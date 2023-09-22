September 22, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 265
Advertisement

58

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

September 22, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

September 21, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

September 20, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

September 19, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Amol Parikh

McDermott Will & Emery
IP Update

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

Copyright Office Seeks Comments on Artificial Intelligence

Thursday, September 21, 2023

The US Copyright Office (CO) issued a notice, seeking comments on copyright law and policy issues raised by artificial intelligence (AI) systems. Artificial Intelligence and Copyright, 88 Fed. Reg. 59942 (Aug. 30, 2023).

The purpose of the notice is to collect factual information and views relevant to the copyright law and policy issues raised by recent advances in generative AI. The CO intends to use this information to advise Congress by providing analyses on the current state of the law, identifying unresolved issues and evaluating potential areas for congressional action. The CO will also use this information to inform its regulatory work and to offer resources to the public, courts and other government entities considering these issues. The questions presented in the notice are grouped into the following categories:

  • General high-level questions

  • AI training, including questions of transparency and accountability

  • Generative AI outputs, including questions of copyrightability, infringement and labeling or identification of such outputs

  • Other issues related to copyrights.

The specific questions can be found in the notice. Given the importance of using shared language when discussing AI, a glossary of terms is also provided, on which commentators can provide feedback. The CO indicated that it does not expect every party choosing to respond to the notice to address every question raised. Instead, the questions are designed to gather views from a broad range of stakeholders.

Written comments are due no later than 11:59 pm (EDT) on October 18, 2023. Written reply comments are due no later than 11:59 pm (EST) on November 15, 2023.

© 2023 McDermott Will & EmeryNational Law Review, Volume XIII, Number 264
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Amol Parikh, McDermott Will Emery, Chicago, patent lawyer, Intellectual Property Litigation Attorney
Amol Parikh
Associate

Amol Parikh is an associate in the law firm of McDermott Will & Emery LLP and is based in the Firm's Chicago office.  He focuses his practice on IP litigation, counseling and prosecution. Amol has been recognized as a 2011 Illinois Rising Star in Intellectual Property by Law & Politics.  Rising Stars are lawyers under the age of 40 that have been in practice for 10 years or less.  No more than 2.5 percent of the lawyers in Illinois are named as Rising Stars.

Amol has...

[email protected]
312-984-6477
www.mwe.com
www.mwe.com/insights