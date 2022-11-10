Absorbing and Reacting to the SEC’s New Clawback Rules

Thursday, November 10, 2022

The Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on October 26, 2022, adopted new executive compensation “clawback” rules, thus fulfilling its 2010 mandate under the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act ("Dodd-Frank"). The purpose of this alert is to briefly summarize the rules and some related considerations and highlight next steps that issuers should be considering as they plan to comply with the new rules. A more detailed summary of the rules are set forth in Exhibit A and the adopting release and a related fact sheet are available here.

What Happened?

As required by Dodd-Frank, the SEC adopted new Rule 10D-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), detailing the circumstances under which generally all listed issuers (including EGCs and SRCs) must recover (i.e., “clawback”) incentive-based compensation that was erroneously received by current and former executive officers, but only to the extent such incentivebased compensation was based upon a misstated financial performance measure (including, for these purposes, stock price and total shareholder return) during the prior three fiscal years.

National stock exchanges (i.e., Nasdaq and the NYSE) will now be required to establish listing standards requiring listed issuers to adopt and comply with written clawback policies meeting the standards specified by Rule 10D-1.

Under corresponding amendments to other SEC rules under the Exchange Act, listed issuers will, once the applicable listing standards become effective, be required to file their clawback polices as exhibits to their annual reports and provide new disclosures about such policies and their implementation and effects in their annual reports on Form 10-K and proxy statements.

What Compensation is Covered?

Under any clawback policy that complies with the new rules, if an issuer is required to prepare a financial restatement, then such issuer must seek recoupment of any incentive-based compensation that its executive officers “received” during the prior three fiscal years, but only to the extent such incentivebased compensation received is in excess of what the executive officer would have received had the financial error not occurred.

Compensation is deemed “received” in the fiscal period during which the relevant goal related to the applicable financial reporting measure is satisfied, even if payment or grant occurs after the end of that period.

Current and former executive officers who erroneously received incentive-based compensation within the three fiscal years preceding a financial restatement must be subject to the clawback policy.

What Triggers a Clawback?

Notably, unlike many existing clawback policies that only apply to officers who actually engaged in fraud or misconduct related to financial statements and provide issuers with some degree of discretion in determining when and whether to pursue enforcement, the new rules generally require (subject to very limited exceptions) issuers to clawback compensation erroneously received by any executive officer in connection with any “Little r” restatements (i.e., financial restatements that are not deemed material errors and do not require a full restatement of previously issued financial statements), as well as “Big R” restatements (i.e., financial restatements that are deemed material errors and do require a full restatement of previously issued financial statements as well as immediate Form 8-K disclosure to the effect that the previously issued financial statements can no longer be relied upon). The rules were adopted by a 3-2 vote, and the relatively unexpected inclusion of “Little r” restatements was one element of the rules as adopted that generated dissent from the two Republican SEC commissioners as well as other stakeholders.

What is the Deadline to Comply with the New Rules?

The exact date an issuer must comply with the new rules is not currently known because the stock exchanges have not yet published listing standards (i.e., the listing standards could provide for an effective date up to one year after the new rules are published in the Federal Register, and an issuer would then have up to 60 days to implement a compliant clawback policy).

Accordingly, listed issuers probably have at least a year to adopt a new clawback policy. Moreover, a number of interpretive questions remain under the SEC’s new rules, and it remains to be seen whether future SEC guidance or additional specificity that may be embodied in the listing standards actually adopted by the exchanges resolve these issues. It is also uncertain how courts will interpret these provisions in the event an affected executive challenges a clawback demand in the future. Nevertheless, given the detailed nature of the SEC’s final rules, issuers can begin preparing now with reasonable certainty regarding their new obligations and any issuer adopting a “wait-and-see” approach should be ready to move quickly.

What Are Next Steps?

Even before the actual compliance deadline is known, issuers should consider one or more of the following action items (presented in no particular order):

. Review the issuer's current clawback policy (if any) to determine whether changes will likely be required. At a minimum, an issuer's Board of Directors will likely desire an update on what the impact of the new rules could and will be. Review existing contractual arrangements to determine whether compliance with the issuer's soon-to-be implemented (or revised) clawback policy would create any conflicts with existing contracts such as executive employment agreements, equity incentive awards, indemnification agreements, etc. To this point, keep in mind that the requirement to comply with the new clawback rules is a stock exchange listing requirement and failure to comply could result in delisting. It very well could be that an issuer has a contractual arrangement with a covered executive that would be violated if the issuer attempted to clawback incentive compensation. As a result, and to avoid any future tug-a-war where an issuer has to choose between potential delisting and a breach of contract with an executive, the issuer should evaluate and analyze every contract where a conflict or interpretive question would arise. The Board of Directors (or the Compensation Committee) should then review and discuss the results of this analysis, and deliberate as to what, if any, actions could and should be taken by the issuer in order to address any actual or potential issues. With respect to vesting schedules, revisit any situation where the issuer incorporates a financial performance-based measure as a modifier to an otherwise non-financial performance-based measure. By way of example, assume the issuer has a human capital measure as the primary performance-based measure (e.g., safety, social goals, etc.) and then applies a financial performance-based measure (e.g., EBITDA, shareholder return, etc.) as an up or down modifier to any payout. Consideration should be given to whether or not the financial performance-based modifier should be eliminated. In designing severance pay, consider whether performance-based incentive pay should instead be denominated as a flat dollar amount. By way of example, it is a common pay practice to have incentive bonuses paid to a terminated executive only to the extent the performance goal underling such bonus would have been achieved. One way to avoid having such payment be subject to any future clawback is to have the payment be a flat dollar amount (e.g., the target amount is paid irrespective of what performance level is achieved). Relatedly, separation agreements and any mutual releases should incorporate the possibility of the clawback policy being implemented. Determine whether any executive officers reside in California. To this point, California Labor Code Section 221 provides in part that it is "unlawful for any employer to collect or receive from an employee any part of wages . . . paid . . . to said employee." Whether California law would prohibit an issuer from enforcing a clawback policy under the new rules is not yet known. It is unclear whether the SEC has authority to preempt state or foreign law on this issue. Should a claims procedure be set forth in the clawback policy that provides an executive with a procedure within which he or she could contest a clawback? How should amounts subject to clawback actually be clawed back? Given the impending potential for increased consequences from and scrutiny of financial reporting errors, revisit internal controls of the issuer and consider whether the issuer needs to bolster its financial reporting function capabilities, including from a human capital perspective.

