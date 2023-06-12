June 12, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 163
Advertisement

31

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

June 12, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

June 10, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

June 09, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

John Verwey
Amar Unadkat
Michael Singh
Sulaiman I. Malik

Proskauer Rose LLP
Blockchain and the Law

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

Buyer Beware – FCA Publishes Financial Promotion Rules for Cryptoassets

Saturday, June 10, 2023

Background

On 8 June 2023, the UK Financial Conduct Authority (“FCA”) published a policy statement (PS23/6) on the financial promotion rules for cryptoassets (the “Policy Statement”). This is accompanied by a guidance consultation (GC23/1), where the FCA is seeking feedback on proposed guidance to the Policy Statement.

The Policy Statement follows on from the FCA’s previous consultation paper (CP22/2) setting out its proposals to strengthen its financial promotion rules for high-risk investments (including cryptoassets), as well as for authorised firms which approve and communicate such financial promotions.  This was followed in August 2022 by the FCA’s policy statement (PS22/10) on the financial promotion rules for other high-risk investments excluding cryptoassets (which we wrote about here).

Key Rules

Some of the key rules include:

  • Categorisation: The FCA has categorised cryptoassets as “Restricted Mass Market Investments”. This means that mass-marketing to retail investors will be permitted, subject to restrictions.
  • Ban on incentives to invest: Monetary and non-monetary benefits which incentivise investment in cryptoassets will be banned.
  • Risk warnings: Firms promoting crypto products to retail investors must include the following risk warning:

Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high‑risk investment and you are unlikely to be protected if something goes wrong. Take 2 mins to learn more.”

  • Cooling-off period: For first-time investors with a firm, firms must adhere to a 24-hour “cooling off” period after the consumer requests to view the financial promotion.

Applicability

The Policy Statement and subsequent final rules will be directly relevant to:

  • consumers investing, or who are considering investing, in cryptoassets;
  • cryptoasset businesses currently registered with the FCA or those considering, or in the process of, registration;
  • overseas cryptoasset firms marketing, or considering marketing, to UK consumers;
  • authorised firms considering communicating or approving cryptoasset financial promotions;
  • trade bodies for the cryptoasset sector; and
  • other persons involved in communicating cryptoasset financial promotions to UK consumers.

They will also be of interest to any authorised firm or trade body in the consumer investments sector.

Next steps

The FCA is not expecting any further changes to the rules in the Policy Statement at this stage.

The final rules will be confirmed by the FCA Board “shortly” and are expected to have effect from 8 October 2023.

© 2023 Proskauer Rose LLP. National Law Review, Volume XIII, Number 161
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

John Verwey, UK, European Level, Finance, Attorney, Proskauer Rose Law Firm
John Verwey
Special Regulatory Counsel

John Verwey is a special regulatory counsel in the Corporate Department and a member of the Private Investment Funds Group.

John advises on a wide number of regulatory issues at a national UK and European level, including firm authorisations, change in control, market abuse, Electronic Money Regulations, Payment Services Regulations and client money rules. He represents a variety of clients that range from private equity firms and insurance intermediaries to global investment banks and sovereign wealth funds. 

A particular area of focus for John is the implementation of...

[email protected]
+44.20.7280.2033
www.proskauer.com
Amar Unadkat
Amar Unadkat Corporate Lawyer Proskauer Rose Law Firm
Associate

Amar Unadkat is an associate in the Corporate Department and a member of the Private Funds Group.

Amar advises on a variety of regulatory issues including AIFMD, PSD II and MiFID II, both in the UK and at European level.

His clients include investment fund managers, FinTech companies, wealth management businesses, crowdfunding businesses (including P2P lending platforms), banks and funds seeking to market to investors

[email protected]uer.com
+44.20.7280.2144
www.proskauer.com
Michael Singh
Associate

Michael Singh is an associate in the Corporate Department and a member of the Private Funds Group. Mr. Singh graduated from the University of South Wales in 2012.

[email protected]
+44.20.7280.2269
www.proskauer.com
www.proskauer.com/pub
Sulaiman I. Malik
Sulaiman Malik Corporate Law Proskauer
Associate

Sulaiman Malik is an associate in the Corporate Department and a member of the Private Funds Group.

Sulaiman advises clients on a range of UK and international financial regulation. He advises private equity funds, hedge funds, sovereign wealth funds and other asset managers, as well as banks, FinTechs, broker-dealers and governments.

Prior to joining Proskauer, Sulaiman trained at Simmons & Simmons in London, where he was seconded to Brevan Howard. He has also spent time at the UK's Ministry of Justice and as an adviser to the Mayor of Brisbane, in Australia.

...

[email protected]
+44.20.7280.2081
www.proskauer.com