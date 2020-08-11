COVID-19: US State Policy Report – August 10, 2020

This report captures the shifting state, territorial and local government policies and guidance in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and reopening of the economy in the US by tracking public information from official sources, such as gubernatorial comments, executive actions and guidance.

The following states have new or updated information: Arizona, Colorado, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Texas, and Utah.

Hereinafter, for ease of reference, the term “state” will refer to all US states, territories and the District of Columbia.

Executive Order 49 Extending the Utah COVID-19 Public Health Risk Status ( see here )

Executive Order 48 Extending Face Coverings Requirement in State Facilities ( see here )

Texas: Proclamation Renewing COVID-19 State of Emergency ( see here )

Ohio: Executive Order 2020-31D Regarding Various Executive Orders ( see here )

North Dakota: Executive Order 2020-36.1 Extending Driver License Renewals ( see here )

New York: Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding August 14 Deadline for Schools to Submit Reopening Plans ( see here )

State Health Order Allowing Increases in Bar and Restaurant Capacity ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding School Reopenings ( see here )

Quarantine Guidance for Higher Education ( see here )

Isolation Guidance for Higher Education ( see here )

Updated Quarantine Guidance for Families ( see here )

Updated Isolation Guidance for Families ( see here )

Hawaii: Emergency Proclamation Reinstating Partial Inter-Island Travel Quarantine ( see here )

District of Columbia: Updated List of High Risk States, Three States Removed and Five Added ( see here )

Executive Order D-2020-157 Extending Utilities Relief ( see here )

Executive Order D-2020-155 Regarding November Election Operations ( see here )

Executive Order D-2020-154 Amending and Extending EO on Protect Our Neighbors ( see here )

Arizona: Department of Health Services Phased Reopening Plan for Paused Industries (see here )

Note: Bold text denotes new or updated information.

Alabama:

Executive Order implementing a mask mandate and extending the amended safer at home order until August 31 ( see here )

Amended Safer at Home Order requiring masks in public places ( see here )

Proclamation extending the state of emergency until September 9 ( see here )

Proclamation extending amended safer at home order until July 31 ( see here )

Executive Order Amending Stay at Home Order to Allow for Certain Activities to Resume ( see here )

State Health Safer at Home Order, including new reopening guidelines ( see here )

Businesses will begin reopening on April 30 if they follow sanitation and social distancing protocols (excluding theaters, bowling alleys, night clubs, and gyms)

Governor plans to issue new “safer at home” order on April 30, which only encourages individuals to stay home ( see here )

State Health Stay at Home order ( see here )

New “Safer at Home” order issued on April 28 ( see here )

Safer at Home order expired on May 15

Stay at home order expired on April 30

Alaska:

Update to Health Mandate 017 on Protective Measures for Independent Commercial Fishing Vessels – Additional Guidance ( see here )

Information on Phases 2-5 to be released soon

Guidance for various industries available on webpage ( see here )

Officials estimate the next phase could begin on May 8, but unclear which sectors this would involve ( see here )

Businesses were permitted to reopen beginning on April 24

Reopen Alaska Responsibly Plan announced on April 22 ( see here )

Stay at home order expired on April 11

Arizona:

Department of Health Services Phased Reopening Plan for Paused Industries (see here )

Gubernatorial announcement of school re-opening guidelines ( see here )

Executive Order extending re-opening phase for two weeks ( see here )

Executive Order outlining school reopening guidelines ( see here )

Executive Order requiring indoor restaurants limit occupancy to 50% ( see here )

Executive Order pausing state re-opening ( see here )

Executive Order implementing contact tracing and other public health measures ( see here )

Guidance for re-opening spas ( see here )

Guidance for re-opening gyms and fitness centers ( see here )

Guidance for re-opening public pools ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Allowing Certain Businesses to Open on May 13 ( see here )

Executive Order 2020-36 Implementing New Re-opening Protocols to Begin on May 16, after current order expires ( see here )

Reopening Guidance for Retail, permitted to begin May 4 ( see here )

Reopening Guidance for Barbers and Cosmetologists, permitted to begin May 8 ( see here )

Reopening Guidance for Restaurants Providing Dine-In Services, permitted to begin May 11 ( see here )

Executive Order 2020-35 Reporting by Long-Term Care Facilities to Residents and Families Regarding COVID-19 ( see here )

Executive Order 2020-34 Resuming Additional Business Operations for Barbers, Cosmetologists, and Dine-In Restaurants ( see here )

Executive Order 2020-32, elective surgeries are permitted to resume on May 1 ( see here )

Order extended to May 15 ( see here )

Executive Order 2020-18 Stay Home Stay Healthy ( see here )

Stay at Home order expired on May 15

Arkansas:

Executive Order outlining social distancing guidelines for federal and state elections ( see here )

Executive Order requiring face masks to be worn indoors ( see here )

Executive Order allowing cities and localities to enforce face covering regulations ( see here )

Executive Order extending state of emergency for 60 days ( see here )

Executive Order on liability protections for re-opening businesses ( see here )

Department of Health Directive Regarding the Limited Reopening of Large Indoor Venues ( see here )

Reopening gyms and fitness centers on May 4 ( see here )

Reopening limited dine-in restaurant service on May 11 ( see here )

“Ready for Business” program offers $15 million in grants for businesses to purchase PPE for employees ( see here )

Phase One of allowing dine-in restaurants scheduled for May 11

Executive Order 20-20, establishing an Economic Recovery Taskforce ( see here )

Executive Order 20-13 Regarding Business Operations ( see here )

California:

Gubernatorial announcement of school re-opening guidelines ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement adding additional counties to list of counties required to close down indoor dining, fitness centers, and implement other restrictions ( see here )

Executive Order D-2020-080 Allowing Elective Surgeries and Procedures under Certain Conditions ( see here )

Guidance for Summer Camps and Private Camping ( see here )

Guidance for Restaurants Reopening on May 27 ( see here )

Examples of businesses included: bookstores, clothing stores, florists and sporting goods stores

Stage 2 does not include offices, seated dining at restaurants, shopping malls or schools at this point

Gubernatorial announcement regarding Stage 2 of reopening beginning on May 8 ( see here )

Governor intends to close all state beaches and parks ( see here )

Second stage : reopening some lower risk workplaces with adaptations (retail with curbside pickup, manufacturing, offices where teleworking is not possible, additional public spaces) ( see here )

Governor outlined four phase plan for reopening, with the second stage potentially weeks away ( see here )

The state will work with the Western Pact (Washington, Oregon, Nevada, Colorado) of states to introduce a phased reopening of the regional economy

Executive Order N-33-20 Stay at Home ( see here )

Colorado:

Executive Order Extending Utilities Relief ( see here )

Executive Order Regarding November Election Operations ( see here )

Executive Order extending “Protect Our Neighbors” reopening phase for thirty days ( see here )

Executive Order extending state of emergency for thirty days and providing additional funding to respond to the pandemic ( see here )

Executive Order extending previous order allowing voluntary and elective surgeries with certain public health guidelines in place ( see here )

Executive Order amending previous order clarifying only alcohol sales for on premise consumption are prohibited after 10:00 pm ( see here )

Executive Order prohibiting alcohol sales after 10 pm to promote social distancing ( see here )

Executive Order requiring masks in public indoor spaces ( see here )

Executive Order extending state of emergency for 30 days ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement outlining “Protect Our Neighbors” reopening phase ( see here )

Executive Order extending amended safer at home order until July 30 ( see here )

Executive Order allowing elective and voluntary surgeries to resume ( see here )

Guidance for Residential Care Facilities Outdoor Visitation ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement of draft “Protect Our Neighbors” guidelines to amend Safer at Home Order ( see here )

Draft guidance on re-opening outdoor recreational facilities ( see here )

Draft guidance on re-opening personal recreation facilities ( see here )

Draft guidance for re-opening houses of worship ( see here )

Reopening Guidance for Short-term Rentals ( see here )

Department of Public Health and Environment Announcement Calling for Industry Input on Reopening Guidelines ( see here )

Any businesses that must remain closed must be specifically identified by Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment

Still prohibits gatherings of 10+ people

Executive Order D-2020-091 Safer at Home and in the Vast, Great Outdoors ( see here )

Executive Order D-2020-080 Allowing Elective Surgeries and Procedures under Certain Conditions ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Increased Testing Capacity ( see here )

Governor will decide by May 25 whether to open ski resorts, summer camps, and restaurants ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement of the establishment of deadlines for re-opening decisions to be made ( see here )

Colorado will join the Western Coalition (Washington, Oregon, California, and Nevada) as of April 27

Best practices for businesses available on COVID-19 webpage ( see here )

Non-critical offices can reopen on May 4 if implementing best practices and lower density

Retail and personal services can open on May 1 with certain sanitary restrictions ( see here )

New EO includes social distancing measures and directs certain populations to continue sheltering in place

Executive Order D-2020-044 issued on April 27 and will expire in 30 days, phasing in some reopening components for noncritical businesses ( see here )

Executive Order D-2020-079 Extending Safer at Home Order to June 1 with Some Amendments ( see here )

Safer at home order expired on June 1, Coloradans are now strongly encouraged to stay home but not mandated to do so

Stay at home order expired on April 26

Connecticut:

Gubernatorial announcement of expansion of regional travel advisory to include additional states ( see here )

Executive Order resuming deadlines in child protection matters ( see here )

Executive Order mandating a 14 day self-quarantine for travelers coming from certain states ( see here )

Executive Order modifying minimum service hours for private, non-medical institutions ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement of state plan to assist renters and homeowners in response to COVID-19 ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement outlining guidelines for the 2020-2021 school year ( see here )

Executive Order outlining mandatory 14 day quarantine for travelers ( see here )

Sports and fitness facilities (e.g., gyms, fitness centers, pools, etc.) ( see here )

Personal services (e.g., nail salons, tattoo parlors, etc.) (see here)

Indoor recreation (e.g., bowling, movie theaters, etc.) (see here)

Release of Phase 2 business guidelines to be implemented on June 17:

