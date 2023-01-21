January 21, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 21

14

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

January 20, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

January 19, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

January 18, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Laura A. Mitchell

Jackson Lewis P.C.
Affirmative Action & OFCCP Law Advisor Blog

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

Breaking News: OFCCP Publishes New CSAL Audit List

Saturday, January 21, 2023

It’s here! OFCCP has finally released the long-awaited latest Courtesy Scheduling Announcement List. As a reminder this is the list of contractors and their establishments that have been selected for upcoming audit by the Agency. This is the second CSAL issued under the leadership of OFCCP Director Jenny Yang.

Per OFCCP, the list comprises 500 contractors and subcontractors that

“OFCCP selected that are required to maintain an Affirmative Action Program (AAP) but did not complete their mandatory annual certification in the OFCCP Contractor Portal as of December 1, 2022”

OFCCP explains in its published its selection methodology that it generated the list

“by downloading federal contracts valued at $50,000 or more from the USAspending database it removed contracts awarded to federal, state, local, municipal, tribal, city, and
foreign governments, school districts, universities and colleges, and construction companies as well as healthcare contracts that fall under OFCCP’s Final Rule: Affirmative Action and Nondiscrimination Obligations of Federal Contractors and Subcontractors: TRICARE Providers, 85 FR 39834 (July 2, 2020). Contract records expiring on or before March 31, 2023, were also removed.”

Per the methodology, OFCCP considered contractor and subcontractor establishments with at least 200 employees as reported in contractors’ 2020 EEO‐1 filings, up from the 50 employee threshold used in the prior list

As a reminder, OFCCP’s Directive 2022-02: Effective Compliance Evaluations and Enforcement will govern OFCP’s administration of this CSAL and the audits initiated from it. This means OFCCP can start initiating audits from the list immediately. Generally, OFCCP District Offices schedule audits as they have capacity to handle them and as the audits from the previous CSAL have been exhausted. As a result, scheduling from this latest list will vary.

Given this, in connection with the fact that OFCCP has rolled back the automatic 30-day extensions of the data submission (after timely submission of the AAP), identified contractors should use the advance notice to ensure that their AAP compliance efforts are in order. OFCCP will now grant deadline extensions only in  “extraordinary circumstances.”

Jackson Lewis P.C. © 2023National Law Review, Volume XIII, Number 21
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Laura Mitchell, Jackson Lewis, Management Representation lawyer, Contractual Drafting Attorney
Laura A. Mitchell
Principal

Laura A. Mitchell is a Principal in the Denver, Colorado, office of Jackson Lewis P.C. She represents management exclusively in all areas of employment law, focusing on affirmative action and government contractor compliance.

Ms. Mitchell is a Principal in the firm’s Affirmative Action and OFCCP Defense practice group, representing government and non-government contractors in Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP) matters, preparing for and defending OFCCP audits, and counseling employers on issues stemming...

[email protected]
303-225-2382
www.jacksonlewis.com
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement