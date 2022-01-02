2022 Resolutions: What Healthcare Practices Need To Tackle In the New Year [PODCAST]

Saturday, January 1, 2022

In this episode, host Ericka Adler, Roetzel Shareholder and Health Law Practice Group leader, is joined by fellow Roetzel Attorneys Christina Kuta and David Hochman, Shareholder, to provide guidance on resolutions healthcare practices should be making as they head into the New Year. They break down what practices should be reviewing and updating as they finish year-end planning including: COVID mandates, Stark compliance, HIPPA training, updating employee handbooks, statutory deadlines for 401K plans, medical record audits, and review of practice contracts.