Executive Order 7WW Regarding A Technical Clarification on Ballot Petitioning Process; Alcohol Service by Caterers ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding the Establishment of the Connecticut Municipal Coronavirus Relief Fund Program ( see here )

Executive Order allowing barber shops to open beginning June 1 ( see here )

Restaurants and Retail Stores Begin to Reopen ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Coordinating with Rhode Island to Align Hair Salon and Barber Shop Reopenings in Early June ( see here )

Guidance for Dental Offices Considering Expanding Operations Beyond Emergency Care to Include Non-Urgent and Elective Procedures During the COVID-19 Pandemic ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Allowing State Beaches to Open Beginning Memorial Day Weekend ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement of a Meeting of the Reopen Connecticut Advisory Group ( see here )

Some businesses could begin reopening as early as May 4-7 if hospitalizations continue to decline ( see here )

The state will act in conjunction with the other Northeastern Coalition states (New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts)

Governor announced members of Reopen Connecticut Advisory Group on April 23 ( see here )

Executive Order 7H Coordinated Response ( see here )

Stay at Home order expired on May 20, residents must remain home unless participating in one of the allowed activities (expanded as of May 20)

Delaware:

Declaration extending state of emergency for thirty days ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement allowing schools to open with a mix of in-person and remote instruction ( see here )

Modification to State Emergency Order allowing driver’s education classes to resume for in-person instruction and senior centers to re-open ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement of school reopening guidelines ( see here )

Declaration extending state of emergency until August 6 ( see here )

Modification to Emergency Order closing bars and implementing protections for renters facing eviction due to COVID-19 ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement delaying start date of Phase 3 ( see here )

Emergency Order Modification allowing youth sports activities and certain personal services to resume in-person services on June 22 ( see here )

Delaware’s Reopening Plan and Guidance for Phase 1 ( see here )

Updated Guidance for Communities of Worship ( see here )

18 th Modification to State of Emergency Concerning Communities of Worship ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Working Groups which will Plan Safe Return to School Buildings ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement extending stay at home order until May 31 ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Interim Steps Allowing Small Businesses to Expand Services with Social Distancing ( see here )

Best practices for businesses are available on COVID-19 webpage ( see here )

The state will act in conjunction with the other Northeastern Coalition states (New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts)

The governor has released guidelines for reopening in three phases ( see here )

Stay at Home order expired on May 31 ( see here )

District of Columbia:

Updated List of High Risk States, Three States Removed and Five Added ( see here )

Mayoral announcement public schools will implement digital learning for the Fall 2020 semester ( see here )

Mayoral announcement of high-risk states which require 14 day self-quarantine ( see here )

Mayoral Order travelers from high risk areas will be required to quarantine for 14 days ( see here )

Mayor’s Order requiring masks be worn in public spaces ( see here )

Mayor’s Order extending state of emergency until October 9 ( see here )

Mayoral announcement school re-opening decision will be delayed for two weeks ( see here )

Mayoral announcement school re-opening plans will be published Thursday ( see here )

Mayoral Announcement DMV will resume in-person services on June 23 ( see here )

The city’s ReOpen taskforce has outlined guidance for certain venues below:

Mayoral Situational Update, Announcing Educational & Academic Retail Shops Pilot ( see here )

Mayoral Order 2020-066 Extending Stay at Home Order and Public Health Emergency through June 8 ( see here )

Mayor Bowser established a “Reopen D.C.” working group and phased reopening plan, with a timeline extending into spring/summer 2021 ( see here )

Mayoral Announcement Lifting Stay at Home Order as of May 29 and Entering Phase One of Reopening Plan ( see here )

Stay at Home order expired on May 29 ( see here )

Florida:

Executive Order directing the Department of Business and Professional Regulation to ensure businesses implement employee screening procedures for COVID-19 ( see here )

Executive Order extending state of emergency for 60 days ( see here )

Personal services may open with proper public health measures

Movie theaters and auditoriums may operate at 50% capacity

Restaurants permitted to operate at 50% capacity

Executive Order outlining Phase 2 of re-opening beginning June 5 ( see here )

Executive Order 20-131 Allowing Youth Sport Activities to Resume ( see here )

Executive Order 20-123 Regarding Full Phase 1 of Plan for Florida’s Recovery ( see here )

Executive Order 20-122 Allowing Miami-Dade and Broward Counties to Begin Opening ( see here )

Counties in phase one are able to open personal services (i.e. hair salons, nail salons, etc.)

Executive Order 20-21, extending Phase One of re-opening ( see here )

Certain businesses are excluded: movie theaters, bars, fitness centers, personal services (i.e., hair salons, nail salons, etc.)

Reopening will begin on May 4 excluding Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties ( see here )

The governor has established a Reopen Florida Task Force Industry Working Group ( see here )

Executive Order 20-111 Limited Extension of Essential Services and Activities and Vacation Rental Prohibition until May 4 ( see here )

Executive Order 20-112 Phase 1: Safe. Smart. Step-by-Step. Plan for Florida’s Recovery ( see here )

Executive Order 20-91 Safer at Home and Closing Nonessential Businesses ( see here )

Georgia:

Executive Order outlining additional reopening guidelines in place until August 15 ( see here )

Executive Order extending state of emergency until September 10 ( see here )

Executive Order outlining additional reopening guidelines ( see here )

Executive Order extending state of emergency until August 11 ( see here )

Executive Order outlining additional re-opening regulations ( see here )

Executive Order outlining additional reopening guidelines regarding restaurants and summer camps ( see here )

Executive Order Extending State of Emergency until June 12 ( see here )

Executive Order Providing Reopening Guidelines ( see here )

Executive Order Allowing Overnight Summer Camps to Begin on May 31 ( see here )

Executive Order Extending Public Health State of Emergency ( see here )

Bars, night clubs, amusement parks, and live performance venues must remain closed ( see here )

Dine-in services, movie theaters, barbershops, gyms, tattoo parlors, nail salons have all opened as of April 29 ( see here )

Some businesses allowed to open as early as April 24

Executive Order 04.23.20.02 Reviving a Healthy Georgia, outlining guidelines for reopening the economy ( see here )

“Medically fragile and elderly” individuals must continue to shelter in place until May 13 ( see here )

Executive Order 04.02.20.01 Shelter in Place ( see here )

Shelter in Place order expired on April 30

Hawaii:

Emergency Proclamation Reinstating Partial Inter-Island Travel Quarantine ( see here )

Emergency Proclamation extending state of emergency and mandatory 14 day traveler quarantine for until August 31 ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement pre-travel testing plan will be delayed until September 1, and requiring all travelers to quarantine for 14 days until plan is implemented ( see here )

Guidelines for live performances in restaurants and bars ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement outlining traveler quarantine policy beginning on August 1 ( see here )

June 30 expiration of “Safer at Home” order

Proclamation extending the state of emergency through July 31 ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Lifting Quarantine Requirement for Inter-Island Travel on June 16 ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Allowing Maui County, Kauai County, and Hawaii County to Reopen ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement of Reopening Plan ( see here )

Three stage plan for recovery, with all three stages operating concurrently

Recovery website launched to offer resources for reopening of economy ( see here )

Stay at Home order expired on May 31 ( see here )

Idaho:

Gubernatorial announcement of Idaho Back to School Framework to guide school re-openings ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement state will remain in Phase 4 for at least two more weeks ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement of the establishment of a Public Schools Reopening Committee (see here)

Executive Order implementing return to work bonuses for previously unemployed individuals ( see here )

Guidance for Outfitting Services ( see here )

Gatherings up to 50 allowed with social distancing guidelines Guidance for Outfitting Services ( see here )

Movie theatres and bars will be allowed to re-open

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Entering Phase 3 of Reopening ( see here )

Guidance for Safe Gatherings and Public Events ( see here )

Stage-by-Stage Business-Specific Protocols for Opening ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Now Available Protocols for Opening Bars, Outdoor Pools, Onboarding Seasonal Workers ( see here )

Second stage of opening (May 16 to May 29) would allow gyms and personal care services to reopen if they can meet proper requirements

First stage of reopening plan will run May 1 to May 15; entities that can reopen include places of worship (with strict sanitation guidelines), daycare facilities, camps ( see here )

Idaho Rebounds plan includes four stages beginning on May 1 and running through the end of June 2020 in a best-case scenario ( see here )

Stay at Home order expired on April 30

Illinois:

Quarantine Guidance for Higher Education ( see here )

Isolation Guidance for Higher Education ( see here )

Updated Quarantine Guidance for Families ( see here )

Updated Isolation Guidance for Families ( see here )

Executive Order reissuing most expiring executive orders until August 22 ( see here )

Executive Order allowing schools to re-open for in-person instruction ( see here )

Executive Order extending Phase 4.5 of reopening until July 30 ( see here )

Executive Order outlining Phase 4 re-openings ( see here )

Executive Order extending some COVID-19 related executive orders until July 26 ( see here )

Proclamation extending state of emergency for 30 days ( see here )

Executive Order cancelling state fairs for 2020 in response to coronavirus ( see here )

Declaration extending state of emergency until June 29

Personal services allowed to re-open with face masks and proper social distancing

Executive Order Outlining Phase 3 Reopening Guidelines ( see here )

Publication of “Restore Illinois” Plan ( see here )

Member of Midwestern Coalition which plans to jointly reopen economies in phases (Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Indiana, Kentucky)

Offers best practices for businesses permitted to reopen

Executive Order 30 Implementing a Revised Stay at Home Order with New Requirements ( see here )

Stay at Home order expired on May 31

Indiana:

Executive Order extending Phase 4.5 until August 27 ( see here )

Executive Order extending state of emergency until September 3 ( see here )

Executive Order requiring face masks be worn in public places ( see here )

Executive Order outlining Phase 4.5 of re-opening ( see here )

Businesses must have public health guidelines on health screenings and social distancing in place for their employees

Retail businesses permitted to open at 100% occupancy

Executive Order outlining Phase 4 of re-opening ( see here )

