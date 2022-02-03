February 3, 2022

Volume XII, Number 34
Merle Vaughn

Major Lindsey & Africa

B.S.ing with Dennis Garcia [PODCAST]

Thursday, February 3, 2022

Dennis Garcia learned the importance of changing and evolving from his centenarian immigrant grandmother. In this episode of B.S.: Beyond Stereotypes, Dennis talks to Merle Vaughn about how his upbringing has shaped him, why presenting opportunities to people of color is important and why feedback is a must for success. 

As an Assistant General Counsel for Microsoft, Dennis Garcia practices at the intersection of law, technology and business and leads the legal support function for Microsoft's US Partner Solutions and Marketing & Operations teams.

With over 20 years of legal experience—all in-house with leading Information Technology providers, his primary expertise includes shaping and negotiating a wide range of sophisticated IT contracts with third parties such as Digital Transformation, Cloud Computing, Internet of Things, on-premises licensing, business process outsourcing, consulting services and product support arrangements. In addition, he has substantial expertise in the areas of cybersecurity, privacy, compliance & ethics, intellectual property, dispute resolution, employment law and antitrust law.

 

B.S.: Beyond Stereotypes · BSing with Dennis Garcia
National Law Review, Volume XII, Number 34
Merle Vaughn Managing Director Major Lindsey & Africa
Merle Vaughn
Managing Director

Merle Vaughn is our National Law Firm Diversity Practice Leader and a partner recruiter based in our Los Angeles office. Since becoming a recruiter in 2003, Merle has been involved in several high-profile law firm partner and in-house placements in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. She has also been retained by corporations and law firms specifically for her expertise in diversity recruiting.

Merle was recently inducted as the first Diversity and Racial Justice Member on the Executive Committee of (WLALA). She is the past...

mvaughn@mlaglobal.com
213-225-0625
www.mlaglobal.com
