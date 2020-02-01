CFTC Adopts NIST Framework for Data Privacy Protection

Friday, January 31, 2020

On January 28, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) announced that it will adopt the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Privacy Framework for data privacy protection. The NIST Privacy Framework is a voluntary tool developed in collaboration with stakeholders (e.g., service providers, customers, partners) intended to help organizations identify and manage privacy risk to build innovative products and services while protecting individuals’ privacy. The Privacy Framework will be used to better manage and communicate privacy risk throughout the agency. The CFTC is the first federal agency to adopt the Privacy Framework.