Executive Order 20-28 Advancing the State to Stage 3 of Reopening Beginning May 22 ( see here )

State Health Commissioner Announcement that Contact Tracing has Begun Across the State ( see here )

Member of Midwestern Coalition which plans to jointly reopen economies in phases (Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois, Kentucky)

Executive Order 20-26 Plan to Reopen Economy ( see here )

Executive Order 20-22 Extending Stay at Home Order ( see here )

Roadmap to Reopen Indiana Plan requires individuals to stay home during Stage 1, allows more movement during Stage 2 ( see here )

Stay at Home order expired May 1

Iowa:

Emergency Proclamation extending social distance requirements for bars and restaurants ( see here )

Emergency Health Proclamation outlining school re-openings ( see here )

Public Health Proclamation outlining re-opening guidelines for restaurants ( see here )

Public Health Proclamation Outlining Additional Reopening Guidelines for Fitness Centers, Theaters, and Essential Surgeries ( see here )

Emergency Proclamation Allowing for Additional Reopenings ( see here )

Extension of Emergency Declaration Allowing for Restaurants, Gyms, and Hair Salons to Open Beginning May 15 ( see here )

Public Health Proclamation Allowing Dental Services and Other Businesses to Reopen ( see here )

Proclamation which extended the state of emergency also allowed for some incremental reopening ( see here )

Public Health Proclamation Extending State of Emergency until June 25, and Allowing Bars, Wineries and Clubs to Reopen on May 28 ( see here )

No stay at home/shelter in place order has been enacted, but the state ordered non-essential businesses to close for the duration of the public health emergency ( see here )

June 25 expiration of State of Emergency

Kansas:

Executive Order 59 Requiring COVID-19 Mitigation Measures in Schools ( see here )

Executive Order 58 Delaying the 2020-2021 K-12 School Year *Unsigned until State Board of Education approves ( see here )

Executive Order requiring face coverings to be worn in public ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement most counties in state will be moving to Phase 3 of re-opening ( see here )

Executive Order 20-34 Implementing Phase 2 of Reopening Plan on May 22 ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Entering Phase 2 of Reopening on May 22 ( see here )

Executive Order 20-31 Initiating Phase 1.5 of Economic Reopening ( see here )

Personal services and fitness centers will be allowed to open with social distancing measures and appointment scheduling.

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Entering Phase 1.5 of Economic Reopening on May 18 ( see here )

Phase One of reopening plan began May 4

Executive Order 20-29, Implementing the First Phase of Kansas’ Reopening Plan ( see here )

Executive Order 20-24 Extending Stay at Home Order ( see here )

Stay at Home order expired on May 3

Kentucky:

State Health Order Allowing Increases in Bar and Restaurant Capacity ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding School Reopenings ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement face covering mandate will be extended to September 5 ( see here )

Public Health Order closing bars and reducing restaurant capacity due to a spike in cases ( see here )

Public Health Order Limiting Gatherings to 10 People or Fewer ( see here )

Public Health Advisory Recommending Quarantine Following Travel from Certain States ( see here )

Executive Order requiring face masks be worn in public places ( see hard )

Gubernatorial announcement in-person visits at long term care facilities will resume on July 15 ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Guidance on Safety Expectations and Best Practices for Kentucky Schools ( see here )

Guidance for gatherings up to 50 people ( see here )

May 25 – Social gatherings of no more than 10 people, barbers, salons, cosmetology businesses and similar services

May 20 – Retail, houses of worship

Added on May 4: photography, office-based businesses (at 50 percent of pre-pandemic capacity) ( see here )

May 11 – Manufacturing, construction, vehicle and vessel dealerships, professional services (at 50% of pre-outbreak capacity), horse racing (without spectators), pet grooming and boarding

Additional guidelines for reopening and how nonessential businesses can apply for reopening ( see here )

Outpatient surgeries and other invasive procedures can resume on May 6

Details for phases of reopening the health care industry ( see here )

Phase One Reopening: Elective medical procedures resumed on April 27 ( see here )

Governor’s 10 Rules for Reopening for businesses ( see here )

Released seven benchmarks for reopening the economy on April 17 ( see here )

Executive Order 2020-257 Healthy at Home ( see here )

Louisiana:

Executive Order extending state of emergency to August 28 ( see here )

Executive Order extending Phase 2 of re-opening to August 28 ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement Phase 2 re-opening, bar closures, and mask mandate will be extended through August 28 ( see here )

Executive Order extending state of emergency until August 7 ( see here )

Executive Order extending Phase 2 of re-opening until August 7 and implementing a mask mandate ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding the Extension of Phase Two Order until August 7 ( see here )

Proclamation mandating mask wearing in public spaces, limiting gatherings to 50, and closing bars for in-person dining ( see here )

Executive Order extending Phase 2 for 28 days ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement Phase 2 restrictions will be extended for 28 days ( see here )

Massage establishments, spas, and tattoo establishments (under strict guidance from LDH), esthetician services (under strict guidance from the Cosmetology Board)

Bars and breweries with LDH food permits

Barber and beauty shops and nail salons

Businesses that may open at 50 percent occupancy include:

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Phase Two of Reopening Beginning on June 5 ( see here )

Executive Order 58-JBE-2020 Implementing Phase One of Reopening Plan ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement stay-at-home order will expire on May 15 and state will enter Phase 1 of re-opening ( see here )

Portal for businesses to register for guidance and support

Launched “Open Safely” website to provide guidance to businesses as they reopen ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Preparation for Phase One of Reopening ( video )

Expecting that churches and retailers would be allowed to reopen statewide beginning on May 16 ( see here )

Executive Order JBE-33-2020 Stay at Home ( see here )

Stay at Home order expired on May 15

Maine:

Proclamation extending state of emergency through September 3 ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement regarding school re-openings ( see here )

Proclamation extending the state of emergency until August 6 ( see here )

Executive Order enforcing the use of face masks and coverings in retail businesses and restaurants ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey will be exempt from state travel from quarantine and testing requirements ( see here )

Stage Three of Reopening Business Guidance ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement indoor bar openings will be delayed from original July 1 re-opening date ( see here )

Guidance for Town Meetings and Elections ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement indoor dining will be allowed beginning June 17 in Androscoggin, Cumberland & York Counties ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement hotels will be allowed to reopen on June 26, as opposed to July 1 ( see here )

Proclamation extending state of emergency until July 10 ( see here )

Travelers who have a negative COVID-19 test in the first 72 hours of arriving to the state do not need to participate in the 14 day quarantine.

Gubernatorial announcement of “Keep Maine Healthy” plan as an alternative to the state’s 14 day traveler quarantine requirement ( see here )

Updates to Guidance for Businesses in Different Sectors and Stages ( see here )

In 13 counties, tasting rooms and bars may open for outside service and gyms and fitness centers, nail salons, and tattoo and piercing parlors may open with added health and safety precautions beginning on Friday, June 12. These establishments may reopen everywhere in all counties except for York, Cumberland, and Androscoggin Counties.

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Accelerated Business Openings ( see here )

Employees should continue to work at home if they are able to

Social gatherings of up to 50 allowed beginning June 1

Executive Order Easing Restrictions as Economy Reopens ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Delaying the Opening of Fitness Centers and Nail Salons, and Opening Campgrounds for Memorial Day Weekend ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Allowing Maine Lodging Providers to Accept Future Reservations for Stays with Arrival Dates of June 1 and Beyond ( see here )

COVID-19 Prevention Checklists for Stage 2 Businesses ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Rural Reopening Plan ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Newly Formed Economic Recovery Committee ( see here )

“Together, We Are Maine” guidelines on reopening economy ( see here )

Reopening plan announced on April 23, governor urged moving slowly and taking input from business community ( see here )

Executive Order 49 Safer at Home, allowing for gradual reopening guidelines effective through May 31 ( see here )

Executive Order 28 Stay at Home ( see here )

Safer at Home order remains in place

Stay at Home order expired on April 30

Maryland:

Executive Order outlining additional re-opening regulations and requiring face coverings ( see here )

Executive Order outlining additional business re-openings and requiring masks ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement of school reopening guidelines ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement Multnomah County vehicle inspection stations to open on June 30 ( see here )

Indoor dining allowed to begin on June 12

Theaters and amusement parks permitted to open beginning June 12

Executive Order allowing additional businesses to re-open ( see here )

Additional businesses permitted to reopen with precautions in place: real estate offices, travel agencies, auto dealer showrooms, bank branches and various other offices

This stage will include the reopenings of personal services businesses and state government agencies.

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Implementation of Stage Two of Reopening Plan on June 5 ( see here )

Barber shops are permitted to open

Retail establishments can operate at 50% capacity

Parks and beaches may reopen at the direction of the local public health department

Executive Order Allowing for Additional Reopenings ( see here )

Stage One of “Maryland Strong: Roadmap to Recovery” began Implementation on May 15 ( see here )

Executive Order 20-05-13-01 Allowing Certain Businesses To Reopen, Including Retail Businesses at 50% Capacity ( see here )

Reopening plan includes three stages, but no official timeline or dates

“Maryland Strong: Roadmap to Recovery” plan for reopening released on April 24 ( see here )

Executive Order 20-03-30-01 Stay at Home ( see here )

Massachusetts:

Updated Safety Standards and Checklist for restaurants ( see here )

Executive Order reducing outdoor gathering limit from 100 to 50 ( see here )

Executive Order requiring travelers to quarantine for 14 days beginning August 1 ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement announcing Phase 3 will begin on July 13 ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement of travel guidelines ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement state will begin Step 2 of Phase II re-opening on June 22 ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement state will move to Phase 2 of re-opening on June 8 ( see here )

Retail businesses and personal services permitted to open

Executive Order outlining Phase 2 re-opening guidelines ( see here )

Guidance for Lodging and Restaurant Industries ( see here )

Sector-Specific Protocols and Best Practices for Reopening ( see here )

Phase One of Reopening Plan Began Implementation on May 15 ( see here )

Reopening Massachusetts Plan Released ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement of Four-Phase Approach to Reopening and Publishes Mandatory Workplace Safety Standards ( see here )

No official guidelines on reopening of economy available yet, but will act in conjunction with the other Northeastern Coalition states (New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, Delaware).

