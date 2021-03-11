March 11, 2021

Volume XI, Number 70

 

March 10, 2021

March 09, 2021

March 08, 2021

Kristin L. Bryan
Squire Patton Boggs (US) LLP
Consumer Privacy World
BREAKING NEWS: US Representative Suzan DelBene Proposes Comprehensive Privacy Legislation

Wednesday, March 10, 2021

HUGE news out of CPW this morning.  Yesterday US Representative Suzan DelBene introduced comprehensive privacy legislation, the Information Transparency and Personal Data Control Act.  Representatives Earl Blumenauer (OR), Matt Cartwright (PA), Ed Case (HI), Charlie Crist (FL), Alcee Hastings (FL), Jim Himes (CT), Steven Horsford (NV), Chrissy Houlahan (PA), Derek Kilmer (WA), John Larson (CT), Ed Perlmutter (CO), Tim Ryan (OH), Elissa Slotkin (MI), Marilyn Strickland (WA), and Susan Wild (PA) are cosponsors.

The bill, if passed, would preempt conflicting state laws and does not include a private right of action.  Other notable provisions include an auditing requirement (companies would be required to submit privacy audits every two years from a neutral third party) and opt-in consent in regards to sensitive personal information.  Stay tuned for a comprehensive analysis of the Information Transparency and Personal Data Control Act and its potential impact on data privacy and data privacy litigation.

DelBene Privacy Bill_Final-March_10_2021

© Copyright 2020 Squire Patton Boggs (US) LLP
Kristin L. Bryan
Kristin L. Bryan
