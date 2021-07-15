July 15, 2021

Volume XI, Number 196

 

Immigration & Nationality Law Practice
Hunton Andrews Kurth
Business Immigration Insights
August 2021 Visa Bulletin – The Slow Down Begins

Thursday, July 15, 2021

The Visa Bulletin is released monthly by the Department of State and is used to determine when a sponsored foreign national can submit the final step of the green card process, or if already pending, when the final step can be adjudicated.

Below is a summary of the August Visa Bulletin, including Final Action Dates and changes from the previous month.

China: EB-1 remains current; EB-2 advances four months to April 1, 2018; and EB-3 slows down – creeping forward only one week to January 8, 2019.

India: EB-1 remains current; EB-2 comes to a grinding halt – freezing at June 1, 2011; and EB-3 advances six months to July 1, 2013.

All Other Countries: EB-1, EB-2 and EB-3 remain current.

NOTE: USCIS has not yet announced if it will accept I-485 applications in August based on the Department of State’s more favorable Dates for Filing chart.

Copyright © 2021, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP. All Rights Reserved.