Advisory board tasked with creating recommendations for a phased reopening ( see here )

Safer at Home advisory issued, in effect indefinitely ( see here )

Stay at Home advisory expired on May 18

Michigan:

Executive Order extending state of emergency through September 4 ( see here )

Executive Directive ordering state agencies to prioritize allocation of funding to enforce coronavirus-related legislation ( see here )

Executive Order requiring workplace safety standards ( see here )

Executive Order ending indoor dining at restaurants and limiting indoor gatherings to 10 people ( see here )

Executive Order extending restrictions on entry into long-term care homes ( see here )

Executive Order amending and extending mandatory mask order ( see here )

Executive Order extending state of emergency until August 11 ( see here )

Executive Order extending certain protections for nursing homes ( see here )

Executive Order extending temporary regulations related to pharmacies and restaurants ( see here )

Executive Order requiring face masks in indoor public places ( see here )

Executive Order pausing indoor service at bars ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement of release of Safe Schools plan ( see here ) Gubernatorial announcement state will delay implementation of Phase 3 ( see here )

Executive Order allowing professional sports to resume without live audiences ( see here )

Executive Order outlining nursing home visitation guidelines ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement “Return to School Roadmap” will be released on June 30 ( see here )

Executive Order extending state of emergency until July 16 ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement allowing schools to resume in-person instruction when Phase 4 of state Safe Start plan is implemented ( see here )

Executive Order permitting summer camps to open with public health guidelines in place ( see here )

Executive Order limiting large venues to 25% of capacity ( see here )

Executive Order outlining additional re-opening regulations, notably requiring offices to maintain COVID-19 prevention plans and implementing safety measures for gyms and fitness centers ( see here )

Executive Order rescinding stay at home order and allowing restaurants, retail establishments, and outdoor gatherings of under 100 on June 8 ( see here )

Executive Order Outlining Requirements for COVID-19 Workplace Safety ( see here )

Executive Order Allowing Auto Dealerships and Other Retail Businesses to Open by Appointment ( see here )

Executive Directive 2020-6 Appointing a Director of COVID-19 Workplace Safety ( see here )

Executive Order 2020-92 Allowing for the Reopening of Retail Businesses, Office Work, and Restaurants and Bars with Certain Limits, in Upper Peninsula and Traverse City Regions ( see here )

Executive Order 2020-88 Establishing a COVID-19 Return to School Advisory Council ( see here )

Michigan Safe Start Plan ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Six Phases of “Safe Start” Plan ( see here )

Construction allowed to resume beginning by May 7 ( see here )

Governor plans to release guidelines for reopening on May 1

Executive Order 2020-70 Opening Construction Sites ( see here )

Executive Order 2020-21 Temporary Requirement to Suspend Activities that are Not Necessary to Sustain or Protect Life ( see here )

Executive Order 100 Extending Stay at Home Order until June 12 ( see here )

Shelter in Place order expired on May 15

Stay at home order expired on June 1

Minnesota:

Executive Order allowing local education agencies to make their own re-opening decisions while following guidelines set forth in the state Safe Learning Plan ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement of Safe Learning Plan ( see here )

Executive Order requiring masks be worn in indoor settings ( see here )

Executive Order extending state of emergency until August 12 ( see here )

Executive Order extending state of emergency to July 13 ( see here )

Executive Order outlining additional re-opening guidelines ( see here )

Executive Order allowing some streets to be closed down for outdoor dining ( see here )

Restaurants and bars still limited to outdoor service only

Executive Order 20-63 Providing Additional Reopening Guidelines ( see here )

Executive Order 20-62 Allowing Church Services, Weddings and Funerals to Continue with Social Distancing Guidelines in Place ( see here )

Presentation on reopening the economy ( see here )

Executive Order 20-48 Extending and Modifying Stay at Home Order ( see here )

Executive Order 20-40 allows some workers at “non-critical” businesses to return ( see here )

Stay at Home Order Extended to May 18 ( see here )

Executive Order 20-20 Directing Minnesotans to Stay at Home ( see here )

Stay at Home order expired on May 18

Mississippi:

Executive Order including mask mandate in current Safe Return order ( see here )

Executive Order implementing mask mandate and delaying school start date until August 17 ( see here )

Executive Order identifying high-risk counties and implementing additional health measures ( see here )

Executive Order extending amended Safe Return order until August 17 ( see here )

Executive Order extending reopening restrictions for certain counties until August 3 ( see here )

Executive Order limiting gatherings to 10 indoors and 20 outdoors ( see here )

Executive Order extending regulations for business re-openings in certain counties ( see here )

Executive Order extending amended Safe Return order until August 3 ( see here )

Executive Order outlining additional reopening guidelines ( see here )

Executive Order allowing the Department of Marine Resources to resume normal business operations ( see here )

Executive Order extending amended Safe Return reopening order until July 20 ( see here )

Executive Order allowing concession stands to operate at outdoor sporting events ( see here )

Executive Order Outlining Reopening Guidelines for Event Venues ( see here )

Executive Order 1487 Allowing Outdoor Recreation Parks and Amusement Parks to Reopen ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Additional Reopenings and Guidelines ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding the Limited Reopening of Tattoo Parlors, Pursuant to Executive Order 1486 ( see here )

Non-essential employees to begin returning to work

The EO allows:

Executive Order 1484 allowing for certain facilities to re-open ( see here )

Highlighted counties will be allowed to re-open retail businesses and other places of employment with certain requirements for employer PPE until the stay at home order is lifted on May 25.

Executive Order Implementing Reopening Guidelines for Certain Counties ( see here )

Executive Order 1488 Extending Modified Safer at Home Order until June 1 ( see here )

Executive Order 1478 Revising Stay at Home Order Allowing Restaurants to Open with Certain Public Health Restrictions ( see here )

Executive Order 1477 Safer at Home ( see here ), allowing some retail businesses to reopen, expired on June 1

Shelter in place order expired on April 27

Missouri:

Gubernatorial announcement state will move to Phase 2 of re-opening on June 16 ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Phase One Will be Extended through June 15 ( see here )

Phase One of reopening plan began on May 4 and will last until the end of May; allows return to most activities as long as social distancing is implemented ( see here )

“Show Me Strong Recovery” Plan includes multiple phases ( see here )

State of Emergency extended until June 15

Department of Health Stay at Home order expired May 3 ( see here )

Montana:

Directive allowing counties to implement mail-in voting and early voting procedures for the November general election ( see here )

Directive Requiring Face Coverings in Certain Indoor Spaces and Outdoor Gatherings ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement of state school re-opening guidelines ( see here )

Updated Directive to Permit Safe Visitation in Nursing Homes and Assisted Living Facilities ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Entering Phase Two of Reopening on June 1 ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement allowing for gyms, movie theaters, and museums to open on May 15 ( see here )

See April 22 Directive Implementing Executive Orders 2-2020 and 3-2020 ( see here )

Other directives are set to expire at the end of the state of emergency, or are otherwise still in place

Reopening the Big Sky: Phased Approach ( see here )

Stay at home directive expired on April 27

Nebraska:

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Back to School Overview ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding the Launch of State Coronavirus Website ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement allowing youth baseball and softball to resume June 1 ( see here )

Schools scheduled to reopen after July 1 ( see here )

Phase One of reopening began May 4

All 19 DHMs (one for each county) will be active until May 31 ( see here )

Dental practices and dine-in at restaurants will be allowed to reopen on May 4 ( see here )

Directed Health Measures (DHMs) have been changed to ease some restrictions ( see here )

Nevada:

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Transition to Long-Term COVID-19 Mitigation Strategy ( see here )

Emergency Directive 027 Implementing Certain Restrictions for Counties with Elevated Disease Transmission ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Counties Facing Restrictions on Bars, Pubs, Taverns, Distilleries, Breweries, and Wineries ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement that Bars in Certain Counties Must Close on July 10 ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Emergency Directive Extending Phase Two of Reopening ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Gradually Lifting Eviction Moratorium and Introducing Rental Assistance Program ( see here )

Directive Requiring Face Masks in Public ( see here )

Events without spectators (i.e., sporting events, concerts, entertainment, etc.)

Movie theaters, bowling alleys, indoor malls, and other indoor venues (not including casinos)

Includes guidance on which businesses may reopen throughout Phase Two (with restrictions, and not necessarily at the start of the phase):

Gubernatorial Announcement Moving Nevada into Phase Two of Reopening Plan on May 29 ( see here )

Road to Recovery Phase One Initial Guidance ( see here )

Dining in at restaurants permitted beginning on May 9 ( see here )

Phase One includes allowing hospitals to resume medically necessary procedures

“Nevada United Road Map to Recovery” reopening plan ( see here )

Joined Western states coalition (Oregon, Washington, California) to coordinate reopening on April 27 ( see here )

Governor has said some parts of the order will be extended, no details available as of April 27 ( see here )

Emergency Directive 016 Extending Certain Directives and Allowing Some Activities to Resume ( see here )

Certain non-essential business closures and Safer at Home order expired on May 15

New Hampshire:

Executive Order outlining additional reopening guidelines in place until August 15 ( see here )

Executive Order extending state of emergency until September 10 ( see here )

Executive Order 2020-14 Fifth Extension of State of Emergency Declared in Executive Order 2020-04 ( see here )

Exhibit B to EMO 52 Industry Specific Guidelines for Businesses, Organizations, and Sectors ( see here )

Exhibit A to EMO 52 Universal Guidelines for all New Hampshire Employers and Employees ( see here )

Emergency Order 52 Regarding Public Health Guidance for Business Operations and Advising Granite Staters That They Are Safer at Home ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Expiration of Stay at Home Order on June 15, Releasing Additional Guidance for Reopenings ( see here )

