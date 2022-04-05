April 5, 2022

Volume XII, Number 95
Article By

Sheila A. Millar
Tracy P. Marshall

Keller and Heckman LLP

CISA “Shields Up” Campaign Offers Practical Cybersecurity Guidance for Organizations

Tuesday, April 5, 2022

As cyberattacks from a myriad of sources continue to proliferate and target organizations of all types and sizes, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) continues to update its Shield’s Up webpage with specific cybersecurity guidance for organizations, CEOs, business leaders, and individuals. The stated goal is to “reduce the likelihood of a damaging cyber intrusion, ensure that cybersecurity/IT personnel identify and quickly assess any unexpected or unusual network behavior, ensure that the organization is prepared to respond if an intrusion occurs, and maximize the organization’s resilience to a destructive cyber incident.” CISA offers recommendations for responding to all types of cyber incidents, including ransomware attacks, and for improving cyber hygiene.

The Shields Up webpage also provides cybersecurity news updates, useful background materials, and free cybersecurity services and tools from government partners and industry. The Shield’s Up program serves as a helpful reminder to both large and small organizations on how to prepare for, respond to, and mitigate the effects of cyberattacks.

© 2022 Keller and Heckman LLPNational Law Review, Volume XII, Number 95
Sheila Millar, Keller Heckman, advertising lawyer, privacy attorney
Sheila A. Millar
Partner

Sheila A. Millar counsels corporate and association clients on advertising, privacy, product safety, and other public policy and regulatory compliance issues.

Ms. Millar advises clients on an array of advertising and marketing issues.  She represents clients in legislative, rulemaking and self-regulatory actions, advises on claims, and assists in developing and evaluating substantiation for claims. She also has extensive experience in privacy, data security and cybersecurity matters.  She helps clients develop website and app privacy policies,...

millar@khlaw.com
202-434-4646
www.khlaw.com
www.consumerprotectioncxn.com
Tracy P. Marshall
Tracy Marshall, Keller Heckman, regulatory attorney, for-profit company lawyer
Partner

Tracy Marshall assists clients with a range of business and regulatory matters.

In the business and transactional area, Ms. Marshall advises for-profit and non-profit clients on corporate organization, operations, and governance matters, and assists clients with structuring and negotiating a variety of transactions, including purchase and sale, marketing, outsourcing, and e-commerce agreements.

In the privacy, data security, and advertising areas, she helps clients comply with privacy, data security, and consumer protection laws, including laws governing telemarketing and...

marshall@khlaw.com
202-434-4234
www.khlaw.com
www.consumerprotectioncxn.com
