Dan H. Renberg
Byron Dorgan
Philip S. English
D. Reed Freeman Jr.

ArentFox Schiff LLP
15 Minutes on Congress: AI Edition [Podcast]

Thursday, August 24, 2023

In the inaugural edition of 15 Minutes on Congress, host Dan Renberg is joined by his colleagues, former Sen. Byron Dorgan, former Congressman Phil English, and Reed Freeman, as they delve into the complexities of artificial intelligence (AI) regulation in Congress, addressing the challenges posed and the far-reaching implications of AI development on a global scale.

Highlights of the conversation include:

  • The increasing attention to the concept of AI regulation, with both Republicans and Democrats seeking to develop regulatory frameworks.
  • Various approaches to AI regulation, such as creating a National Commission, an AI agency, and a Bill of Rights.
  • The importance of stakeholders in AI working closely with Congress to guide regulatory approaches.
  • Similarities between the rise of the internet and AI, emphasizing the challenges in comprehending the technology and its implications.
  • A growing consensus on principles for AI regulation, focused on ensuring AI systems are safe, effective, and transparent.
  • The challenge of balancing technological advancements with necessary regulations, considering the global aspect of AI development.

Dan H. Renberg Government Attorney ArentFoxSchiff
Dan H. Renberg
Partner and Government Relations Practice Co-Leader

In recent years, Dan has represented numerous corporate clients, trade associations, and nonprofit organizations on a wide variety of public policy matters, including securing federal funds, and has assisted clients in resolving issues before Congress and Executive Branch agencies. Dan has worked with clients who need innovative strategic planning and tireless advocacy in the nation’s capital on issues that include health policy, trade, tax policy, energy, Medicare reimbursement, transportation infrastructure, biomedical research, and economic development. Leaders of...

[email protected]
202-857-6386
www.afslaw.com
Byron Dorgan
Byron Dorgan D.C. Senior Policy Advisor ArentFox Schiff
Senior Policy Advisor

Senator Dorgan is a Senior Policy Advisor at ArentFox Schiff and Co-Chair of the firm’s Government Relations practice.

Senator Dorgan serves as Co-Chair, along with Congressman Phil English, of ArentFox Schiff’s Government Relations practice. He is recognized as having substantial knowledge in the areas of energy, transportation and infrastructure, taxation, technology, defense, national security, trade, and Indian affairs, and has been the author of major energy legislation as well as transportation and tax policies.

...
byron.dorgan @afslaw.com
202-857-6334
www.afslaw.com/
Philip S. English
Philip S. English D.C. Government Relations Advisor ArentFox Schiff
Senior Government Relations Advisor

Former US Congressman Philip English is a senior government relations advisor and co-chair of the government relations practice.

While in Congress, Phil developed an interest and rich experience in trade, health care, and tax and energy policy. He currently assists clients in these areas, plus state and municipal government operations. 

Phil currently serves as Coordinator of the Healthcare Group Purchasing Industry Initiative (HGPII), which enforces industry standards, promotes best business practices, and monitors...

[email protected]
202-857-6031
www.afslaw.com/
D. Reed Freeman Jr.
D. Reed Freeman FTC Defense Lawyer ArentFox
Partner

With nearly 30 years of experience in data privacy, data security, and FTC defense, Reed brings a mastery of the law and unparalleled experience to bear for the firm’s clients.

A recognized authority in privacy, data security, and FTC defense, Reed brings a mastery of the law and unparalleled experience to bear for the firm’s clients. He has represented clients in scores of FTC investigations involving privacy, data security, and advertising matters. He also defends companies in state consumer protection investigations and data breach responses...

[email protected]
202-350-3610
www.afslaw.com