Executive Order extending state of emergency until June 26 ( see here )

Executive Order extending stay at home order until June 15 ( see here )

Stay at Home 2.0 Timeline ( see here )

Hope is to have everything fully reopened and functioning by July or August 2020

Announced informal coordination with Massachusetts, Vermont, and Maine ( see here )

Emergency Order 40 extending stay at home order until May 31 ( see here )

State of emergency lasts until at least May 15 ( see here )

Stay at home order expired on June 15

New Jersey:

Executive Order decreasing indoor gathering limit from 100 to 25 people ( see here )

Executive Order extending state of emergency for thirty days ( see here )

Updated Quarantine Advisory Adding the District of Columbia, Illinois, Kentucky, Minnesota, and Puerto Rico ( see here )

Department of Education Guidance Allowing Parents to Choose All-Remote Learning ( see here )

Executive Order 168 Allowing the Resumption of “High-Risk” Contact Practices and Competitions in Outdoor Settings ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Updating Quarantine Advisory with 10 Additional States and Removing One ( see here )

Plan to Address Digital Divide in K-12 Education due to COVID-19 ( see here )

Executive Order 165 Allowing for Increased Capacity on NJ TRANSIT and Private-Carrier Buses, Trains, Light Rail Vehicles and Access Link Vehicles ( see here )

Updated Quarantine Advisory Issued for Individuals Traveling to New Jersey from Minnesota, New Mexico, Ohio, and Wisconsin, Bringing Total to 22 States ( see here )

Executive Order 163 Requiring Face Masks in Outdoor Public Spaces When Social Distancing is Impossible ( see here )

Updated Quarantine Advisory for Individuals Traveling from Delaware, Kansas, and Oklahoma – 19 States in Total ( see here )

Executive Order limiting outdoor gatherings from 250 to 100 individuals ( see here )

Executive Order extending state of emergency for thirty days ( see here )

Executive Order 158 Temporarily Pausing the Resumption of Indoor Dining ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Updating Quarantine Travel Advisory to Include Additional States, 16 States Total ( see here )

Executive Order 157 Establishing Rules for Indoor Dining, Indoor Recreational Facilities, and Individualized Instruction at Gyms and Fitness Centers ( see here )

Reopening Guidance for New Jersey Schools ( see here )

Administrative Order Permitting Indoor Portions of Retail Shopping Malls to Reopen on June 29 ( see here )

Department of Health Directive Permitting Outdoor Visitation with Long-Term Care Residents to Resume on June 21 ( see here )

Executive Order 156 Increasing Indoor and Outdoor Gathering Capacity Limits ( see here )

Restart Standards for New Jersey Colleges and Universities ( see here )

Executive Order 155 Allowing In-Person Clinical, Lab, and Hands-On Programming at Institutions of Higher Education on July 1 ( see here )

Guidance for Outdoor Organized Sports ( see here )

Guidelines for In-Person Summer Learning and Extended School Year ( see here )

Spas, including day spas and medical spas, at which solely elective and cosmetic medical procedures are performed;

Personal care service facilities in this order are defined as:

Executive Order 154 Allowing Personal Care Service Facilities to Reopen on June 22 ( see here )

Administrative Order 2020-15 Clarifying Rules for Businesses ( see here )

Executive Order 153 Opening Pools Effective June 22 and Additional Outdoor Recreational Businesses Effective Immediately ( see here )

Executive Order 152 Raising Limits on Outdoor and Indoor Gatherings ( see here )

COVID-19 Health and Safety Guidelines for Youth Summer Camps ( see here )

Executive Order Permitting Outdoor Dining Starting on June 15 ( see here )

Hair Salons and Barber Shops May Reopen on June 22

Outdoor Dining and Indoor, Non-Essential Retail Allowed as of June 15

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Phase Two of Reopening Beginning on June 15 ( see here )

Administrative Order allowing horse racing to resume on June 1 with no spectators ( see here )

Executive Order allowing resumption of child care services, youth day camps, and organized sports ( see here )

Safety Guidelines to Reopen Childcare Centers ( see here )

Office of the Secretary of Higher Education Guidance for Higher Education Commencement Ceremonies ( see here )

NJ Department of Education Guidance for K-12 Commencement Ceremonies ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Allowing Modified In-Person Graduation Ceremonies Beginning on July 6 ( see here )

Executive Order 148 Increasing Allowed Capacity of Outdoor Gatherings ( see here )

COVID-19 Guidance for Seasonal Farm Workers and Employers ( see here )

Guidance for Ambulatory Surgery Centers to Resume Elective Surgery and Invasive Procedures ( see here )

Guidance for Hospitals to Resume Elective Surgery and Invasive Procedures ( see here )

Administrative Order Allowing In-Person Sales to Resume at Car, Motorcycle, and Boat Dealerships and Bicycle Shops ( see here )

Guidelines Regarding Elective Surgeries ( see here )

Multi-Stage Reopening Plan Released ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Multi-State Agreement on Beach Reopenings ( see here )

Executive Order 143 Allowing Beaches, Boardwalks, Lakes, and Lakeshores to Open on May 22 with Social Distancing Measures in Place ( see here )

Allows certain re-openings to begin on Monday, May 18

Executive Order 142 Allowing Curbside Pickup at Non-Essential Businesses and Resumption of Non-Essential Construction ( see here )

“Hard Dates” on economic re-opening likely to come later this week ( see here )

Executive Order 140 Naming Members of Restart and Recovery Advisory Council ( see here )

Executive Order 133 Reopening State Parks and Golf Parks ( see here )

Executive Order 107 Stay at Home ( see here )

Releasing phased reopening plan on April 27 ( see here )

New Mexico:

Executive Order revising previous order on traveler quarantine implementing exemptions for individuals traveling across state lines for urgent medical or family needs ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Extending Public Health Emergency until August 28 ( see here )

Public Health Order Re-Enacting Emergency Public Health Restrictions through July 30 ( see here )

Requires individuals to wear face masks while exercising

State parks accessible only to residents of New Mexico

Indoor seating at restaurants and breweries is prohibited

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Updated Health Order ( see here )

Executive Order requiring travelers to the state to quarantine ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Allowing “Soft Reopening” for Breweries on June 13-14, with Broader Reopening on June 15 ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Allowing Restaurants to Open with Indoor Seating and Retail Businesses to Operate at 50% Capacity ( see here )

Amended Public Health Order Allowing Outdoor or Patio Services at Dine-In Restaurants with Some Restrictions ( see here )

Modifications to Public Health Order Allowing Limited Reopening of Businesses and Requiring Masks in Public Places ( see here )

No reopening plan released, but the governor has said she welcomes input from businesses and employee groups as she creates one ( see here )

Public Health Order Closing Businesses and Instructing Residents to Stay Home ( see here )

New York:

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding August 14 Deadline for Schools to Submit Reopening Plans ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement schools will be permitted to re-open for in-person instruction based on local COVID-19 case data ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Updating Quarantine Advisory with 10 Additional States and Removing One ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement all state regions will enter Phase 4 of reopening on Monday, July 20 ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding New Regulations for Bars and Restaurants ( see here )

Updated Quarantine Advisory Issued for Individuals Traveling to New York from Minnesota, New Mexico, Ohio, and Wisconsin ( see here )

Finalized DOH and Reimagine Education Advisory Council Guidance and Guiding Principles ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Allowing Limited Concessions at State Beaches ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement that Long Island Enters Phase Four of Reopening on July 8 ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement that New York Will Decide on Reopening Schools in the First Week of August ( see here )

Updated Quarantine Advisory for Individuals Traveling from Delaware, Kansas, and Oklahoma ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement public pools will be permitted to open for Fourth of July weekend ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement state will delay implementation of Phase 3 ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Updating Quarantine Travel Advisory to Include Additional States, 16 States Total ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement that Capital Region will Enter Phase 4 of Reopening on July 1 ( see here )

Executive Order 205 Outlining Quarantine Restrictions in Travelers Arriving in New York ( see here )

Central New York, Finger Lakes, Mohawk Valley, North Country and Southern Tier regions entire Phase 4 of reopening on June 26

Long Island Enters Phase 3 of reopening on June 24

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Reopening Statuses ( see here )

Permits social gatherings of 50 people and indoor religious gatherings at 33 percent capacity

Industry Guidance for Phase 4 of Reopening ( see here )

Phase Two Guidance for Businesses ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Phase Two of Reopening to Begin on June 22 ( see here )

Phase Two Industry Guidelines ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Forthcoming Executive Order Strengthening State Enforcement During Phased Reopening ( see here )

Allowing for limited reopening of personal care services in Phase Three regions

Executive Order 202.41 Continuing Temporary Suspension and Modification of Laws Relating to the Disaster Emergency ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Permitting Low-Risk Youth Sports to Restart on July 6 in Phase Three Regions ( see here )

Capital Region will enter Phase Three on June 17

Western New York will enter Phase Three on June 16

Gubernatorial Announcement Allowing Gatherings up to 25 People in Phase Three of Reopening ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement localities will be permitted to open public pools and playgrounds beginning June 11 ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement state will be allow five additional regions to enter phase 3 of reopening on June 12 ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Moving Long Island to Phase Two of Reopening on June 10 ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Moving Mid-Hudson Valley to Phase Two of Reopening on June 9 ( see here )

Executive Order allowing special education summer school to be held in person ( see here )

Executive Order allowing retail store owners to conduct customer temperature checks and allowing restaurants to expand outdoor seating without normally required licenses ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement outdoor graduations up to 150 people will be allowed beginning June 26 ( see here )

Executive Order temporarily suspending some education regulations ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement New York City will be permitted to resume elective surgeries on June 8 ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement outdoor dining will be permitted when Phase 2 begins on June 4 ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Allowing Capital Region to Enter Phase Two of Reopening on June 3 ( see here )

Executive Order 202.36 Allowing Low-Risk, Outdoor Recreational Activities and Businesses Providing Such Activities to Open in Regions Cleared for Phase 1 ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Allowing Western New York to Enter Phase Two of Reopening on June 2 ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement dentists offices can re-open beginning June 1 ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement New York City Will Enter Phase One of Reopening on June 8 ( see here )

