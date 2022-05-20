May 20, 2022

Volume XII, Number 140
William E. Grob
Hera S. Arsen

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C.
Workplace Strategies Watercooler: Exploring Mental Health in the Workplace [PODCAST]

Friday, May 20, 2022

Recorded live at Workplace Strategies, Ogletree Deakins’ national labor and employment law seminar for human resources professionals and in-house counsel, this podcast features a discussion with William Grob and Hera Arsen, Ph.D., about employee mental health as a key topic of workplace communications. Starting with a look into the social dynamics and complex considerations that have changed company cultures and employee perceptions, as well as expectations, about mental health in recent years, Bill examines the lingering toll of the COVID-19 pandemic on employee well-being and offers pragmatic tips on how to recognize and respond to employees who are experiencing mental health difficulties.

 

 

© 2022, Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C., All Rights Reserved.National Law Review, Volume XII, Number 140
William E. Grob
Shareholder

Bill Grob focuses his practice exclusively on labor and employment law representing management. He has served as lead trial counsel in cases in federal and state courts, and has extensive experience as lead counsel in a variety of labor and employment matters, including numerous collective actions, involving wage/hour and overtime litigation, race discrimination, disability discrimination, leave issues and harassment. Much of Bill’s practice involves representing professional sports teams and organizations, theme parks, entertainment venues and organizations,...

Hera S. Arsen
Managing Editor of Firm Publications

Hera S. Arsen, J.D., Ph.D., is Managing Editor of the firm's publications, overseeing the firm's print and online legal publications and content. Hera, who joined Ogletree Deakins in 2003, is directly responsible for writing and editing the firm's national legal content, including coverage of federal agencies and the Supreme Court of the United States. She also oversees the Ogletree Deakins blog, which covers the latest legal news from over 20 practice-areas and jurisdictions. As leader of the firm's blog, Hera writes blog posts on a variety of legal issues, edits...

