CFTC Codifies Registration and Reporting Relief for Commodity Pool Operators and Commodity Trading Advisors

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (the “CFTC”) approved the publication of two releases (the “Final Rules”)1 on November 25, 2019, adopting final amendments to Part 4 of the CFTC Rules2 which codify and expand a number of interpretative notices and no-action letters granting relief from the registration and reporting obligations applicable to various categories of Commodity Pool Operators (“CPOs”)3 and Commodity Trading Advisors (“CTAs”)4. The CFTC first proposed the amendments in a release published on October 18, 2018 (the “Proposed Rulemaking”).5

I. Overview of the Amendments

Proposed Amendments Adopted. The CFTC adopted the following amendments to incorporate CFTC staff guidance regarding CPO and CTA registration and reporting requirements into Part 4 of the CFTC Rules:

adoption of CPO and CTA registration exemptions under CFTC Rules 4.13(a)(6) and 4.14(a)(11) for qualifying family offices, in line with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) exclusion from investment adviser registration under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 (the “Advisers Act”); adoption of amendments to the “registration lite” regime of CFTC Rule 4.7 and the de minimis derivatives trading exemption in CFTC Rule 4.13(a)(3), permitting general solicitation of offerings in private “Commodity Pools”6 under Rule 506(c) of Regulation D or Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933 (the “Securities Act”), as directed by the Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act of 2012 (the “JOBS Act”); adoption of an amendment to clarify that “non-United States persons,” as defined in CFTC Rule 4.7, are eligible to invest in Commodity Pools operated under CFTC Rule 4.13(a)(3); adoption of an exclusion from CPO registration for SEC-registered investment advisers (“RIAs”) to business development companies (“BDCs”) in CFTC Rule 4.5, subject to the same conditions as for RIAs to registered investment companies (“RICs”), and clarification that the appropriate entity to claim the exclusion from CPO registration is the RIC’s or BDC’s RIA; and adoption of exemptions from reporting on Forms CPO-PQR and CTA-PR under CFTC Rule 4.27 for CFTC-registered CPOs and CTAs that exclusively operate Commodity Pools or advise accounts in accordance with an exemption from registration.

Proposed Amendments Not Adopted. The CFTC decided against adopting certain proposals set forth in the Proposed Rulemaking. Specifically, the CFTC declined to:

create a new registration exemption for CPOs that solicit and/or accept funds from only non-U.S. persons for participation in non-U.S. Commodity Pools; codify existing relief that permits the U.S.-based CPO of a non-U.S. Commodity Pool to maintain the Commodity Pool's original books and records in the non-U.S. location of the Commodity Pool; and require firms claiming an exemption from CPO registration under CFTC Rule 4.13 to certify that neither they nor their principals are subject to a statutory disqualification under the CEA.

Compliance Date. The Final Rules went into effect on January 9, 2020.7

II. The Final Rules

A. Proposed Amendments Adopted by the CFTC

Codification of CPO and CTA Registration Exemptions for Qualifying Family Offices. In order to provide relief consistent with the SEC exclusion from registration of family offices under the Advisers Act, the CFTC issued No-Action Letters 12-378 and 14-1439 in 2012 and 2014, respectively, providing relief from registration as a CPO and CTA, respectively, for certain qualifying family offices. In effect, family offices must meet the definition of a “family office” under the Advisers Act in order to qualify for the CFTC exemptive relief.10 The Final Rules adopted the CFTC’s proposal to codify Letters 12-37 and 14-143.11 As adopted, the exemption is self-executing for both CPOs and CTAs.12 However, firms should be mindful of the following compliance considerations: In order to document compliance with the new exemptions, family offices should make an internal record of which exemption they intend to rely on (i.e., CPO and/or CTA) and how they meet the applicable conditions.12 As family offices are not required to file an exemption notice with the National Futures Association (“NFA”), CFTC-registered firms conducting business with family offices must satisfy their NFA Bylaw 1101 obligations some other way (e.g., through the use of a Bylaw 1101 Questionnaire).13 The CFTC confirmed that firms may rely on existing CFTC guidance regarding those family investment vehicles that fall outside the definition of a “Commodity Pool.”14