Executive Order Outlining Additional Regulations for Counties ( see here )

Executive Order Allowing Personal Services and Other Nonessential Businesses to Reopen ( see here )

Executive Order Authorizing Businesses to Deny Entry to Patrons Not Wearing Face Coverings ( see here , waiting for official document)

Gubernatorial Announcement Allowing Mid-Hudson Valley Region to Begin Reopening, Long Island on Track to Begin Reopening on May 27 ( see here )

Executive Order 202.33 Allowing Gatherings of under 10 Individuals for Nonessential Purposes ( see here )

Rockland County now eligible to resume elective surgeries and ambulatory care ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Allowing Capitol County to Reopen ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Updating Regions Permitted to Reopen to include: Western New York, Central New York, North Country, Finger Lakes, Southern Tier Mohawk Valley ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Reopening of Horse Racing Tracks on June 1, Without Spectators ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Allowing Westchester and Suffolk Counties to Resume Elective Surgeries and Ambulatory Care ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Additional Guidelines for Phase One Reopenings ( see here )

Executive Order 202.31 Continuing Temporary Suspension and Modification of Laws Relating to the Disaster Emergency ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Multi-State Agreement on Beach Reopenings ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Regions Which Have Met Seven Metrics Required for Reopening after May 15 ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Counties Eligible to Resume Elective Surgeries ( see here )

Low-risk activities will begin to open on May 15

Gubernatorial release of “NY Forward Reopening Plan” ( see here )

Situation will be evaluated after two weeks to determine whether the next phase can be implemented

Reopening plan allows construction, manufacturing, and some retail stores with curbside pickup to reopen first

Gubernatorial remarks regarding tentative reopening beginning on May 15 ( see here )

When reopening occurs, hotels and restaurants will reopen together ( see here )

Reopening plan announced on April 26, phase one begins with construction and manufacturing ( see here )

Extends “On PAUSE” until May 28

Executive Order 202.31 Continuing Temporary Suspension and Modification of Laws Relating to the Disaster Emergency ( see here )

North Carolina:

Executive Order extending Phase 2 of reopening through September 11 ( see here )

Executive Order 153 Restricting Late Night Service of Alcoholic Beverages ( see here )

Finalized StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit for K-12 Schools ( see here )

Executive Order 147 Extending Phase Two of Reopening and Requiring Face Masks in Public ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Pausing Reopening in Phase Two for an Additional Three Weeks ( see here )

Guidelines for Reopening K-12 Schools for 2020-21 School Year ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement of Workplace Safety Training Program Related to COVID-19 ( see here )

Executive Order 141 Easing Restrictions on Travel, Business Operations, and Mass Gatherings in Phase 2 ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Entering Phase Two of Reopening on May 22 ( see here )

Executive Order 138 Easing Restrictions on Businesses, Traveling and Gathering, Phase 1 ( see here )

Executive Order 135 extended Stay at Home order to May 8 ( see here )

Announced three phase reopening plan on April 23 ( see here )

Safer at Home order remains in place

Stay at home order expired on May 8

North Dakota:

Executive Order 2020-36.1 Extending Driver License Renewals ( see here )

K-12 Smart Restart Guidance ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding K-12 School Reopening Plans ( see here )

Executive Order implementing a phased approach to allowing in person visits at nursing homes ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement state is entering next phase of re-opening ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Contact Tracing App Using Exposure Notification Technology from Apple and Google ( see here )

Executive Order 2020-06.6 Regarding Reopenings of Various Businesses, update to previous EO ( see here )

Guidance for Large Gatherings ( see here )

Guidance for businesses reopening released ( see here )

ND Smart Restart Plan ( see here )

“ND Smart Restart” plan is a phased approach to reopening the state ( see here )

Executive Order 2020-06.4 Smart Restart Protocols for Businesses Resuming or Continuing Operations ( see here )

Ohio:

Executive Order 2020-31D Regarding Various Executive Orders ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement students at K-12 schools will be required to wear masks while at school ( see here )

Director of Health Order Limiting County Fair Activities ( see here )

State Health Director Order Mandating Face Masks – official text ( see here )

Travel Advisory for Travelers from Nine States ( see here )

Statewide Mask Mandate ( see here )

Addendum to Face Masks Health Order ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Updates to the Public Health Statuses of Counties ( see here )

Reopening Guidance for Institutions of Higher Education ( see here )

Order applies to counties designated as Red Alert Level 3 Public Health Emergency or a Purple Alert Level 4 Public Health Emergency.

State Health Order Requiring Face Coverings in Public in At-Risk Counties ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement outlining school re-opening guidelines ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Extension of Public Health Orders ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement that Outdoor Visitation at Nursing Homes May Resume on July 20 ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Permitting Contact Practice for All Sports to Resume on June 22 ( see here )

Health Order Reopening County Fairs and Animal Exhibitions, with Exceptions ( see here )

Letter to Ministerial Community with Best Practices for Religious Services ( see here )

Public Health order amendment allowing nursing home visitors to be admitted during end of life situations or during outdoor visits ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement allowing casinos, racinos, amusement parks, and water parks to open on June 19 ( see here )

Day camps and residential camps may reopen at any time.

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Reopening of Certain Facilities on June 10 ( see here )

Amended Public Health Director Order Allowing K-12 School Facilities to be Used for Summer School Purposes ( see here )

Public Health Order Reopening Sports Facilities ( see here )

Public Health Order Reopening Gyms and Dance Studios ( see here )

Ohioans Protecting Ohioans Advisory, moving from orders to strong recommendations ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Enforcement Team for Bar and Restaurant Safety Checks ( see here )

Horse Racing (no spectators) on May 22

Public and Club Pools on May 26\

Adult and Youth Sports Leagues (non-contact, limited contact) on May 26

Gyms and Fitness Centers on May 26

Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (certain services) on May 26

Campgrounds on May 21

Childcare Providers and Day Camps on May 31

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding the Reopening of Various Sectors ( see here )

Guidance for tattoo parlors ( see here )

Guidance for massage/ cosmetic therapy ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement of the Openings of Personal Services Businesses (Tattoo Shops and Massage Parlors) ( see here )

Establishment of Advisory Groups to guide re-opening ( see here )

In-person gatherings of up to 25 people

Personal care and services businesses, including barbers and salons

Restaurants and bars for sit-down service

Counties must apply for approval to begin reopening. If approved, Phase One allows the reopening of the following under specific safety guidelines:

Reopening Plan published on May 7, with reopening beginning on May 15 ( see here )

More about all excluded entities ( see here )

May 12 – Consumer and retail services

May 4 – Manufacturing, distribution, construction, and general office environments

State Health Director’s Stay Safe Ohio order allowing for phased reopening of some businesses ( see here )

Health order allowing health care providers to reassess elective procedures that had been postponed ( see here )

Stay Safe Ohio Order ( see here )

Ohioans Protecting Ohioans Advisory encourages people to stay home, but does not require it; waiting for official document to be released

Oklahoma:

Guidance for Safe Nursing Home and Long-Term Care Facility Visitation Beginning on June 15 ( see here )

Phase Two of reopening set to begin on May 15 ( see here )

Declaration of State of Emergency and certain restrictions released on April 24 ( see here )

Open Up and Recover Safely (OURS) Plan (phased) released on April 22 ( see here )

Oregon:

Gubernatorial Announcement Changes to County Reopening Status for Umatilla and Morrow Counties Due to Rapid Spread of COVID-19 ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Updating County Watch List ( see here )

COVID-19 School Metrics “Ready Schools, Safe Learners” ( see here )

Draft Guidance for Early Learning and Child Care Programs ( see here )

Updated Face Mask Mandate with Stricter Requirements ( see here )

State Health Order Requiring Face Coverings Outdoors, Prohibiting Indoor Gatherings of 10 or More People ( see here )

Executive Order 20-30 Further Extending EO 20-03 and State of Emergency; Rescinding EOs 20-13 and 20-18 ( see here )

Executive Order 20-29 Regarding K-12 Instruction for the 2020-21 Academic Year ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement Multnomah County vehicle inspection stations to open on June 30 ( see here )

Executive Order 20-28 Operation of Higher Education Institutions during Coronavirus Pandemic ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement regarding the establishment of a Healthy Schools Reopening Council ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Allowing Clackmas County to Enter Phase 1 ( see here )

Phase One Reopening Guidance for Shopping Centers and Malls ( see here )

Phase One Reopening Guidance for Restaurants, Bars, Breweries, Brewpubs, Wineries, Tasting Rooms, and Distilleries ( see here )

Phase One Reopening Guidance for Personal Services Providers ( see here )

General Guidance for Employers on COVID-19 released on May 16 ( see here )

Reopening Oregon resource page ( see here )

Executive Order 20-25 “A Safe and Strong Oregon,” Maintaining Essential Health Directives in Response to COVID-19 and Implementing a Phased Approach for Reopening Oregon’s Economy (see here)

Oregon, along with the Western Pact of states, sent a letter to congressional leadership asking for federal support ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding the Limited Opening of Some State Parks, Outdoor Recreation Facilities, and Ski Resorts ( see here )

Executive order 20-22 Allowing for Resumption of Non-urgent Health Care Procedures, released on April 27 ( see here )

Framework for Reopening Oregon released on April 14, but does not discuss in depth ( see here )

Executive Order 20-12 Stay Home, Save Lives ( see here )

Pennsylvania:

Gubernatorial announcement Departments of Health and Education have recommended postponing youth sports and in-person pre-K-12 instruction until January 2021 ( see here )

Executive Order Limiting Dining Facilities, Bars, Gyms, and Gatherings ( see here )

Updated FAQs about Summer Recreation, Camps and Pools ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement last county in state will enter Phase Green ( see here )

Public Health Order requiring masks be worn any time individuals are outside their homes ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Last County Moving to Green Phase of Reopening on July 3 ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Reminding that Masks are Mandatory in Pennsylvania Businesses ( see here )

