Announcement: USPTO CARES Act Notice

Friday, June 5, 2020

On May 27, 2020, the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) extended the time for patent applicants to file certain patent-related documents or fees pursuant to section 12004 of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act).

Previously, the USPTO extended various deadlines for filings that would otherwise have been due on or after March 27, 2020. The USPTO has continued the extensions, but only for only small and micro entities. Specifically, for small and micro entities, filings within the scope of the USPTO’s April 28, 2020, CARES Act Notice are considered timely filed if filed by July 1, 2020. For all other entities, relief is only available on a case-by-case basis by submitting a permission for an extension of time or a petition to revive.

This article was authored by Law Clerk Gilbert Smolenski​.