Volume XIII, Number 209
36

Article By

David Raizman
Zachary V. Zagger

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C.
Biden Administration Renews Focus on Disability Discrimination as ADA Turns 33

Thursday, July 27, 2023

n a presidential proclamation on the 33rd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), President Biden stated that the landmark civil rights law “has had a profound impact,” but the United States has “much more to do,” signaling a continued emphasis by the administration on disability discrimination.

  • July 26, 2023, marks the 33rd anniversary of the landmark civil rights law, the Americans with Disabilities Act.

  • Nearly 9 million individuals in the United States aged 18 to 64 with a disability were employed in 2021, according to the latest estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau.

President George H.W. Bush signed the ADA on July 26, 1990, banning discrimination against individuals with a qualifying disability on the basis of that disability. The law applies to employers with fifteen or more employees, including state and local governments, employment agencies, and labor unions. Under the law, employers must provide equal employment opportunities to individuals with disabilities, including in the job application process, hiring, discharge, compensation, job training, or other terms, conditions, and privileges of employment.

In his proclamation for the 33rd anniversary of the ADA, President Biden stated that disabled Americans are still “three times less likely to have a job” and “often earn less for doing the same work.”

According to the latest one-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau, 42.5 million, or 13 percent, of the total U.S. civilian noninstitutionalized population had a disability in 2021, and 8.7 million aged 18 to 64 were employed. Median earnings for individuals with a disability age sixteen and older during the previous twelve months in 2021 were estimated to be $28,438 compared to $40,948 for those with no disability.

The Biden administration also announced on July 25, 2023, that it is proposing a new rule to establish new accessibility standards for state and local government online and mobile app-based services—a potential precursor to similar standards for private sector websites.

Further, the anniversary comes as regulators have been examining employers’ growing use of artificial intelligence (AI) to make employment decisions for the potential for discrimination against employees and job applicants with disabilities. Given these developments, employers may want to consider the many implications the ADA has for employers and the potential for increased scrutiny from federal regulators.

David Raizman, Disability RIghts Practice, Attorney, Ogletree Deakins Law Firm
David Raizman
Shareholder

David Raizman is nationally known for his disability rights practice, specifically for his work under Title III of the Americans with Disabilities Act. In 2012, he was recognized by the Los Angeles Daily Journal as one of the top labor and employment attorneys in California and has been recognized multiple times as a Southern California Super Lawyer.

David works extensively with hotels, sports franchises, stadium and arena owners and operators, amusement parks, theaters, retailers, municipalities and many other clients with operations open to the public to help...

Zachary V. Zagger
Senior Marketing Counsel

In the Senior Marketing Counsel role, Zachary develops strategy for the firm’s blog and other content. He serves as a lead writer for articles and blog posts for publication on the firm’s website both individually and in consultation with firm attorneys. He also works closely with the Client Services department and firm attorneys to develop relevant content, including through use of webinars, publications, blogs, podcasts, and graphics.

Prior to joining Ogletree Deakins, Zachary served as a Senior Reporter for Law360, a leading online legal news publication, covering the sports and...