Amended Green Phase Executive Orders for 12 Additional Counties Moving to Green on June 26 ( see here )

Amended Green Phase Executive Order Adding Additional 8 Counties to Green Phase of Reopening ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding 12 Additional Counties Moving to Green Phase of Reopening on June 26 ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Moving Eight Additional Counties to Green Phase of Reopening on June 19 ( see here )

Updated Business Guidance Outlining Outdoor Recreation Guidelines ( see here )

Preliminary Guidance for High School and Recreational Sports Teams Resuming Activities ( see here )

Specified that the state legislature cannot end the declaration unilaterally

Gubernatorial Statement on Impact of Ending March 6 Disaster Declaration ( see here )

Amended Yellow Phase Executive Order, moving 10 counties to Yellow Phase on June 5 ( see here )

Amended Green Phase Executive Order, moving 16 counties to Green Phase on June 5 ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Sixteen More Counties Will Enter Green Phase of Reopening ( see here )

Guidance for Restaurants in the Yellow and Green Phases of Reopening ( see here )

Churches, synagogues, and other places of worship are excluded from the above limitation

Gatherings of over 250 people are prohibited, whether spontaneous or planned

Professional sports teams permitted to begin competitions without spectators once in yellow or green phase

Executive Order Elaborating on Reopening Processes in Green and Yellow Phases ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Moving Centre County to Green Phase of Reopening ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Additional Guidance for Different Phases of Reopening ( see here )

Executive Order Elaborating on Reopening Process for Green Phase Counties, Guidance on Outdoor Dining in Yellow Phase Counties, Dining in Green Phase Counties, and Professional Sports in Yellow Phase Counties ( see here )

Guidance for Summer Camps and Recreational Programs ( see here )

Amended Executive Order Moving 12 Counties to Yellow Phase on May 22 ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Moving Eight Counties to Yellow Phase and 17 Counties to Green Phase on May 29, Remaining Red Counties to Move to Yellow on June 5 ( see here )

Guidance for Real Estate Businesses Reopening ( see here )

Amendment to Business Closure Order Allowing Limited Real Estate Operations Statewide ( see here )

Amended Executive Order Allowing Counties to Move to Yellow Phase of Reopening ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Moving an Additional 12 Counties to Yellow Phase of Reopening on May 22 ( see here )

Guidance for Businesses in Each Phase of Reopening ( see here )

Executive Order Extending Stay at Home Order for Certain Counties ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding 24 Counties Moving to Yellow Phase of Reopening on May 8 and Extending Red Phase for Other Counties ( see here )

Executive Order Allowing Certain Counties to Enter the Yellow Phase of Reopening ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding 13 Counties Moving to Yellow Phase of Reopening on May 15 ( see here )

Guidance for Businesses Permitted to Conduct In-Person Operations during the COVID-19 Emergency, intended for businesses reopening during the state’s “Yellow Phase” ( see here )

24 Counties Move to “Yellow Phase” of Reopening on May 8 ( see here )

Outdoor facilities permitted to begin reopening on May 1 ( see here )

Process to Reopen Pennsylvania explains three phases and the criteria for each phase, with the hope that May 8 can begin the first phase ( see here )

Extension of Stay at Home Order ( see here )

Statewide stay at home order expired May 8, but different counties are in different stages of reopening

Puerto Rico:

Gubernatorial announcement curfew will be extended until July 22 ( see here )

Curfew extended until June 15, but limited reopenings permitted ( see here )

Same executive order allows certain commercial businesses and industries to resume operations on May 11, if certain requirements are met

Extension of lockdown and curfew orders until May 25 ( see here )

Rhode Island:

Executive Order requiring bars to close at 11:00 pm ( see here )

Executive Order 20-60 Continuing Face Mask Requirement in Public ( see here )

Executive Order 20-58 Phase III Reopening ( see here )

Executive Order 20-57 Extending Emergency Order ( see here )

Executive Order 20-50 Regarding Phase Three of Reopening ( see here )

Executive Order implementing Phase 2 of reopening beginning June 1 ( see here )

No detailed plan has been released yet

Governor hopes to be able to lift stay at home order on May 9, beginning multiphase reopening of the state ( see here )

Stay at home expired on May 8 and was replaced with an order detailing opening procedures and limiting all social gatherings to 5 ( see here )

South Carolina:

Executive Order encouraging localities to implement mask mandates and requiring face coverings in state government buildings, restaurants, and during large indoor and outdoor gatherings ( see here )

Executive Order 2020-48 Renewing Emergency Declaration ( see here )

Executive Order 45 Temporary Restrictions re. Alcoholic Beverages at Restaurants and Bars ( see here )

Executive Order 44 Continuing the State of Emergency ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Prohibiting the Sale of Alcoholic Beverages in All Bars and Restaurants Beginning on July 11 ( see here )

Executive Order 2020-42 State of Emergency for 15 Days ( see here )

Executive Order 2020-40 State of Emergency ( see here )

Executive Order 2020-37 Additional Incremental Modification of Non-Essential Business Closures ( see here )

Executive Order 2020-36 Additional Modification of Non-Essential Business Closures ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement that gyms, fitness centers, and commercial pools can re-open on May 18 ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement that additional business openings could begin as early as the week of May 11 ( see here )

Governor has created the group “accelerateSC” to advise on safely reopening the economy; includes business, governmental, and health care officials ( see here )

Governor had allowed for the incremental opening of economy, but then backtracked and issued an additional emergency declaration (including stay at home orders) on April 27 ( see here )

Executive Order 2020-31 Modifying Home or Work Order & Authorizing Outdoor Dining Services ( see here )

Executive Order 2020-30 Rescinding Self-Quarantine, Lodging, & Travel Restrictions for Individuals Entering S.C. from High-Risk Areas ( see here )

Executive Order 2020-26 Extending Existing COVID-19 State of Emergency to December 30, 2020 ( see here )

South Dakota:

Meat-processing plants expected to reopen within a matter of days due to state and federal support ( see here )

Working on reopening individual businesses (i.e., meat producers) rather than an overall plan ( see here )

Executive Order 2020-22 Transitioning State Employees Back to Work ( see here )

No official guidelines on reopening of economy available yet

Tennessee:

Executive Order allowing resumption of contact sports and extending the authority of localities to enforce mask requirements ( see here )

Executive Order 54 Providing Local Governments With Authority Concerning Face Coverings ( see here )

Executive Order 49 Amending Requirements Concerning Long-Term-Care Facility Visitation ( see here )

Executive Order 38 Expanding the Number of Tennesseans Who May Return to Work ( see here )

Executive Order 35 Allowing the Reopening of Small Group, Non-Contact Entertainment and Recreational Venues Pursuant to New Safety Guidelines ( see here )

Executive Order 33 Allowing the Reopening of Close Contact Personal Services Pursuant to New Safety Guidelines ( see here )

Tennessee Pledge plan asks businesses to create safe conditions rather than utilizing a statewide mandate ( see here )

Governor released “Tennessee Pledge,” the plan for reopening the state’s economy; first businesses to reopen will be restaurants and retail stores beginning on April 27 ( see here )

Governor plans to allow stay at home order to expire on April 30 ( see here )

Executive Order 30 Allowing Tennesseans to Return to Work Safely While Encouraging Continued Adherence to Health Guidelines to Limit the Spread of COVID-19 ( see here )

Stay at home order expired on April 30

Texas:

Proclamation Renewing COVID-19 State of Emergency ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding School Reopenings ( see here )

Renewal of Declaration of Public Health Emergency ( see here )

Proclamation Suspending Elective Surgeries in 11 Trauma Service Areas ( see here )

Proclamation Requiring Face Masks ( see here )

Proclamation Extending Disaster Declaration and Limiting Gatherings to Fewer Than 10 People ( see here )

Proclamation Amending Executive Order GA-27 Suspending Elective Surgeries in Four Counties to Maximize Hospital Capacities ( see here )

Limiting occupancy for certain businesses; directing certain businesses to cease operations

Executive Order GA-28 Targeted Response to COVID-19 as Part of Reopening Texas ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Pause of Additional Reopening Phases ( see here )

Gubernatorial Proclamation Expanding Local Authority on Limiting Outdoor Gatherings ( see here )

Extension of COVID-19 Disaster Proclamation ( see here )

Effective immediately, all businesses in Texas will be able to operate at up to 50 percent capacity, with very limited exceptions. Businesses that previously have been able to operate at 100 percent capacity may continue to do so, and most outdoor areas are not subject to capacity limits.

