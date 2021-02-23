COVID-19: US State Policy Report – February 19, 2021

This report captures the shifting state, territorial and local government policies and guidance in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and reopening of the economy in the US by tracking public information from official sources, such as gubernatorial comments, executive actions and guidance.

The following states have new or updated information: Arkansas, Delaware, Kansas, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Washington, and West Virginia.

Hereinafter, for ease of reference, the term “state” will refer to all US states, territories and the District of Columbia.

Updated Live Performance Guidance ( see here )

Updated Guidance for Restaurants and Bars ( see here )

Executive Order 7-21 In-School Instruction ( see here )

Executive Order 6-21 Increasing Capacity Limits ( see here )

Executive Order 5-21 Regarding Live Performances ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Loosened Restrictions ( see here )

Washington: Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Appropriation of Relief Funds ( see here )

Pennsylvania: Fourth Renewal of Emergency Disaster Declaration ( see here )

Ohio: Gubernatorial Vaccine Update ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement of Rapid Test Program to Support Safe Reopenings ( see here )

Gubernatorial Update Allowing Nursing Home Visitations to Resume ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Updated Guidance for Infection Rates and Testing Protocols on College Campuses ( see here )

Gubernatorial Update on Vaccine Shipping Delays ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Scheduling Information for State-FEMA Vaccination Sites ( see here )

New Jersey: Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Initiative to Support School Districts with Impacts of COVID-19 ( see here )

New Hampshire: Emergency Order 85 Regarding In-Person Instruction ( see here )

Nebraska: Gubernatorial Updated on Vaccine Prioritization ( see here )

Kansas: Executive Order relaxing requirements for tuberculosis tests for childcare and related providers due to COVID-19 ( see here )

Delaware: Executive Order increasing gathering limits ( see here )

Arkansas: Gubernatorial Announcement asking pharmacies and hospitals to increase operating hours to catch up from cancelled appointments due to winter storms ( see here )

Note: Bold text denotes new or updated information.

Alabama:

Gubernatorial Announcement expanding vaccine eligibility to individuals over 65 ( see here )

Executive Order extending “Safer at Home” order ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement the COVID-19 vaccine is now available for individuals 75 years old or older, first responders, and law enforcement ( see here )

Proclamation extending Safer at Home order ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement urging schools to re-open for in-person instruction ( see here )

Updated Safer at Home Order including a mask mandate ( see here )

Amended Safer at Home Order, including statewide mask requirement ( see here )

Executive Order extending state of emergency until November 8 ( see here )

Proclamation regarding COVID-19 precautions for municipal elections ( see here )

Executive Order implementing a mask mandate and extending the amended safer at home order until August 31 ( see here )

Amended Safer at Home Order requiring masks in public places ( see here )

Proclamation extending the state of emergency until September 9 ( see here )

Proclamation extending amended safer at home order until July 31 ( see here )

Executive Order Amending Stay at Home Order to Allow for Certain Activities to Resume ( see here )

State Health Safer at Home Order, including new reopening guidelines ( see here )

Businesses will begin reopening on April 30 if they follow sanitation and social distancing protocols (excluding theaters, bowling alleys, night clubs, and gyms)

Governor plans to issue new “safer at home” order on April 30, which only encourages individuals to stay home ( see here )

State Health Stay at Home order ( see here )

New “Safer at Home” order issued on April 28 ( see here )

Safer at Home order expired on May 15

Stay at home order expired on April 30

Alaska:

Gubernatorial Directive requiring all state employees to continue following all COVID-19 policies mandated under the disaster declaration after its expiration on February 14 ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement of COVID-19 Transition Plan ( see here )

Executive Order extending public health emergency and COVID-19 related public health orders ( see here )

Proclamation extending state of emergency and COVID-19 related public health orders ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement state of emergency will be extended on Monday ( see here )

Public Health Order implementing restrictions for intrastate travel ( see here )

Public Health Order relaxing certain regulations related to online gambling and ticket sales in response to COVID-19 ( see here )

Public Health Order regarding international and interstate travel restrictions ( see here )

