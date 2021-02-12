CFTC Announces Market Risk Advisory Committee Meeting February 23

Friday, February 12, 2021

On February 8, the Market Risk Advisory Committee (MRAC) of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) announced that it will hold a public meeting on February 23. At this meeting, the MRAC will hear reports from the Climate-Related Market Risk, CCP Risk and Governance, Market Structure and Interest Rate Benchmark Reform subcommittees, and will discuss diversity, equity and inclusion in the derivatives industry and financial markets more generally.

The meeting will be held via conference call in accordance with CFTC’s implementation of social distancing due to COVID-19.

