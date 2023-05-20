May 20, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 140
Advertisement

13

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

May 20, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

May 19, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

May 18, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Moorari Shah
A.J. S. Dhaliwal
Matt Benz

Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP
Consumer Finance and Fintech Blog

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

CFPB, FTC Continue Crack Down on Debt Relief Schemes

Friday, May 19, 2023

On May 5, the CFPB announced that it has sent payments totaling more than $22 million to approximately 6,500 individuals who were harmed by a Maryland-based debt-relief and credit-repair company that marketed and sold debt-relief and credit-repair services nationwide from 2016 to 2020. In 2021, a federal court entered a stipulated final judgement and order against the company and its executives for allegedly deceiving consumers into hiring the company with false promises to lower or eliminate their credit-card debts and to improve their credit scores in violation of consumer financial protection laws.

On May 1, The FTC announced that a federal court entered stipulated final judgments and orders against three individuals and their affiliated companies who allegedly operated a credit card debt relief scheme in Tennessee. In its original complaint filed in November 2022, the FTC alleged that the individuals and their companies operated as a consolidated enterprise and falsely promised their products would help consumers eliminate or substantially reduce their credit card debt. At the time the FTC filed the complaint, a federal court agreed to freeze the defendants’ assets and appoint a receiver over the businesses while the case took place. The orders (available herehere, and here) provide for the following penalties against the individuals and their companies:

  • Ban on debt relief. The defendants are permanently banned from advertising, selling, or assisting in any debt relief product or service.

  • Ban on telemarketing. The defendants are permanently banned from participating in telemarketing.

  • Prohibition against deceiving consumers. The orders broadly enjoin the defendants from deceiving consumers about any other product or service they sell or market.

  • Surrender assets. The orders require the defendants to surrender certain property interests and assets contained in multiple bank accounts that will be used to provide any possible refunds to affected consumers.

Most recently, the FTC announced that on May 8 the agency filed two new lawsuits against three debt relief companies for allegedly engaging in student loan forgiveness scams in which the companies impersonated the Department of Education to steal more than $12 million from consumers.

Putting it into Practice: As evidenced by the recent flurry of enforcement actions against companies allegedly engaged in debt relief and credit repair schemes, the CFPB and FTC remain committed to taking aggressive steps to prevent such schemes from harming consumers. Samuel Levine, Director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection, recently noted that agency focus on these issues with only continue to sharpen as consumer credit card delinquencies continue to surge. Thus, financial services companies offering products relating to debt relief and credit repair should review these recent enforcement actions and be keenly aware of the heightened agency scrutiny of these product offerings.

Copyright © 2023, Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP.National Law Review, Volume XIII, Number 139
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Moorari Shah Bankruptcy Lawyer Sheppard Mullin Law Firm
Moorari Shah
Partner

Moorari Shah is a partner in the Finance and Bankruptcy Practice Group in the firm's Los Angeles and San Francisco offices. 

Areas of Practice

Moorari combines deep in-house and law firm experience to deliver practical, business-minded legal advice. He represents banks, fintechs, mortgage companies, auto lenders, and other nonbank institutions in transactional, licensing, regulatory compliance, and government enforcement matters covering mergers and acquisitions, consumer and commercial lending, equipment finance and leasing, and supervisory examinations,...

[email protected]
213-617-4171
www.sheppardmullin.com/
A.J. S. Dhaliwal
A.J. S. Dhaliwal Bankruptcy Attorney Sheppard Mullin Washington DC
Associate

A.J. is an associate in the Finance and Bankruptcy Practice Group in the firm's Washington, D.C. office. 

A.J. has over a decade of experience helping banks, non-bank financial institutions, and other companies providing financial products and services in a wide range of matters including government enforcement actions, civil litigation, regulatory examinations, and internal investigations.

With a diversified regulatory, compliance, and enforcement background, A.J. counsels financial institutions in matters involving...

[email protected]
202-747-2323
www.sheppardmullin.com
Matt Benz
Associate

Matt Benz is an associate in the Finance and Bankruptcy Practice Group in the firm's Chicago office. 

Areas of Practice

Matt concentrates his practice on both debtor and creditor representations in all aspects of corporate restructuring, bankruptcy and financial distress.

[email protected]
312-499-6359
www.sheppardmullin.com/