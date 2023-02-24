February 24, 2023

February 23, 2023

February 22, 2023

February 21, 2023

Bryan P. Murray
Sydney N. Pahren
Brandi E. Liebing

Dinsmore & Shohl LLP
Cosmetic Regulations Get a Facelift

Thursday, February 23, 2023

On December 29, 2022, the Modernization of Cosmetics Regulation Act (“MoCRA”) was signed into law.[1] MoCRA is the first federal cosmetics law since 1938 and will impose a number of new requirements on cosmetic products and the facilities where they are manufactured. Specifically, MoCRA requires the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to implement enhanced oversight and regulation of cosmetic manufacturing facilities and products by December 29, 2023.  Among the new legal requirements created under MoCRA, cosmetic product manufacturers must be aware of and consider how the following may impact their operations:

  1. Facility Registration and Product Listing. Cosmetic manufacturing facilities will be required to register their facilities with the FDA, as well as report to the FDA each cosmetic product they produce;

  2. Mandatory Recall Authority.  The FDA will have new authority to require recalls of cosmetic products that are likely to cause serious adverse health events;

  3. Allergen Labeling. The FDA will prepare a list of allergens which, if included in a cosmetic product, must be disclosed on its labeling;

  4. Adverse Event Reporting.  Cosmetic product manufacturers will be required to report to the FDA instances of consumer harm caused by their products;

  5. Safety Substantiation.  Manufacturers will be required to develop records that adequately substantiate that their cosmetic products are safe, including asbestos testing for talc-containing products; and 

  6. Good Manufacturing Practices (GMPs). Cosmetic product manufacturers will be required to adhere to new “good manufacturing practice requirements” outlined by the FDA. These GMPs, as well as other portions of MoCRA, will also require the FDA to consider local, state, and international requirements such as the European Union’s much stricter cosmetic product regulations in formulating the new rules governing cosmetic products.

Companies that manufacture, distribute, sell, or otherwise handle cosmetic products should monitor any guidance from the FDA regarding MoCRA and consider implementing policies and procedures to ensure compliance with MoCRA’s new requirements. 

[1] https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/senate-bill/4348/text.

© 2023 Dinsmore & Shohl LLP. All rights reserved.
Brian Murray, healthcare lawyer, Dinsmore
Bryan P. Murray
Associate

Bryan focuses his practice on health care law and provides legal counsel to health care industry clients on a range of issues, such as specialty and mail-order pharmacy operations, provider networks and reimbursement, regulatory compliance, contract review and preparation and 340B programming. He has experience analyzing pharmaceutical trade issues affected by state and federal regulatory frameworks, including pharmacy practice acts, the anti-Kickback Statute, the Drug Supply Chain Security Act, the Stark Law and the Health Insurance Probability and Accountability Act.

[email protected]
(412) 339-5603
www.dinsmore.com/
Sydney N. Pahren
Sydney Pahren, Dinsmore Law Firm, Columbus, Corporate Law Attorney
Associate

Sydney is a member of Dinsmore's Corporate Department, where she focuses her practice on health care law. 

She has experience researching legal issues in health care, litigation, labor & employment and corporate law. She is a graduate of The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law where she was an articles editor on the Ohio State Law Journal and an executive board member of the Black Law Students Association. 

[email protected]
614-628-6971
www.dinsmore.com
Brandi E. Liebing
Brandi E. Liebing Healthcare Law Clerk Dinsmore Cincinnati
Law Clerk

Brandi focuses her practice on corporate health care law.  She reviews and edits corporate contracts, amendments, policies, and proposals, and regularly attends negotiations and client meetings. She received her J.D. from Northern Kentucky University.

A Cincinnati native, Brandi enjoys spending her free time watching Cincinnati sports, reading, and practicing hot yoga.

[email protected]
513-639-9236
www.dinsmore.com
