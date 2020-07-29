Bankruptcy Courts Interpreting New Subchapter V Issues Appear “Debtor Friendly”

Wednesday, July 29, 2020

Pursuant to the Small Business Reorganization Act of 2019 (“SBRA”), which became effective on February 19, 2020, the United States Bankruptcy Code was amended to include new Subchapter V to Chapter 11. Through newly added Bankruptcy Code sections 1181-1195, “small business debtors” should be able to reorganize their financial affairs in a more efficient and cost-effective manner while also maintaining control over their businesses and, ultimately, ownership interests.

Since SBRA’s effective date, U.S. bankruptcy courts have determined a number of novel issues by interpreting what are, essentially, brand new statutes. To date, at least 13 bankruptcy courts have ruled on SBRA related issues, including the following:

Whether a debtor, whose bankruptcy case was pending as of SBRA’s effective date, may elect to retroactively proceed under Subchapter V and what standard should courts apply in making this determination?

Whether a debtor is eligible to proceed under Subchapter V?

Whether the automatic stay should be extended beyond the 30-day period that applies when a debtor files a case, electing to proceed under Subchapter V, subsequent to dismissal of a prior case?

Whether a Subchapter V trustee should be permitted to retain counsel as a matter of course before the need for legal representation has arisen?

Whether a Subchapter V debtor should be permitted to modify the vested rights of a mortgagee?

Overall, bankruptcy courts appear to be taking a “debtor friendly” approach to these issues, which is in line with Congress’s intentions underlying SBRA and is generally reflected in the holdings listed below. Only two of the below SBRA related decisions denied the respective debtor’s requested relief. The cases are listed in chronological order.