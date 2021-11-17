Biden To Nominate Califf for FDA Commissioner

On November 12, President Biden announced his intent to nominate Dr. Robert Califf to be the new Commissioner of Food and Drugs. Dr. Califf, who is internationally recognized as an expert in clinical trial research, health disparities, healthcare quality, and cardiovascular medicine, also served as the FDA Commissioner under former President Barack Obama from February 2016 until January 2017. Dr. Califf is currently a professor of medicine at the Duke University School of Medicine, where he previously served as Vice Chancellor and founded the Duke Clinical Research Institute, and also works as Head of Clinical Policy at Verily Life Sciences, which is a life sciences research organization.