Public Health Order defining and setting COVID-19 restrictions for critical infrastructure jobs ( see here )

Public Health Order regarding state reimbursement for temporary housing for individuals with COVID-19 ( see here )

Public Health Order allowing remote shareholders’ meetings ( see here )

Public Health Order waiving some telehealth requirements ( see here )

Public Health Order relaxing certain state agency regulations ( see here )

Proclamation declaring a public health disaster emergency in response to a rise in COVID-19 cases ( see here )

Update to Health Mandate 017 on Protective Measures for Independent Commercial Fishing Vessels – Additional Guidance ( see here )

Information on Phases 2-5 to be released soon

Guidance for various industries available on webpage ( see here )

Officials estimate the next phase could begin on May 8, but unclear which sectors this would involve ( see here )

Businesses were permitted to reopen beginning on April 24

Reopen Alaska Responsibly Plan announced on April 22 ( see here )

Stay at home order expired on April 11

Arizona:

Gubernatorial advisory to increase the speed of vaccine distribution ( see here )

Executive Order extending expiring driver’s licenses for individuals over 65 ( see here )

Executive Order regarding vaccine administration ( see here )

Executive Order extending previous order regarding liability protections for health care workers ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement regarding prioritization of individuals 75 and over for vaccination ( see here )

Executive Order implementing additional public health restrictions for outdoor public events ( see here )

Executive Order relaxing certain food and dining regulations to allow for more outdoor dining ( see here )

Executive Order ensuring all individuals can receive the COVID-19 vaccine without financial barriers ( see here )

Emergency Public Health Order requiring masks be worn in schools ( see here )

Enhanced Surveillance Advisory regarding monitoring of the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine ( see here )

Executive Order extending previous enhanced surveillance advisory order ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement of nursing home visitation guidelines ( see here )

Department of Health Services Phased Reopening Plan for Paused Industries (see here )

Gubernatorial announcement of school re-opening guidelines ( see here )

Executive Order extending re-opening phase for two weeks ( see here )

Executive Order outlining school reopening guidelines ( see here )

Executive Order requiring indoor restaurants limit occupancy to 50% ( see here )

Executive Order pausing state re-opening ( see here )

Executive Order implementing contact tracing and other public health measures ( see here )

Guidance for re-opening spas ( see here )

Guidance for re-opening gyms and fitness centers ( see here )

Guidance for re-opening public pools ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Allowing Certain Businesses to Open on May 13 ( see here )

Executive Order 2020-36 Implementing New Re-opening Protocols to Begin on May 16, after current order expires ( see here )

Reopening Guidance for Retail, permitted to begin May 4 ( see here )

Reopening Guidance for Barbers and Cosmetologists, permitted to begin May 8 ( see here )

Reopening Guidance for Restaurants Providing Dine-In Services, permitted to begin May 11 ( see here )

Executive Order 2020-35 Reporting by Long-Term Care Facilities to Residents and Families Regarding COVID-19 ( see here )

Executive Order 2020-34 Resuming Additional Business Operations for Barbers, Cosmetologists, and Dine-In Restaurants ( see here )

Executive Order 2020-32, elective surgeries are permitted to resume on May 1 ( see here )

Order extended to May 15 ( see here )

Executive Order 2020-18 Stay Home Stay Healthy ( see here )

Stay at Home order expired on May 15

Arkansas:

Gubernatorial Announcement asking pharmacies and hospitals to increase operating hours to catch up from cancelled appointments due to winter storms ( see here )

Executive Order waiving certain unemployment insurance requirements ( see here )

Executive Order extending state of emergency ( see here )

Updated Directive Regarding Indoor Venues ( see here )

Revised Visitation, Screening, and Staffing Directive for Long-term Care Facilities ( see here )

Executive Order regarding access to COVID-19 treatments ( see here )

Proclamation extending state of emergency ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement all establishments that serve alcohol must close by 11 pm beginning Friday, November 20 ( see here )

Proclamation establishing the Governor’s Winter COVID-19 Task Force ( see here )

Executive Order extending state of emergency for sixty days ( see here )

Executive Order extending state of emergency for sixty days ( see here )

