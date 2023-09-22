Copyright Office Seeks Comments on Artificial Intelligence

Thursday, September 21, 2023

The US Copyright Office (CO) issued a notice, seeking comments on copyright law and policy issues raised by artificial intelligence (AI) systems. Artificial Intelligence and Copyright, 88 Fed. Reg. 59942 (Aug. 30, 2023).

The purpose of the notice is to collect factual information and views relevant to the copyright law and policy issues raised by recent advances in generative AI. The CO intends to use this information to advise Congress by providing analyses on the current state of the law, identifying unresolved issues and evaluating potential areas for congressional action. The CO will also use this information to inform its regulatory work and to offer resources to the public, courts and other government entities considering these issues. The questions presented in the notice are grouped into the following categories:

General high-level questions

AI training, including questions of transparency and accountability

Generative AI outputs, including questions of copyrightability, infringement and labeling or identification of such outputs

Other issues related to copyrights.

The specific questions can be found in the notice. Given the importance of using shared language when discussing AI, a glossary of terms is also provided, on which commentators can provide feedback. The CO indicated that it does not expect every party choosing to respond to the notice to address every question raised. Instead, the questions are designed to gather views from a broad range of stakeholders.

Written comments are due no later than 11:59 pm (EDT) on October 18, 2023. Written reply comments are due no later than 11:59 pm (EST) on November 15, 2023.