February 12, 2021

Volume XI, Number 43

 

February 12, 2021

February 11, 2021

February 10, 2021

Article By
Kevin M. Foley
Elizabeth Organ
Katten
Corporate and Financial Weekly Digest
CFTC Announces Market Risk Advisory Committee Meeting February 23

Friday, February 12, 2021

On February 8, the Market Risk Advisory Committee (MRAC) of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) announced that it will hold a public meeting on February 23. At this meeting, the MRAC will hear reports from the Climate-Related Market Risk, CCP Risk and Governance, Market Structure and Interest Rate Benchmark Reform subcommittees, and will discuss diversity, equity and inclusion in the derivatives industry and financial markets more generally.

The meeting will be held via conference call in accordance with CFTC’s implementation of social distancing due to COVID-19.

Market Risk Advisory Committee meeting on February 23.

©2020 Katten Muchin Rosenman LLPNational Law Review, Volume XI, Number 43
Kevin M. Foley
Kevin M. Foley
Kevin M. Foley has extensive experience in commodities law and advises a wide range of clients, both in the United States and abroad, on compliance with the Commodity Exchange Act and the rules of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) affecting traditional exchange-traded products, as well as the over-the-counter markets involving swaps and other derivative instruments.

Elizabeth Organ
Elizabeth Organ
Elizabeth Organ represents clients across the financial services industry, with a focus on regulatory compliance and advice.

