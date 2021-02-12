February 12, 2021

Volume XI, Number 43

 

February 12, 2021

Article By
Nicholas D. Yavorsky
Mark J. Garmaise
Cornerstone Research
Reports
Cornerstone Research Experts in Focus: Mark Garmaise [VIDEO]

Friday, February 12, 2021

Nick Yavorsky interviews Mark Garmaise, Professor of Finance at the UCLA Anderson School of Management. Professor Garmaise discusses his research on commercial real estate markets, entrepreneurial finance, and consumer finance. He also describes his empirical approach to the complex quantitative and qualitative issues that arise across these areas. Key topics include:

  •  Commercial real estate as a setting in which to evaluate theories of finance, risk, and banking competition

  • The impact of COVID-19 on entrepreneurial firms’ access to financing and credit

  •  Firm decision-making in the context of financial constraints

  •   Factors that affect consumer spending

In addition, Professor Garmaise addresses the importance of balancing qualitative, firm-specific context with quantitative, data-driven analyses.

 

Professor Garmaise is a corporate finance expert who specializes in topics related to banking, entrepreneurship, financial contracting, and real estate. He has provided expert testimony in high-profile cases involving breach of contract, valuation, and damages. His industry experience includes cryptocurrency, entertainment, financial services, investment banking, automotive, and microfinance.

Nicholas D. Yavorsky Principal Cornerstone Research
Nicholas D. Yavorsky
Principal

Nick Yavorsky focuses on complex securities, financial institutions, and corporate transaction disputes. He provides accounting, valuation, and damages analyses to clients through all phases of litigation. His experience spans a range of topics, such as the financial crisis, failed financial institutions, financial accounting restatements, bankruptcy, due diligence, and public stock offerings.

Securities class actions  

Mr. Yavorsky has consulted on dozens of Rule 10b-5 and Section 11 class actions to...

nyavorsky@cornerstone.com
213-553-2577
www.cornerstone.com/
Mark J. Garmaise
Mark J. Garmaise UCLA Finance Professor
UCLA Professor of Finance

Mark Garmaise is a corporate finance expert who specializes in topics related to banking, entrepreneurship, financial contracting, and real estate. Professor Garmaise has provided expert testimony in high-profile cases involving breach of contract, valuation, and damages.

His industry experience includes cryptocurrency, entertainment, financial services, investment banking, automotive, and microfinance. Professor Garmaise has also consulted with a U.S. bank on refining its residential mortgage delinquency model.

...

info@cornerstone.com
213-553-2500
www.cornerstone.com
