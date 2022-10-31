October 31, 2022

Volume XII, Number 304

57

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

October 31, 2022

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Bruce D. Sokler
Tinny T. Song

Mintz
Mintz Insights

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

On the Board: DOJ Gets First Win in Criminal No-Poach Prosecution

Monday, October 31, 2022

Last week, the Department of Justice Antitrust Division (“DOJ”) announced that health care staffing company VDA OC LLC pleaded guilty to criminal antitrust charges for engaging in a “no-poach” conspiracy relating to hiring arrangements for school nurses. The U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada sentenced the company to pay a fine of $62,000 and restitution to the affected workers of $72,000. This represents the first successful criminal prosecution amidst the DOJ’s recent increased focus on bringing criminal antitrust charges relating to labor markets.  

In 2021, the DOJ brought criminal charges against VDA and its-then regional manager Ryan Hee for violations of Section 1 of the Sherman Act.  Specifically, the company has said the agreement involved one email and one telephone conversation and was “extremely limited” in nature. The agreement lasted for a total of nine months—beginning just a day after the DOJ first announced its intention to start bringing criminal Sherman Act charges in October 2016 and ending when the company came under new ownership. The charges involved an agreement between VDA and an un-named coconspirator to refrain from recruiting or hiring each other’s nurses and to refrain from raising the wages of their nurses. The companies were the two primary providers of contract school nurses in Clark County, Nevada.

Notably, this is the first win for the DOJ from its recent string of criminal indictments against so-called “no poach” arrangements, where competitors agree to refrain from hiring each other’s employees. In the past two years, the DOJ has brought its first criminal cases against labor market collusion and has promised to vigorously enforce labor market antitrust violations. Earlier this year, the Division was unsuccessful in both a criminal wage-fixing trial and a no poach trial when two juries acquitted executives of criminal antitrust labor violations.

In April 2022, the DOJ lost a no poach case against a former executive of a kidney dialysis company, when a jury acquitted the executive of conspiring with competitors to suppress competition in the market for employees. The defense successfully argued that there was a lack of evidence that the agreements were made with an intent to end labor competition.

The DOJ will likely look to build momentum from this guilty plea in continuing its focus on investigating and prosecuting criminal antitrust violations. The Assistant Attorney General for Antitrust, Jonathan Kanter, said, “Today’s guilty plea demonstrates our commitment to ensuring that workers receive competitive wages and a fair chance to pursue better work and that criminals who conspire to deprive them of those rights are held accountable. The court’s sentence will compensate the hardworking health care workers who were victims of this crime.”

Since the Biden administration announced its “Whole of Government” approach to competition  in the July 2021 Executive Order on Promoting Competition in the American Economy, both antitrust enforcement agencies have made labor markets a priority. Agreements to set prices with competitors for labor and to refrain from hiring a competitor’s employees may violate the antitrust laws and can have criminal implications. As seen in this case, the antitrust laws apply to conduct as minimal as a single phone conversation and email.  Despite DOJ’s mixed success to date at trials of these cases, the DOJ, now buoyed by this plea, will continue to seek out and prosecute such conduct.

Payton Thornton also contributed to this article.

©1994-2022 Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo, P.C. All Rights Reserved.National Law Review, Volume XII, Number 304
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Bruce Sokler, Mintz Levin Law Firm, Washington DC, Health Care, Antitrust and Litigation Attorney
Bruce D. Sokler
Member

Bruce is Chair of the Antitrust Section and in his over 30 years in private practice, he has developed extensive experience in both antitrust and communications regulation, including associated First Amendment and copyright law matters

In the antitrust area, Bruce’s practice includes antitrust counseling and representation in connection with federal and state governmental matters, as well as private antitrust litigation. He counsels and has represented Fortune 100 companies, not-for-profits, start-up entities, and domestic and international joint ventures. Bruce has been involved in...

[email protected]
202-434-7303
www.mintz.com
Tinny T. Song
Associate

Tinny assists clients with addressing antitrust and competition issues in connection with federal and state matters, including compliance, government investigations, Hart-Scott-Rodino (HSR) merger review, and review by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS). Tinny’s practice also involves private antitrust litigation, including class actions.

Prior to joining Mintz, Tinny was an associate in the antitrust practice of a law firm in New York, where he assisted clients in private antitrust litigation involving price-fixing, benchmark and commodities...

[email protected]
202.434.7415
www.mintz.com
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement