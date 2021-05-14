CFTC Announces Energy and Environmental Markets Advisory Committee Meeting

Friday, May 14, 2021

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has announced that its Energy and Environmental Markets Advisory Committee (EEMAC) will hold a meeting on June 3 at 9:00 a.m. (ET). At this meeting, the EEMAC will examine how derivatives markets can facilitate the transition to a low-carbon economy, including the status of carbon reduction through cap-and-trade and other carbon trading market mechanisms. The EEMAC will also hear a staff presentation on recent events in the energy markets. The meeting will be held via teleconference in accordance with CFTC’s implementation of social distancing due to COVID-19.

