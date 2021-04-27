2019 and 2020 EEO-1 Component 1 Filing Site Is Now Open

Tuesday, April 27, 2021

After the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) delayed the collection of 2019 EEO-1 Component 1 data, April 26, 2021, now marks the opening of the 2019 and 2020 EEO-1 Component 1 filing site. The EEOC had extended the data collection period from the usual 10 weeks to 12 weeks, resulting in a July 19, 2021, filing deadline. Previous filers will receive their companies’ annual notification letters by U.S. mail. Each letter will include the company ID and passcode, which are required to create a new account in the “EEO-1 Component Online Filing System.” All companies will need to create accounts in the EEO-1 Component 1 Online Filing System.

There are two ways to file reports: (1) via an online secure data entry form, which will be available on April 26, 2021, and (2) a file upload that filers may use to upload data files, including Type 6 report data files, through the filing system, which will be available in late May 2021.

Companies that do not receive notification letters by the end of April 2021 may want to check the EEOC’s filing website for any applicable updates. If necessary, a company can contact the EEO-1 Component 1 Filer Support Team by phone to obtain the company passcode and update the contact information. The EEOC requires that a company verify that its caller is authorized to receive this information. The caller must be an existing point of contact in the EEOC’s records or must provide a letter on company letterhead in electronic PDF format, signed by an authorized company representative, authorizing filer access.

Companies may also use the contact form found on the EEOC’s filer support page to submit updated contact information. Companies that use the form will need to submit the following information: company name; EIN; new contact name; new contact email; new contact phone number; whether the contact information replaces or adds to existing contacts; and new mailing address (if applicable).

In addition, companies must report acquisitions, mergers, and spinoffs that occurred from January 2019 through December 2020 to the EEO-1 Component 1 Filer Support Team prior to proceeding with filing. Companies can report acquisitions, mergers, and spinoffs via the EEO-1 Support Center.

Companies may want to ensure that they are ready to file by the July 19, 2021, deadline because the EEOC has not announced a mechanism by which to obtain an extension to file the 2019 and 2020 Component 1 data.