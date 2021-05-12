CFIUS Clearance: Just Eat Takeaway.com and Grubhub
Status: Clearance
Acquirer: Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (Netherlands)
Acquired: Grubhub Inc. (U.S.)
Value: US$7.3 billion
Industry: e-Commerce; Food Services
On July 10, 2020, Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V., a Netherlands publicly traded company (AMS: TKWY, LSE: JET) offering a “global online food delivery marketplace outside China,” and Grubhub Inc., a publicly traded U.S. company (NYSE: GRUB) providing similar services, entered into a merger agreement whereby the Just Eat Takeaway.com will acquire 100% of the shares of Grubhub in an all-stock transaction “to create the world’s largest online food delivery company outside of China, measured by Gross Merchandise Value [] and revenues.” (Press Release, Grubhub Inc., Form 8-K, Ex-99.1, July 11, 2020, SEC Filing.) Consummation of the merger “is subject to customary closing conditions, including . . . completion of any review by U.S. and U.K. antitrust authorities and the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) . . .” (Id.) “On 21 July 2020, Just Eat Takeaway.com and Grubhub filed the joint voluntary notice with CFIUS. Approval from CFIUS was received on 3 September 2020.” (Grubhub Inc. Form 425, May 12, 2021, SEC Filing; see also Press Release, Grubhub Inc. Form 8-K, Ex-99.1, Sept. 4, 2020, SEC Filing.)