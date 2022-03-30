Congress Passes 72-Hour Federal Breach Reporting Law for Critical Infrastructure

Tuesday, March 29, 2022

As part of a larger spending bill signed by President Biden on March 15, 2022, Congress passed the Cyber Incident Reporting for Critical Infrastructure Act (CIRA) to increase funding for the federal Cybersecurity and Critical Infrastructure Agency (CISA). CIRA requires companies considered to be in a “critical infrastructure” sector to notify CISA within 72 hours of a significant cyber incident and, in the case of ransomware, within 24 hours of making a payment.

Although Congress has struggled for years to enact comprehensive data privacy and security legislation, CIRA is a significant step towards increasing federal government oversight of data security incidents. Reporting historically has been required only for companies in certain federally regulated industries, like health care or banking. Importantly, the bill itself does not identify which of the critical infrastructure sectors will be considered “covered entities” under the law and therefore – that definition will be part of CISA’s proposed rulemaking. CISA may look to the 16 industries considered “vital” to the United States’ physical and economic security and public health or safety:

Chemical

Commercial facilities

Communications

Critical Manufacturing

Dams

Defense Industrial Base

Emergency Services

Energy Financial Services

Food and Agriculture

Government Facilities

Healthcare and Public Health

Information Technology

Nuclear Reactors, Materials, and Waste

Transportation Systems

Water and Wastewater Systems

Whether CISA will ultimately include all 16 of these categories, some of which are broadly defined and would ensnare a substantial number of companies that might not consider themselves to be critical infrastructure, remains to be seen. For example, “commercial facilities” would include “a diverse range of sites that draw large crowds of people for shopping, business, entertainment, or lodging,” including shopping malls, sports arenas, hotels, office buildings, and condos.

Another unknown is what types of cyber incidents will be considered reportable events. The bill makes it clear that reporting will only be required of a “substantial cyber incident,” and defines “cyber incident” as “an occurrence that actually or imminently jeopardizes, without lawful authority, the integrity, confidentiality, or availability of information on an information system, or actually or imminently jeopardizes, without lawful authority, an information system.” The Act provides some examples, like a significant incident with a substantial loss or serious impact on safety and resiliency of operational systems, like a distributed denial of service (DDOS) attack, ransomware attack, or exploitation of a zero day vulnerability. The Act also encourages voluntary reporting of other cyber incidents not specifically required to be reported.

CISA has time to decide how to define what will constitute a reportable event. CIRA gives CISA two years to issue proposed rules and another 18 months to issue final rules. However, in light of increasing warnings from the White House that Russian will continue to use cyberattacks as part of its war chest against Ukraine and countries supporting Ukraine, rulemaking could occur sooner than later.

Takeaways

Companies included among the 16 infrastructure industries as defined by CISA should consider making preparations now while we await proposed rulemaking.