Jobs Act Relief under CFTC No-Action Letter 14-116. In 2014, the CFTC issued relief for CPOs operating Commodity Pools pursuant to exemptions under CFTC Rules 4.7 (“registration lite”) and 4.13(a)(3) (the de minimis derivatives trading exemption) to permit the use of general solicitation13 in accordance with Rule 506(c) of Regulation D14 or amended Rule 144A15 as adopted by the SEC under the JOBS Act.16 The Final Rules adopted the CFTC’s JOBS Act relief through amendments to CFTC Rules 4.7 and 4.13(a)(3), and dispensed with the requirement under prior CFTC guidance that firms make a separate JOBS Act filing with the CFTC.17 “Non-U.S. Person” Investors in CFTC Rule 4.13(a)(3) Commodity Pools. The CFTC codified existing guidance18 which clarifies that “non-U.S. persons,” as defined in CFTC Rule 4.7(a), are eligible to participate in Commodity Pools operated under CFTC Rule 4.13(a)(3) (the de minimis derivatives trading exemption). The CFTC noted that certain commenters on the Proposed Rulemaking had requested that firms be permitted to rely on the “non-U.S. person” definition in Regulation S under the Securities Act.19 However, in line with existing guidance, the CFTC maintained the requirement that to be eligible to invest in Rule 4.13(a)(3) Commodity Pools, non-U.S. investors must fall within the definition of “non-United States person” in CFTC Rule 4.7.20 Codification of Exclusionary Relief for BDCs under CFTC No-Action Letter 12-40. CFTC Rule 4.5 provides an exclusion from CPO registration for certain operators of Commodity Pools that are subject to regulation by other financial regulators. Those CPOs originally included: an investment company registered with the SEC under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (e., a RIC); an insurance company subject to regulation by any state; a bank, trust company or other financial depository institution subject to regulation by any state or by the U.S. government; and a trustee or fiduciary of, or an employer maintaining, a pension plan that is subject to Title I of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act.21 CFTC Letter 12-40 extended the Rule 4.5 exclusion to BDCs, noting the similarity between RICs and BDCs in both activities and regulatory requirements.22 The Final Rules codified the exclusionary relief for BDCs in CFTC Rule 4.5,23 and also clarified that a RIC’s or BDC’s RIA is the appropriate entity to claim the exclusion from CPO registration under CFTC Rule 4.5(a)(1).24 RICs and BDCs should be mindful of the following compliance considerations: If an entity other than a RIC’s RIA currently has filed a notice of eligibility to claim the exclusion, then the RIC’s investment adviser must file the requisite notice with the NFA by March 1, 2021 to claim the exclusion as the RIC’s designated CPO under the amended rule. RICs must determine whether changing the CPO claiming the exclusion to the RIA would constitute a material change necessitating an off-cycle amendment to the RIC’s registration statements. However, the CFTC noted that requiring the RIA to claim the exemption was not intended to create any substantive change to a RIC’s eligibility for exemption under Rule 4.5.25 RIAs to BDCs should make the requisite Rule 4.5 filing with the NFA “as soon as practicable.”26

Codification of Relief from Forms CPO-PQR and CTA-PR Reporting. The CFTC amended CFTC Rule 4.27 consistent with current CFTC exemptive relief in CFTC Staff Letters 14-11527 and 15-4728 to provide that: (i) CFTC-registered CPOs that operate only Commodity Pools for which they are exempt from CPO registration under CFTC Rules 4.5 or 4.13 are not “reporting persons” required to file a Form CPO-PQR; and (ii) CFTC-registered CTAs are not “reporting persons” required to file a Form CTA-PR if they (a) do not “direct” client accounts (e., exercise discretionary trading authority over the accounts) or (b) direct only Commodity Pools for which they are registered, or exempt from registration, as a CPO.29 The CFTC additionally confirmed existing guidance that where a CPO or CTA operates or advises (i) a Commodity Pool or account for which it is required to be registered, and (ii) a Commodity Pool or account pursuant to a registration exemption, the CPO or CTA is only required to file CPO-PQR and CTA-PR reports with respect to those Commodity Pools or accounts for which it is required to be registered.30

