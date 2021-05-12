May 12, 2021

Volume XI, Number 132

 

May 12, 2021

May 11, 2021

May 10, 2021

Article By
International Trade Practice at Squire Patton Boggs
Squire Patton Boggs (US) LLP
The Trade Practitioner
CFIUS Clearance: Just Eat Takeaway.com and Grubhub

Wednesday, May 12, 2021

Status:  Clearance

Acquirer:  Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (Netherlands)

Acquired:  Grubhub Inc. (U.S.)

Value:  US$7.3 billion

Industry:  e-Commerce; Food Services

On July 10, 2020, Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V., a Netherlands publicly traded company  (AMS: TKWY, LSE: JET) offering a “global online food delivery marketplace outside China,” and Grubhub Inc., a publicly traded U.S. company  (NYSE: GRUB) providing similar services, entered into a merger agreement whereby the Just Eat Takeaway.com will acquire 100% of the shares of Grubhub in an all-stock transaction “to create the world’s largest online food delivery company outside of China, measured by Gross Merchandise Value [] and revenues.” (Press Release, Grubhub Inc., Form 8-K, Ex-99.1, July 11, 2020, SEC Filing.) Consummation of the merger “is subject to customary closing conditions, including . . . completion of any review by U.S. and U.K. antitrust authorities and the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) . . .” (Id.)   “On 21 July 2020, Just Eat Takeaway.com and Grubhub filed the joint voluntary notice with CFIUS. Approval from CFIUS was received on 3 September 2020.” (Grubhub Inc. Form 425, May 12, 2021, SEC Filing; see also Press Release, Grubhub Inc. Form 8-K, Ex-99.1, Sept. 4, 2020, SEC Filing.)

