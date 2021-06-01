June 1, 2021

Volume XI, Number 152

 

Whit Swift
Kevin A. Ewing
Anna Burhop
Bracewell LLP
Bracewell Blog
The Administration’s Environmental Justice Focus [VIDEO]

In January, President Biden formalized multiple campaign pledges to bolster the role of Environmental Justice (EJ) across the government. Those include creating a White House Environmental Justice Interagency Council and a White House Environmental Justice Advisory Council to address “current and historical environmental injustices,” and a “Justice40 Initiative” meant to ensure that 40 percent of the overall benefits of relevant federal investments go to disadvantaged communities. Further, the order will boost EJ enforcement “through new or strengthened offices” at EPA, the Justice Department and the Department of Health and Human Services. To measure progress, President Biden’s Executive Order also creates a Climate and Environmental Justice Screening Tool, building off EPA’s EJSCREEN tool to collect and provide the data to support these mandates.

Join Whit SwiftKevin Ewing, and Anna Burhop as they discuss the approaches EPA may take to advance EJ initiatives, highlight programs and tools the Biden EPA’s Office of Environmental Justice may deploy in furtherance of EJ, and offer insights on whether and how these efforts are likely to have meaningful impacts on both project development and the operation of existing sources.

© 2021 Bracewell LLP
Whit Swift, Bracewell Law Firm, Environmental Strategies Attorney
Partner

Whit advises industrial companies on state and federal air quality permitting and regulations, such as Title V operating permit matters and state and federal new source review permitting. He represents clients in environmental litigation matters and has contested permit matters before the Texas State office of Administrative Hearings.

He has experience assisting major manufacturing, energy, chemical, and petrochemical companies to develop and implement state and federal preconstruction and operating strategies, and provided counsel on compliance...

whit.swift@bracewell.com
512-494-3658
www.bracewell.com
Kevin Ewing, Energy, environmental, attorney, Bracewell law firm
Partner

Kevin Ewing advises chiefly energy and infrastructure companies concerning natural resources and environmental issues arising from new regulations and agency policies, corporate risk management, and major incidents.  His clients are generally involved in offshore exploration and development, transmission siting, gas pipelines, LNG facilities, and highways.  Kevin is regularly involved in crisis preparedness and response, representing clients before government investigators, in negotiations with federal agencies, and in internal investigations.

...

kevin.ewing@bracewell.com
202-828-7638
www.bracewell.com
Anna Burhop Attorney Energy Regulations Lawyer Bracewell LLP
Principal

Anna Burhop assists clients with effective participation in the legislative and regulatory processes. She advocates on behalf of clients in the energy, environmental and natural resources industries. 

Before joining Bracewell, Anna was the environment director of regulatory and technical affairs at the American Chemistry Council, where she provided Clean Air Act policy and technical support on issues impacting the chemical manufacturing industry. She also previously served on the U.S. Senate Committee on Environmental and Public Works, developing policy and oversight strategy...

anna.burhop@bracewell.com
202-828-1728
bracewell.com
