May 12, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 132
Advertisement

23

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

May 12, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

May 11, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

May 10, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Robert T. Quackenboss
Lukas Moffett

Hunton Andrews Kurth
Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

Compliance Update for U.S. Employers Conducting Criminal Background Checks in the Hiring Process

Friday, May 12, 2023

Employers who conduct background checks on applicants or employees must comply with the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA), 15 U.S.C. § 1681 et seq.  Among other things, the FCRA requires employers who procure criminal background reports (“consumer reports”) to provide applicants and employees with a Summary of Rights form as prepared by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) when providing them with the FCRA-required pre-adverse action notices. See 15 U.S.C. § 1681b(b)(3)(A)(ii).

On March 17, 2023, the CFPB released an updated Summary of Rights form, which must be provided to consumers in connection with procurement of consumer reports, beginning March 20, 2024. The updated form can be found in English and Spanish on the CFPB’s website, here.  The new form contains revised address and contact information for various federal agencies, as well as other non-substantive changes (such as fixing a typo in the old form and changing address formats from, for example, “N.W.” to “NW”).

In observing the CFPB website activity over the past month, we note that the CFPB has further edited the updated form at least once since unveiling the new form on March 17  (for example, the new form was recently updated to include the word “Consumer” in the title of the “Office of Aviation Consumer Protection”).  This suggests to us that the CFPB may still be revising and perfecting the new form despite having unveiled it on March 17. Accordingly, it may be prudent for employers to delay implementing the new form for at least sixty (60) days from now to be sure any tag-along edits by CFPB are captured. But it is essential that the new form as posted on the CFPB’s website be implemented no later than March 20, 2024.    

Copyright © 2023, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP. All Rights Reserved.National Law Review, Volume XIII, Number 132
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Robert T. Quackenboss Labor & Employment Litigation Attorney Hunton Andrews Kurth Washington, DC & New York, NY
Robert T. Quackenboss
Partner

Bob litigates complex employment, labor and business disputes.

Bob is a litigator who represents businesses in resolving their complex labor, employment, trade secret, non-compete and related commercial disputes. He was recognized as a Labor & Employment Star in Benchmark Litigation’s Rankings for 2019. He advises employers regarding union organizing activities, manages union election campaigns and litigates labor arbitrations nationwide. He also serves as co-chair of the firm’s Unfair Competition and Information Protection Task Force, which concentrates on trade secret theft,...

[email protected]
202-955-1950
www.huntonak.com/en
www.huntonak.com/en/insights/index.html
Lukas Moffett
Lukas Moffett Employment Lawyer Hunton AK
Associate

As an associate in the firm’s labor and employment group, Lukas assists clients in employment litigation and general compliance matters.

Lukas focuses on litigation matters involving employment discrimination and the employer/employee covenant relationship. Lukas also helps employers comply with anti-discrimination laws by advising on employee termination and consultation procedures. In addition, he is involved in the firm’s pro bono efforts.

Relevant Experience

Advises employers regarding...

[email protected]
214 979 2908
www.huntonak.com