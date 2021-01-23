January 23, 2021

Volume XI, Number 23

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

January 22, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

January 21, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

January 20, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis
Article By
Michael T. Taylor
Greenberg Traurig, LLP
L&E Blog
Advertisement

Workplace Safety Review: Episode 9 | A Look Ahead at 2021 - More of the Same for EHS or a Whole New Ballgame? [PODCAST]

Friday, January 22, 2021

In this episode, Greenberg Traurig’s Michael T. Taylor and Adam Roseman review the bellwether events of 2020 and what environment, health, and safety (EHS) professionals can expect in terms of regulatory and enforcement actions and trends under the new Biden Administration.

Workplace Safety Review, is a Greenberg Traurig Podcast, hosted by Michael Taylor, Chair of the firm’s OSHA Group. Taylor interviews influential environmental, health, and safety professionals across the country in a broad range of industries.

Listen to Episode 9: A Look Ahead at 2021 - More of the Same for EHS or a Whole New Ballgame?

Advertisement
©2020 Greenberg Traurig, LLP. All rights reserved. National Law Review, Volume XI, Number 22
Advertisement

TRENDING LEGAL ANALYSIS

Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Michael Taylor, Greenberg Traurig Law Firm, Northern Virginia, Labor and Employment, Energy Law Attorney
Michael T. Taylor
Shareholder

Michael T. Taylor is Chair of the firm's Labor & Employment Practice's OSHA group. He focuses his practice on the representation of employers in a variety of industries regarding Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) matters across the country. Over the last fourteen years, Michael has defended scores of employers during enforcement litigation, many of which have involved a significant injury, fatality, or catastrophic event in the workplace. Michael also provides OSHA compliance counseling, OSHA inspection counseling, OSHA whistleblower representation, and OSHA due...

taylormt@gtlaw.com
703-749-1387
www.gtlaw.com
Advertisement
Advertisement