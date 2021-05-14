May 14, 2021

May 14, 2021

May 13, 2021

May 12, 2021

Article By
Kevin M. Foley
Katten
Corporate and Financial Weekly Digest
CFTC Announces Energy and Environmental Markets Advisory Committee Meeting

Friday, May 14, 2021

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has announced that its Energy and Environmental Markets Advisory Committee (EEMAC) will hold a meeting on June 3 at 9:00 a.m. (ET). At this meeting, the EEMAC will examine how derivatives markets can facilitate the transition to a low-carbon economy, including the status of carbon reduction through cap-and-trade and other carbon trading market mechanisms. The EEMAC will also hear a staff presentation on recent events in the energy markets. The meeting will be held via teleconference in accordance with CFTC’s implementation of social distancing due to COVID-19.

The CFTC’s EEMAC meeting on June 3.

©2021 Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP
National Law Review, Volume XI, Number 134
Kevin M. Foley, Finance Lawyer, Katten Llaw Firm
Kevin M. Foley
Partner

Kevin M. Foley has extensive experience in commodities law and advises a wide range of clients, both in the United States and abroad, on compliance with the Commodity Exchange Act and the rules of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) affecting traditional exchange-traded products, as well as the over-the-counter markets involving swaps and other derivative instruments. His clients include futures commission merchants, derivatives clearing organizations, designated contract markets, foreign boards of trade and an industry trade association.

kevin.foley@katten.com
312-902-5372
katten.com
