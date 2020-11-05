Bank Strategy Briefing: Four Data Security Tips for Community Banks

Thursday, November 5, 2020

Banks across the asset-size spectrum have increasingly transitioned product delivery to remote channels during the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. These channels, while presenting new opportunities to serve communities in unprecedented times, create greater reliance on technology, increasing exposure to malicious cyberattacks and other security breaches.

Often, a large component of a community bank’s IT infrastructure is outsourced as smaller banks often do not have the internal IT resources to implement an enterprise-wide security effort. Attackers know this and may target smaller institutions on the assumption that they have more vulnerabilities than large banks.

That said, by taking the following key steps you can help fortify your bank’s resiliency to cybersecurity threats: