October 6, 2021

Volume XI, Number 279

 

October 06, 2021

October 05, 2021

October 04, 2021

Jonathan Rubin

MoginRubin
MoginRubin Blog

Artificial Intelligence and Antitrust Activity Subscribe

Wednesday, October 6, 2021

Can A.I. Sniff Out Antitrust Violations? 

In a recently published paper, a pair of academics propose that the application of artificial intelligence can offer a potent weapon against antitrust behavior in the Big Tech sector. This is the very industry that has advanced this technology, noted one of those academics, Giovana Massarotto, a Center for Technology, Innovation and Competition academic fellow at the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School and an adjunct professor at the University of Iowa. She underscored this fact in an article for Bloomberg Law, in which she maintains that “the present economic democracy propaganda against Big Tech is not the solution to increase competition in fast-moving technology markets.” In fact, she says, the industry’s ingenuity is needed to achieve our nation’s pro-competition goals.

Idolize Big Tech? No. Blame them for everything? Also, no, she says. 

Massarotto and University of Liege (Belgium) Associate Professor Ashwin Ittoo write about their “antitrust machine learning application” (AML) which shows the potential for AI to “assist antitrust agencies in detecting anticompetitive practices faster.”

In an article they wrote for Stanford Computational Antitrust about AML, they say that “a relatively simple algorithm can, in an autonomous manner, discover underlying patterns from past antitrust cases by computing the similarity between these cases based on their measurable characteristics.” The authors take care to say they aren’t suggesting this as a replacement for the Federal Trade Commission, but as an efficient tool for enforcers, "...with the potential to aid in preliminary screening, analysis of cases, or ultimate decision-making." Using such emerging technologies "appears to be key for ensuring consumer welfare and market efficiency in the age of AI and big data."

Like many proposed applications for AI, this one is likely to over-promise and under-deliver. Notably, the authors’ algorithm is confined to the “measurable characteristics” of past antitrust cases. But there is much in antitrust jurisprudence that is not quantitatively measurable and new cases are likely to differ from decided cases in important ways. Efforts at applying AI to antitrust analysis may deliver a tool that incrementally assists the process, but assessment of potential unlawful conduct will always require the good judgment of enforcers and courts in ways that cannot be replicated by machine learning or an algorithm.

National Law Review, Volume XI, Number 279
Jonathan Rubin Mogin Rubin DC antitrust and competition law attorney
Jonathan Rubin
Partner

Mr. Rubin was formerly an antitrust partner at Patton Boggs LLP in Washington, D.C. For the past 15 years, he focused his legal practice exclusively on antitrust and competition law and policy.

As a litigator, Mr. Rubin has led trial teams in major antitrust cases in courts throughout the country. As a thought-leader in competition law, he has published in influential academic journals and has spoken to numerous professional groups, including the Directorate General for Competition of the European Commission, the Antitrust Section of the American Bar Association, the University of...

