you helped your clients overcome. Nothing helps you to market yourself better than your clients.

* Share Interviews: Host a Q&A with an executive or someone with whom you connected at a conference.

There are two primary ways to post video on LinkedIn:

1 – Upload Natively: Upload a video file to LinkedIn or record a video with the LinkedIn app.

Once published, native videos appear in users’ LinkedIn feed. Based on how viewers comment and, to a lesser extent, whether they like and share, it’ll be distributed over several days.

2 – Post a Link: Paste a video link into a LinkedIn post or direct message

Like all major social media sites, LinkedIn gives preference to videos that are uploaded directly to its site. It wants to keep users within the platform.