Executive Order outlining social distancing guidelines for federal and state elections ( see here )

Executive Order requiring face masks to be worn indoors ( see here )

Executive Order allowing cities and localities to enforce face covering regulations ( see here )

Executive Order extending state of emergency for 60 days ( see here )

Executive Order on liability protections for re-opening businesses ( see here )

Department of Health Directive Regarding the Limited Reopening of Large Indoor Venues ( see here )

Reopening gyms and fitness centers on May 4 ( see here )

Reopening limited dine-in restaurant service on May 11 ( see here )

“Ready for Business” program offers $15 million in grants for businesses to purchase PPE for employees ( see here )

Phase One of allowing dine-in restaurants scheduled for May 11

Executive Order 20-20, establishing an Economic Recovery Taskforce ( see here )

Executive Order 20-13 Regarding Business Operations ( see here )

California:

Gubernatorial announcement of mass vaccination site opening pilot program in partnership with the Biden Administration ( see here )

Executive Order regarding liability protections for individuals administering the COVID-19 vaccine ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement regarding additional actions to speed up vaccine distribution ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement state will be lifting regional stay at home orders ( see here )

Executive Order extending expiration date of medical cannabis cards ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement of Safe Schools for All re-opening guidance hub ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Partnership with CVS and Walgreens to Provide Pfizer Vaccines to Residents and Staff in Long-Term Care Facilities ( see here )

Executive Order extending state tax filing deadline and relaxing certain regulations regarding migrant farm labor centers ( see here )

Public Health Order implementing Regional Stay at Home order based on ICU capacity ( see here )

Limited Stay at Home Order implementing a 10 pm to 5 am curfew beginning Saturday, November 21 ( see here )

Travel Advisory recommending visitors quarantine for 14 days upon arrival in the state ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement of new counties in most restrictive tier of reopening ( see here )

Gubernatorial update to mask guidance requiring individuals to wear masks whenever outside their homes, with limited exceptions ( see here )

Executive Order regarding driver’s license renewals and other auto permits ( see here )

Executive Order allowing localities to extend commercial eviction moratoriums until March 31, 2020 ( see here )

Executive Order extending consumer protections against price gouging ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement of long-term re-opening plan “Blueprint for a Safer Economy” ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement of school re-opening guidelines ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement adding additional counties to list of counties required to close down indoor dining, fitness centers, and implement other restrictions ( see here )

Executive Order D-2020-080 Allowing Elective Surgeries and Procedures under Certain Conditions ( see here )

Guidance for Summer Camps and Private Camping ( see here )

Guidance for Restaurants Reopening on May 27 ( see here )

Examples of businesses included: bookstores, clothing stores, florists and sporting goods stores

Stage 2 does not include offices, seated dining at restaurants, shopping malls or schools at this point

Gubernatorial announcement regarding Stage 2 of reopening beginning on May 8 ( see here )

Governor intends to close all state beaches and parks ( see here )

Second stage : reopening some lower risk workplaces with adaptations (retail with curbside pickup, manufacturing, offices where teleworking is not possible, additional public spaces) ( see here )

Governor outlined four phase plan for reopening, with the second stage potentially weeks away ( see here )

The state will work with the Western Pact (Washington, Oregon, Nevada, Colorado) of states to introduce a phased reopening of the regional economy

Executive Order N-33-20 Stay at Home ( see here )

Colorado:

Executive Order extending previous order requiring hospitals to notify the Department of Health if they have reached capacity ( see here )

Executive Order extending previous order regarding rates for vaccine administration ( see here )

Executive Order extending previous order regarding the suspension of certain regulatory statues ( see here )

Executive Order extending previous order allowing regulatory flexibilities for marriage licenses ( see here )

Executive Order extending state disaster declaration ( see here )

Executive Order extending previous order allowing agencies to issue emergency rules ( see here )

Executive Order extending previous order redirecting underutilized resources to nursing facilities ( see here )

Executive Order extending previous order suspending certain criminal justice statutes ( see here )

Executive Order extending previous order regarding the Medicaid home health workforce ( see here )

