February 4, 2021

Volume XI, Number 35

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
February 04, 2021

February 03, 2021

February 02, 2021

Article By
Michael H. Neifach
Amy L. Peck
Otieno B. Ombok
Jackson Lewis P.C.
Immigration Blog
Biden Directs Review of Immigration Policies, Seeks to Reduce Unnecessary Barriers

Wednesday, February 3, 2021

On the same day his nominee for Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Alejandro Mayorkas, was confirmed, President Joe Biden signed several Executive Orders regarding immigration, including one that directs complete review of policies.

The first, “Restoring Faith in Our Legal Immigration Systems and Strengthening Integration and Inclusion Efforts for New Americans,” is of particular interest to the business community.  It sets up a task force to conduct a top-to-bottom review of recent changes that have created barriers to legal immigration, including employment based. This will include a review of the public charge rule, fee increases, and streamlining of the naturalization process, among others. Recognizing the difficulties created over the past four years by the many unpublicized rule, policy, and guidance changes, this Executive Order directs a comprehensive agency review of all immigration-related regulations, orders, guidance documents, policies, and other similar agency actions that impede access to fair and efficient adjudications. It likely will include a review of the policies that led to a 21% denial rate and a 47% Request for Evidence (RFE) rate for H-1B petitions in FY 2020.

The second looks to roll back damaging asylum policies and develop an effective strategy to manage asylum cases across the region.

The third creates a task force to reunify families that were separated at the border.

These latest Executive Orders build on changes already made since January 20, 2021, including:

These Executive Orders and policy announcements are consistent with the administration’s stated goal of creating an immigration system that is more welcoming to immigrants and to the employers who rely on them. President Biden recognizes that “new Americans fuel our economy, as innovators and job creators, working in every American industry and contributing to our arts, culture, and government.”

Jackson Lewis P.C. © 2020National Law Review, Volume XI, Number 34
Michael H. Neifach
Amy L. Peck
Otieno B. Ombok