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Limited Reopening of Driver’s License Offices ( see here ) Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Phase III to Reopen Texas ( see here )

Executive Order GA-23 Relating to Expanding to Phase Two Reopening ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Phase Two of Reopening Beginning on May 18 ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Forthcoming EO on Expanded Business Openings and Surge Response Teams ( see here )

Issued Executive Order GA-18 on April 27; this initiates Phase One of the reopening plan, establishes a statewide minimum standard health protocols, creates a statewide contact tracing program, and issues special guidance for vulnerable populations ( see here )

Governor has announced his intent to let the stay at home order expire on April 30 ( see here )

Stay at home order expired on April 30

US Virgin Islands:

Safer at Home Order allowing for phased reopening ( see here )

Safer at Home order expired on May 4

Utah:

Executive Order 49 Extending the Utah COVID-19 Public Health Risk Status ( see here )

Executive Order 48 Extending Face Coverings Requirement in State Facilities ( see here )

Executive Order 46 Adopting Version 4.9 of Phased Guidelines for Reopening ( see here )

Executive Order 2020-45 Extending Face Coverings Requirement in State Facilities ( see here )

Executive Order 2020-44 Adopting Version 4.8 of the Phased Guidelines ( see here )

Public Health Order mandating face coverings be worn indoors at schools ( see here )

Executive Order allowing areas in orange phase of re-opening to hold in-person classes at schools ( see here )

Executive Order 2020-36 Updating Requirements Regarding Face Coverings in State Facilities ( see here )

Executive Order 2020-35 Updating Requirements Regarding Face Coverings in State Facilities ( see here )

Executive Order 2020-34 Requiring Face Coverings in State Facilities ( see here )

Executive Order 2020-32 Updating the Utah COVID-19 Health Risk Status in Certain Counties ( see here )

Executive Order 2020-27 Moving the Utah COVID-19 Health Risk Status to Yellow (Low Risk) in Grand County, West Valley City, and Magna ( see here )

Executive Order 2020-24 Moving Public Health Risk Status in Summit County and Wasatch County to Yellow ( see here )

Executive Order 2020-22 Moving the Utah COVID-19 Public Health Risk Status to Yellow With Certain Exceptions ( see here )

Executive Order Updating State Risk to “Moderate” and Phasing in Additional Businesses ( see here )

Utah Leads Together Plan updated on April 17 includes framework for reopening ( see here )

Stay at Home Directive ( see here )

Stay at home directive expired on May 1

Vermont:

Executive Order setting September 8 as statewide school resumption date, for both in-person and remote instruction ( see here )

Directive 6 Regarding School Reopening ( see here )

Addendum 2 to Amended And Restated Executive Order 01-20 Strengthening the Use of Facial Covering ( see here )

Addendum One to Amended EO 01-20 Extending the State of Emergency ( see here )

Amended Executive Order 01-20 Declaring State of Emergency ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Expansion of Trusted Travel Policy ( see here )

Amended and Restated Version of Executive Order 01-20 Declaring a State of Emergency in Response to COVID-19 and National Guard Call-Out ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Dental Procedures, Summer Camps, and Other In-Person Activities Will be Permitted to Resume ( see here )

Addendum 15 to Executive Order 01-20 Regarding Outdoor Restaurants, Bars and Other Establishments that Offer Food and Drink ( see here )

Executive Order 01-20 Detailing Phased Reopening of Certain Businesses ( see here )

Governor created the Economic Mitigation and Recovery Task Force to manage the reopening of the state economy ( see here )

Addendum 13 to Executive Order 01-20 Play Smary and Play Safe, Restart Phase V reopening some outdoor recreation facilities ( see here )

Addendum 12 to Executive Order 01-20 Work Smart & Stay Safe – Restart VT Phase III ( see here )

Addendum Six to Executive Order 01-20 Stay Home, Stay Safe ( see here )

Addendum 14 to Executive Order 01-20 encourages Vermonters to stay home, but does not mandate it

Stay at Home order expired on May 15

Virginia:

Gubernatorial announcement of interstate cooperative purchasing agreement to expand rapid antigen testing, including Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, and Ohio ( see here )

Executive Order 68 Additional Restrictions on the Eastern Region Due to COVID-19 ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding First-in-the-Nation Workplace Safety Standards for COVID-19 Pandemic ( see here )

Executive Order 67 Regarding Phase Three of Reopening ( see here )

Guidelines for Phase Three of Reopening Plan ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement establishing guidance for reopening intuitions of higher education ( see here )

Executive Order 65 Regarding Phase Two of Reopening ( see here )

Executive Order 65 Regarding Phase Two of Reopening Plan, excluding the City of Richmond and the Northern Virginia Region ( see here )

Executive Order allowing some Northern Virginia counties to delay economic reopening until May 28 ( see here )

Executive Order outlining Phase One restrictions ( see here )

Retail stores will be allowed to open with a 50% occupancy, but gyms and fitness centers will remain closed

Gubernatorial announcement of Phase One re-opening guidelines to begin no sooner than May 15 ( see here )

Governor has discussed a phased reopening plan in conjunction with Maryland and the District of Columbia, noting that the earliest Phase One could begin in earnest would be May 8 ( see here )

Executive Order 55 Stay at Home ( see here )

Stay at Home Order expired on June 10

Washington:

Stay at Home order expired on May 31

Proclamation 20-25 Stay Home Stay Healthy (see here)

Proclamation 20-25.4 Adjusting and Extending Stay Home, Stay Health to May 31, allowing some activities and businesses to resume (see here)

Washington’s Recovery Plan released on April 21, will be a phased approach (see here)

Guidance on Implementation of Phase 1 Construction Restart (see here)

Washington’s Phased Approach to Reopening, Phase 1 begins Tuesday, May 5 (see here)

Guidance Regarding Religious and Faith-based Organization Drive-in Services (see here)

Guidance for Resuming Vehicle and Vessel Sales (see here)

Memo on Resuming Vehicle Sales (see here)

FAQs on Vehicle and Vessel Sales Memo (see here)

Update to Risk-Assessment Dashboard (see here)

Memo Regarding Reopening of Car Wash Industry (see here)

Guidance for Phase 1 Reopening of Car Wash Industry (see here)

List of Approved Essential Programs (see here)

Essential Workforce Education Program Standards for Phase 1 (see here)

Guidelines for Commercial Driver’s License Training and Testing (see here)

Guidance for resuming dine-in restaurant service in Phase 2 (see here)

Memo Regarding the Reopening of Personal Services Businesses (see more)

Guidance and Requirements for Phase 2 Personal Services Reopening (see more)

Memo Regarding the Reopening of Professional Services Businesses (see more)

Guidance and Requirements for Phase 2 Professional Services Reopening (see more)

Memo Regarding Clarifications on Phase 1 and Requirements for Phase 2 Reopening of Outdoor Recreation Centers (see here)

Guidance for Outdoor Recreation Centers – Phase 1 and Phase 2 of Reopening (see here)

Memo on Resuming Construction (see here)

Guidance for Phase 2 Construction Reopenings (see here)

Memo on Resuming Professional Photography (see here)

Guidance for Phase 2 Professional Photography Reopenings (see here)

Memo Regarding Updates to Golf Guidance for Phases One and Two (see here)

Guidance for Golf Reopenings in Phase One (see here)

Guidance for Golf Reopenings in Phase Two (see here)

Gubernatorial Statement on Voluntary Contact Information Collection for Patrons of Reopened Businesses (see here)

Gubernatorial Announcement Allowing All Elective Medical and Dental Procedures to Resume (see here)

Gubernatorial Announcement of New Criteria for Additional Counties to Apply to Move to Phase Two of Reopening (see here)

Memo on Resuming Pet Grooming (see here)

Guidance on Phase Two Reopening of Pet Grooming (see here)

Memo Regarding Phase Two Real Estate Requirements (see here)

Guidance for Phase Two Real Estate Reopenings (see here)

Memo Regarding Resuming Fitness and Training Operations (see here)

Guidance for Phase Two Fitness and Training Reopenings (see here)

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Safe Start Phases (see here)

Department of Health Announcement Moving Additional Counties to Phase Two of Reopening (see here)

Memo Regarding Outdoor Recreation, Phase 1 Clarifications and Phase 2 Requirements (see here)

Updated Guidance for Outdoor Recreation in Phases One and Two (see here)

Guidance for Religious and Faith-Based Organizations Reopening in Phases One and Two (see here)

Phase One Guidance for Higher Education & Critical Infrastructure Workforce Training (see here)

Phase Two Guidance for Higher Education & Critical Infrastructure Workforce Training (see here)

Extension of 23 Proclamations Relating to COVID-19 (see here)

Proclamation Regarding the Transition From “Stay Home – Stay Healthy” to “Safe Start – Stay Healthy,” County-By-County Phased Reopening (see here) Counties must apply to enter reopening

Expires on July 1

Agricultural Safety Plan Interpretive Guidance (see here)

Memo on Reopening Washington Talking Book and Braille Library (see here)

Phase 1 Guidance for Reopening Washington Talking Book and Braille Library (see here)

Memo on Resuming Certain Library Services (see here)

Phase 2 Guidance for Curbside Library Services (see here)

Memo on Phase 2 Reopenings of Drive-in Theaters (see here)

Phase 2 Guidance for Drive-in Theaters (see here)

Proclamation 20-19.2 Regarding Evictions and Relating Housing Practices (see here)

Memo on Domestic Services Industry Reopening (see here)

Phase 2 Domestic Services Industry Reopening Guidelines (see here)

Proclamation 20-46.1 Extension of Proclamation Protecting High-Risk Workers’ Rights (see here)

Memo on Reopening Card Rooms and Other Related Businesses (see here)

Phase 2 Reopening Guidance for Card Rooms and Other Related Businesses (see here)

Proclamation 20-09.2 Phased Reopening of K-12 Schools (see here)

Updated Guidance for Religious and Faith-based Communities in Phases 1-3 of Reopening (see here)

Memo on Weddings and Funerals in Phases 1-3 (see here)

Memo to Local Government Officials Explaining Safe Start Reopening Guide (see here)

Proclamation 20-12.1 Regarding the Reopening of Institutions of Higher Education in Fall 2020 (see here)

Higher Education Reopening Guide (see here)

Secretary of Health Order Requiring Face Masks to be Worn in Public Statewide (see here)

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Pause on County Progressions to Phase 4 of Safe Start Plan (see here)

Proclamation 20-61 Extending Certain Executive Orders (see here)

Extension of 23 Proclamations Relating to COVID-19 (see here)

Statewide Order for Businesses to Require Face Coverings for Employees and Customers (see here)

Proclamation 25.5 Extending Safe Start Requirements (see here)

Proclamation 20-25.6 Extending Safe Start Plan through August 6 (see here)

Clarified Phases Two and Three Guidance for Restaurants and Taverns (see here)

Extension of Certain Proclamations Relating to COVID-19 (see here)

Gubernatorial Announcement Limiting Gatherings to 10 People and Prohibiting Live Entertainment (see here)

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Rollbacks on Activities to Combat COVID-19 (see here)

Secretary of Health Order Requiring Face Coverings Statewide (see here)

Phase 2 and Phase 3 Restaurant, Tavern, Breweries, Wineries and Distilleries COVID-19 Requirements (see here)

Proclamation 20-19.3 Extending Eviction Moratorium until October 15 (see here)

Proclamation 20-25.7 Regarding Phased Reopening (see here)