Article By
Kevin M. Foley
Timothy D. Kertland
Katten
Corporate and Financial Weekly Digest

CFTC Adopts NIST Framework for Data Privacy Protection

Friday, January 31, 2020

On January 28, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) announced that it will adopt the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Privacy Framework for data privacy protection. The NIST Privacy Framework is a voluntary tool developed in collaboration with stakeholders (e.g., service providers, customers, partners) intended to help organizations identify and manage privacy risk to build innovative products and services while protecting individuals’ privacy. The Privacy Framework will be used to better manage and communicate privacy risk throughout the agency. The CFTC is the first federal agency to adopt the Privacy Framework.

Kevin M. Foley
Partner

Kevin M. Foley has extensive experience in commodities law and advises a wide range of clients, both in the United States and abroad, on compliance with the Commodity Exchange Act and the rules of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) affecting traditional exchange-traded products, as well as the over-the-counter markets involving swaps and other derivative instruments. His clients include futures commission merchants, derivatives clearing organizations, designated contract markets, foreign boards of trade and an industry trade association.

Timothy D. Kertland
Associate

Timothy Kertland concentrates his practice on transactional, corporate and regulatory aspects of financial services matters. Timothy is able to provide legal services to a wide variety of clients including proprietary trading firms, hedge funds, broker-dealers, registered investment advisers, and commodity trading advisers.

While in law school, Timothy served as an editor of the Virginia Tax Review. As a first-year law student, he represented the University of Virginia School of Law at the National Transactional LawMeets Competition.

