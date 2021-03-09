March 9, 2021

Volume XI, Number 68

 

March 08, 2021

Article By
Paul C. Besozzi
Squire Patton Boggs (US) LLP
TCPA World
Bipartisan Bill Would Increase Penalties for Caller ID Spoofed Robocalls

Monday, March 8, 2021

Four U.S. Senators – two from each side of the aisle – have introduced S. 594, the Anti-Spoofing Penalties Modernization Act of 2021.  The lead sponsor – Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) – is joined by Senators Gary Peters (D-MI), Josh Hawley (R- MO) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) (https://www.collins.senate.gov/newsroom/bill-crack-down-deceptive-tactic-used-robocallers-introduced-senators-collins-sinema-0).

The proposal would double the penalties currently permitted under Section 227(e)(5) of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA), as amended by the Truth In Caller ID Act, for illegal robocalls that spoof the telephone number for caller identification purposes.

The current civil forfeiture penalty for each violation would increase from $10,000 to $20,000, or three times that amount for each day of a continuing violation. The current $1,000,000 maximum penalty for any continuing violation would increase to $2,000,000.

The bill has been referred to the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, of which Senators Peters and Sinema are members.

© Copyright 2020 Squire Patton Boggs (US) LLPNational Law Review, Volume XI, Number 67
About this Author

Paul Besozzi Telecommunications Attorney Squire Patton Boggs Washington DC
Paul C. Besozzi
Senior Partner

Paul Besozzi concentrates his practice in the wireless, broadband and emerging technology areas. His extensive experience of more than 30 years in the telecommunications field includes regulatory, transactional, legislative and litigation matters for clients ranging from wireless service and infrastructure providers to resellers of long-distance service, including cellular, personal communications services, specialized mobile radio, point-to-point microwave, advanced wireless services and other emerging wireless technologies.

Paul represents clients before the federal and state...

paul.besozzi@squirepb.com
202-457-5292
www.squirepattonboggs.com
www.squirepattonboggs.com/en/blogs
