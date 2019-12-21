December 21, 2019

 

Article By
Kevin M. Foley
Laura N. Krcmaric
Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP
Corporate and Financial Weekly Digest

CFTC Approves Final and Proposed Rules for DCOs, Swap Dealers, Major Swap Participants and Other Market Participants

Friday, December 20, 2019

At the Commodity Futures Trading Commission open meeting on December 18, the CFTC approved one final and two proposed rules as follows:

  • The CFTC unanimously approved a final rule to amend certain portions of Part 39 of the CFTC’s regulations that govern registered derivatives clearing organizations (DCOs). Among other things, the amendments are designed to address DCO risk management and reporting obligations; clarify and codify certain existing regulations, staff relief and guidance; and simplify processes for registration and reporting.

  • In a 3-2 vote, the CFTC approved a proposal addressing the cross-border application of swap dealer registration and related requirements for certain foreign entities. The proposed rule also would create a formal process for comparability determinations for such requirements. The comment period for the proposed rule expires 60 days after publication in the Federal Register.

  • The CFTC unanimously approved a proposal to amend Part 37 of the CFTC’s regulations to prohibit post-trade name give-up for swaps executed anonymously on a Swap Execution Facility (SEF) and intended to be cleared. The comment period for the proposed rule expires 60 days after publication in the Federal Register.

More information about the final and proposed rules is available here.

