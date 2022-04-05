CISA “Shields Up” Campaign Offers Practical Cybersecurity Guidance for Organizations

Tuesday, April 5, 2022

As cyberattacks from a myriad of sources continue to proliferate and target organizations of all types and sizes, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) continues to update its Shield’s Up webpage with specific cybersecurity guidance for organizations, CEOs, business leaders, and individuals. The stated goal is to “reduce the likelihood of a damaging cyber intrusion, ensure that cybersecurity/IT personnel identify and quickly assess any unexpected or unusual network behavior, ensure that the organization is prepared to respond if an intrusion occurs, and maximize the organization’s resilience to a destructive cyber incident.” CISA offers recommendations for responding to all types of cyber incidents, including ransomware attacks, and for improving cyber hygiene.

The Shields Up webpage also provides cybersecurity news updates, useful background materials, and free cybersecurity services and tools from government partners and industry. The Shield’s Up program serves as a helpful reminder to both large and small organizations on how to prepare for, respond to, and mitigate the effects of cyberattacks.