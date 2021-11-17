Biden To Nominate Califf for FDA Commissioner
-
On November 12, President Biden announced his intent to nominate Dr. Robert Califf to be the new Commissioner of Food and Drugs. Dr. Califf, who is internationally recognized as an expert in clinical trial research, health disparities, healthcare quality, and cardiovascular medicine, also served as the FDA Commissioner under former President Barack Obama from February 2016 until January 2017. Dr. Califf is currently a professor of medicine at the Duke University School of Medicine, where he previously served as Vice Chancellor and founded the Duke Clinical Research Institute, and also works as Head of Clinical Policy at Verily Life Sciences, which is a life sciences research organization.
-
According to a press release from the White House, President Biden is “confident Dr. Califf will ensure that the FDA continues its science and data driven decision-making” during a critical time in the country’s fight to put an end to the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Califf had strong bipartisan support in 2016, and President Biden is currently urging the Senate for a swift confirmation.
-
If confirmed, Dr. Califf will replace Dr. Janet Woodcock, who has been serving as the Acting FDA Commissioner since January 20, 2021.