B. Proposed Amendments Not Adopted by the CFTC

Proposed Codification of CFTC Advisory 18-96 into a CPO Registration Exemption for Non-U.S. Commodity Pools. CFTC Advisory 18-96 currently permits CFTC-registered CPOs that operate non-U.S. Commodity Pools to claim relief from the reporting, disclosure, and recordkeeping requirements of CFTC Rules 4.21, 4.22 and 4.23(a)(10) and (a)(11) and from the requirement in CFTC Rule 4.23 to maintain the Commodity Pool’s books and records at the CPO’s main U.S. offices.31 The CFTC proposed to create a new registration exemption (the “Proposed 18-96 Exemption”) for CPOs that operate a non-U.S. Commodity Pool with exclusively non-U.S. investors in accordance with the conditions of CFTC Advisory 18-96. The Proposed 18-96 Exemption would have: (i) codified the reporting, disclosure and recordkeeping relief currently available under CFTC Advisory 18-96 into a registration exemption for CPOs to non-U.S. Commodity Pools; (ii) been available to both unregistered and CFTC-registered CPOs with respect to any qualifying Commodity Pool; and (iii) exempted CPOs claiming the Proposed 18-96 Exemption from Form CPO-PQR reporting requirements, which currently apply to CFTC-registered CPOs operating under CFTC Advisory 18-96.32 However, the CFTC decided to withdraw the Proposed 18-96 Exemption in light of concerns that the exemption “could have a significant impact on the compliance burdens of CPOs operating outside of the United States.”33 Proposed Codification of Relief from the Books and Records Location Requirement for Non-U.S. Commodity Pools under CFTC Advisory 18-96. CFTC Advisory 18-96 currently permits a CFTC-registered CPO whose main office is within the United States to maintain books and records of its non-U.S. Commodity Pools outside of the United States if the CPO submits a claim for exemption with the CFTC and the NFA by making certain certifications.34 The CFTC proposed to codify relief from the books and record location requirement in CFTC Rule 4.23 subject to compliance with the conditions of CFTC Advisory 18-96 (collectively with the Proposed 18-96 Exemption, the “Advisory 18-96 Proposals”).35 However, the CFTC withdrew the proposed amendments to Rule 4.23 along with the withdrawal of the Proposed 18-96 Exemption.36 Impact of the Withdrawal of the Advisory 18-96 Proposals. Notwithstanding the withdrawal of the Advisory 18-96 Proposals, CFTC-registered CPOs may continue to claim exemption from disclosure, reporting and recordkeeping requirements with respect to operation of non-U.S. Commodity Pools by filing a claim for exemption under CFTC Advisory 18-96 with the CFTC and the NFA. CFTC-registered CPOs located in the United States may also continue to claim relief under CFTC Advisory 18-96 to maintain the books and records of a non-U.S. Commodity Pool at the pool’s non-U.S. offices. However, the CFTC’s interpretive comments on Rule 3.10(c)(3) discussed in connection with the Proposed 18-96 Exemption indicate a gap between industry and regulatory understanding of the scope of this provision. Nevertheless, the CFTC acknowledged the serious implications that a more restrictive, entity-based interpretation would have on widespread industry practice. The CFTC indicated that it “may undertake a more comprehensive review of the extraterritorial application of CFTC regulations in the CPO/CTA space in the future.”37 A separate rule proposal on CFTC Rule 3.10(c)(3) is pending approval, which will provide the CFTC with an opportunity to address industry concerns on the CFTC’s interpretation of the scope of this exemption.38 Proposed Codification of CFTC Advisory 18-96 Statutory Disqualification Provisions into Rule 4.13 Exemptions. Though none of the CPO registration exemptions under CFTC Rule 4.13 prohibit statutory disqualifications as a condition of relief,39 one of the requirements to obtain relief under Advisory 18-96 is that neither the registered CPO nor its principals is subject to any statutory disqualification under Sections 8a(2) or 8a(3) of the CEA, unless such disqualification arises from a matter which (i) was previously disclosed in connection with a previous application, if such registration was granted, or (ii) which was disclosed more than 30 days prior to the claim of this exemption.40 In response to customer protection concerns, the CFTC proposed to require any CPO claiming a registration exemption under CFTC Rules 4.13(a)(1) through (a)(5) to represent that neither the CPO claiming the relief nor any of its principals is subject to any statutory disqualification under Section 8a(2) or 8a(3) of the CEA, unless the disqualification was previously disclosed to the CFTC, as previously described.41 The CFTC withdrew its statutory disqualification proposal, noting that it drew comments “in great detail,” thus warranting further consideration. The CFTC expects to reconsider the statutory disqualification prohibition in a future rulemaking.42

III. Summary and Policy Considerations

This is a measured rule amendment that incorporates existing CFTC guidance into Part 4 of the CFTC Rules. Just as significant as what the CFTC included in the Final Rules is what the CFTC chose to omit. Specifically, the CFTC decided to (i) reconsider the application of CPO registration requirements to operators of non-U.S. Commodity Pools, and (ii) withdraw its proposal to require statutory disqualification certifications for CPOs claiming registration relief under CFTC Rule 4.13. The CFTC thus acknowledged the disruption that may result from the imposition of regulatory requirements that are divergent from the longstanding industry understanding as to the territorial scope of CPO registration requirements, and the impact of imposing statutory disqualification screening requirements on firms that fall outside the scope of CFTC registration.

