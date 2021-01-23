Workplace Safety Review: Episode 9 | A Look Ahead at 2021 - More of the Same for EHS or a Whole New Ballgame? [PODCAST]

Friday, January 22, 2021

In this episode, Greenberg Traurig’s Michael T. Taylor and Adam Roseman review the bellwether events of 2020 and what environment, health, and safety (EHS) professionals can expect in terms of regulatory and enforcement actions and trends under the new Biden Administration.

Workplace Safety Review, is a Greenberg Traurig Podcast, hosted by Michael Taylor, Chair of the firm’s OSHA Group. Taylor interviews influential environmental, health, and safety professionals across the country in a broad range of industries.

Listen to Episode 9: A Look Ahead at 2021 - More of the Same for EHS or a Whole New Ballgame?