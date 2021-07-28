Coastal Zone Management Act and its Impact on Offshore Wind Development

CZMA Implications for Offshore Wind Development As with offshore oil and gas projects, several aspects of an offshore wind project may trigger CZMA consistency review, including: 1) the lease sale itself; 2) the “site assessment” phase or “preliminary term” of a wind lease, during which the lessee conducts activities akin to traditional “exploratory” activities under oil and gas leases (e.g., installation of meteorological towers or buoys); 3) the “construction and operations” phase of a lease, which involves installation of the equipment necessary to generate wind energy and operation of those facilities (e.g., turbines, undersea transmission cables, offshore transformers, onshore substations where the transmission cables come ashore, etc.); and 4) the decommissioning phase. Given the clear analogy between the life cycle of an offshore wind project and that of an offshore oil and gas project, the following discussion highlights examples of disputes arising from consistency determinations in the context of oil and gas projects that illustrate the types of CZMA issues that may arise in the context of offshore wind leases. Lease Sale. There are several examples of Gulf Coast states relying on their CZMA authority to impede federal leasing. For instance, in Blanco v. Burton, 2006 WL 2366046 (E.D. La. 08/14/2006), the Eastern District of Louisiana considered the State of Louisiana’s argument that a planned OCS lease sale (scheduled for a year after Hurricane Katrina devastated the state) was inconsistent with Louisiana’s CMP. There, the district court denied the state’s motion for a preliminary injunction, but in doing so the court made it clear that he expected Louisiana to prevail on its action for a permanent injunction on the basis that the federal government had treated the CZMA consistency determination (which should be made on a case-by-case basis) in an arbitrary and capricious manner. Id. at 51. That case settled before the court ruled on the permanent injunction. Exploration Phase. An example of a state flexing its CZMA authority to prevent exploratory activities can be seen in Florida’s efforts to prevent the development of the Destin Dome by Chevron. There, relying on its “policy” of precluding oil and gas development within 100 miles of its coast, Florida objected to Chevron’s exploration plan for the Destin Dome, located about 30 miles offshore. In an appeal that took nearly two years, the Secretary of Commerce overrode the state’s objection; but, when Chevron submitted a development plan, Florida again objected. Chevron’s appeal to the Secretary of Commerce was stalled for nearly four years before Chevron filed suit against the federal government, which led to a settlement providing for the government’s return to Chevron of over $100 million in lease bonuses and Chevron walking away from the project. Operations and Development Phase. As projects progress from exploration activities to development-related (or analogous) activities, states and local authorities may have considerably more power to affect a project under the CZMA because the construction must be “fully consistent” with the state’s CMP, not merely consistent to the “maximum extent practicable” (the standard applicable to a federal lease sale). In a recent example, Oregon objected to a proposed LNG facility and determined that it was “inconsistent” with the state’s coastal management plan, and the Secretary of Commerce upheld the state’s determination. As a result of the CZMA’s encouragement of CMPs, many states now require coastal use permits issued by the state or local government alongside US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) permits for activities in coastal or wetland areas. And these state permits can often be challenged in state court. In Joseph v. Sec’y, La. Dep’t of Natural Resources, environmental justice groups challenged the state’s issuance of a coastal use permit for an oil pipeline, arguing that the permit violated the coastal use guidelines promulgated as part of Louisiana’s CMP. 265 So. 3d 945 (La. App. 5 Cir. 01/30/2019). At the trial court level, set in the small parish where the coastal impact would be, the plaintiffs were successful in obtaining relief; but the Louisiana appellate court reversed the judgment, finding that the state agency that issued the permit was entitled to deference in the interpretation of its own guidelines. Decommissioning Phase. When it comes to decommissioning, Louisiana provides an example of the CZMA authority sharing gone awry in a suite of over 40 lawsuits brought by local parish governments against oil and gas companies that operated in the coastal zone — sometimes decades prior to the enactment of the CZMA and the state’s CMP. The suits are currently at the US Fifth Circuit on the question of whether the cases belong in state or federal court. The Fifth Circuit determined that state court was the proper venue last August but then granted rehearing, and a final ruling is still forthcoming. The lawsuits are premised on the “enforcement” of coastal use permits and Louisiana’s CMP and argue that the state’s coastal program required canals to be backfilled at the cessation of operations. One oil and gas defendant has reached an agreement to fund $100 million in coastal restoration — there are almost 200 other defendants in the lawsuits. As illustrated above, the CZMA framework sets up a few potential avenues for both states and actors who are hostile to energy development to impede offshore energy projects. While the CZMA lacks a citizen suit provision, citizen groups can seek review of federal consistency determinations under the Administrative Procedure Act and can seek review of state agency determinations in state court. The CZMA can also lead to local politics having an outsized role in federal projects. Many states are updating their CMPs to specifically include state consistency review for offshore wind projects on the OCS, setting up potential issues for offshore wind developers that need to be navigated with care.