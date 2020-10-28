2021 Cost of Living Adjustments

Kristy focuses her Employee Benefits practice on retirement plans. In addition to drafting plans, she submits plans to IRS for opinion and determination letters, and submits plans to IRS under the Voluntary Compliance Program and to the U.S. Department of Labor under the Voluntary Fiduciary Correction Program.

Her experience also includes drafting plan amendments, consent resolutions, Summary Plan Descriptions, Summaries of Material Modifications, 204(h) Notices, and plan administrative forms. Kristy answers client questions about plan administration and assists...