Workplace Strategies Watercooler: Exploring Mental Health in the Workplace [PODCAST]

Friday, May 20, 2022

Recorded live at Workplace Strategies, Ogletree Deakins’ national labor and employment law seminar for human resources professionals and in-house counsel, this podcast features a discussion with William Grob and Hera Arsen, Ph.D., about employee mental health as a key topic of workplace communications. Starting with a look into the social dynamics and complex considerations that have changed company cultures and employee perceptions, as well as expectations, about mental health in recent years, Bill examines the lingering toll of the COVID-19 pandemic on employee well-being and offers pragmatic tips on how to recognize and respond to employees who are experiencing mental health difficulties.