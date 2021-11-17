November 17, 2021

Volume XI, Number 321
Article By

Beth Tyner Jones
Stephen J. Vaughan
Benita N. Jones
Amanda Norris Ames
Lakeshia S. Banks

Womble Bond Dickinson (US) LLP
Be Prepared: Strategies to Help Institutions Prepare for the Next (or First) Title IX Hearing

Wednesday, November 17, 2021

This is the second article in a series exploring what our Title IX team has learned in the year following the implementation of the 2020 Title IX regulations.

Since the new Title IX regulations were released in May of 2020, Title IX teams and higher education attorneys and administrators have invested significant effort into understanding the requirements imposed for the live hearing mandated at the conclusion of the required grievance process. We have discussed the cross-examination requirement, the Title IX-specific standard for relevant evidence, and the impact of the exclusionary rule (and its subsequent repeal that is being appealed by the state of Texas). 

But now, as the Title IX hearing requirements have moved from theoretical to reality, many of the hearing-related questions we have fielded relate to what must occur well before hearing day. This less-discussed phase of the hearing process is equally important to ensuring your next Title IX hearing runs smoothly. We have some tips for items to check-off before the hearing starts: 

  1. Train. You are likely well-aware of the details surrounding the training requirements (for the laundry list, take a look at Section 106.45(b)(1)(iii) of the Regs). But think about the timing for identifying who your hearing team members will be and the best time for training them. Before you designate or disclose them during the process, you will want to be sure you know the names of all parties and witnesses for potential conflicts purposes. And even those who have been trained in the past year may need refreshers so that they are confidently prepared to conduct or participate in the new and likely unfamiliar hearing process. 

  2. Schedule. Determine the availability of your hearing officer/panel, parties, and any other key staff or witnesses. Once a date is selected, make sure that you have an adequate physical and/or virtual space to hold the hearing that affords the privacy and confidentiality necessary for the proceeding. Reach out to any witnesses who will be needed for the hearing.

  3. Communicate. Provide a detailed notice of hearing, setting forth the policies and procedures to be applied and all other relevant details for the hearing. Determine whether you will hold a pre-hearing meeting, which is a useful to ensure the parties and advisors understand how the hearing process will work, and address the procedural or substantive issues that might otherwise not arise until the hearing.  Convey your institution’s expectations and appropriate decorum for the hearing in advance.

  4. Draft. If you not already done so, prepare your hearing Rules of Decorum, informing participants of hearing expectations and, importantly, any consequences for failure to adhere to the them. Prepare a script to be read at key points in the hearing, including the opening, closing, and as each new witness is introduced. This script should reference the relevant procedures for each stage of the hearing process. 

Although we recognize that one can never anticipate all the issues that could arise during a hearing, we have learned that with thoughtful advanced planning, schools can build a strong foundation for their team members to confidently and capably serve on hearing day.

Copyright © 2021 Womble Bond Dickinson (US) LLP All Rights Reserved.National Law Review, Volume XI, Number 321
Beth Tyner Jones
Beth Tyner Jones
Partner

Beth practices primarily in the areas of employment and education law. She concentrates her practice on providing effective counseling and compliance assistance to enable her clients to manage risks proactively. She is a leader of the Firm’s Education Team.

Stephen J. Vaughan
Partner

Stephen Vaughan focuses his practice on higher education, employment advice and litigation, and internal investigations. He advises colleges and universities nationwide on a broad range of legal and compliance matters, including those relating to Title IX, the Clery Act, the Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act, the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA), student affairs, campus organizations, faculty, and employment law. Stephen has also worked with higher education associations in responding to state and federal policymaking.

Benita N. Jones
Benita N. Jones Education and Student Issues Attorney North Carolina
Counsel

A member of the firm’s Education and School Law Team, Benita Jones has extensive experience providing legal support and counsel to educational institutions on a broad array of state and federal legal issues including Title IX, VII, Americans with Disabilities Act, constitutional law, contract law, tort law, policy development and governance, employment law, and student legal issues. She has worked collaboratively on litigation matters with the North Carolina Attorney General’s Office and attorneys from the UNC System Office. 

Amanda Norris Ames
Amanda Norris Ames, Antitrust Litigation, Womble Carlyle, mortgage lending legal counsel, complex civil law, foreclosure lawyer, electronic discovery attorney
Associate

Amanda is a trial attorney in Washington, D.C. and Charlottesville, Virginia, where she focuses her practice on antitrust law, financial services litigation, and complex civil litigation.

Lakeshia S. Banks
LaKeishia Banks Business Litigation Labor Employment Attorney Winston-Salem Womble Bond Dickinson
Associate

LaKeshia is an associate in the Business Litigation group who focuses her practice on labor and employment and education matters. LaKeshia provides support and advice to clients on a range of employment issues involving discrimination, harassment and retaliation claims under federal and state law including Title VII and to colleges and universities on matters involving Title IX and sexual misconduct. Additionally, LaKeshia works with clients to develop agreements, handbooks and policies that are in compliance with applicable law.