Executive Order extending previous order permitting voluntary or elective surgeries under certain conditions ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement of changes to dial framework and plan to allow additional re-openings ( see here )

Executive Order extending previous order temporarily suspending statutes related to the health care workforce ( see here )

Executive Order extending previous order allowing for the operation of alternate care sites ( see here )

Executive Order extending previous order regarding learning pods ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement of at-home testing programs for educators ( see here )

Executive Order extending previous order providing relief to utility customers ( see here )

Executive Order amending disaster declaration re-allocating funding amongst state agencies ( see here )

Executive Order extending previous order eliminating late fees for renters ( see here )

Executive Order extending previous order requiring expedited unemployment insurance claim processing ( see here )

Executive Order extending previous order regarding Medicaid and CHIP eligibility ( see here )

Executive Order extending previous order providing regulatory flexibility to allow for the continued use of CARES Act funding ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement state will begin vaccinating individuals over 65 ( see here )

Executive Order extending previous order allowing veterinarians to hold telehealth visits ( see here )

Executive Order extending previous order authorizing Communities of Care program for COVID-19 ( see here )

Executive Order extending previous order related to juvenile justice ( see here )

Executive Order extending previous order regarding COVID-19 precautions in the Dial Framework ( see here )

Executive Order extending state’s disaster declaration ( see here )

Executive Order extending previous order regarding public health precautions for election activity ( see here )

Executive Order extending previous order requiring hospitals to notify the Department of Public Health if they have reached capacity ( see here )

Executive Order directing the Department of Insurance to enact a rule regarding payment rates for COVID-19 vaccines ( see here )

Executive Order extending previous order regarding marriage licenses ( see here )

Executive Order extending previous order suspending certain regulatory statutes in response to COVID-19 ( see here )

Executive Order amending previous order changing reporting requirements for hospital surge capacity regulations ( see here )

Executive Order extending previous order related to criminal justice ( see here )

Executive Order extending previous order on the Medicaid home health workforce ( see here )

Executive Order allowing underutilized health care resources to be transferred amongst nursing homes ( see here )

Executive Order providing $48 million in additional funding to the state Department of Health to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic ( see here )

Executive Order extending previous order allowing for health care workforce flexibilities ( see here )

Executive Order extending statewide mask order ( see here )

Executive Order extending previous order related to the operation of alternate care sites ( see here )

Executive Order extending previous order regarding learning pods ( see here )

Executive Order extending previous order expediting unemployment insurance claims ( see here )

Executive Order extending previous order relaxing certain Medicaid and CHIP enrollment regulation ( see here )

Executive Order extending previous order suspending certain health care worker statutes ( see here )

Executive Order extending previous order providing relief to certain public utility customers ( see here )

Executive Order extending previous order preventing late fees for residential and commercial tenants ( see here )

Executive Order extending state of emergency ( see here )

Executive Order extending previous order requiring mandatory furloughs for certain state employees ( see here )

Executive Order extending previous order directing the expenditure of CARES Act funding ( see here )

Executive Order extending previous order regarding waiving some regulatory deadlines to allow state agencies to adequately use CARES Act funding ( see here )

Executive Order D-2020-287 Extending Various EOs and Extending One-Time Stimulus Payments to Qualifying Individuals ( see here )

Executive Order D-2020-288 Extending Various EOs ( see here )

Executive Order D-2020-289 Extending EOs D-2020-235 and D-2020-265 Establishing Directives for the COVID-19 Dial Framework ( see here )

Executive Order D-2020-290 Extending Various EOs and the State of Emergency ( see here )

Executive Order transferring state funds to cover COVID-19 testing ( see here )

Executive Order extending previous order limiting certain evictions ( see here )

Executive Order clarifying masks must be worn in all indoor places ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement regarding best practices necessary to resume in-person school re-openings ( see here )

Executive Order extending previous order regarding criminal justice regulations and COVID-19 changes ( see here )

Executive Order regarding previous order on Medicaid home health workforce ( see here )

Executive order extending previous order clarifying surge capacity operations for hospitals ( see here )

Executive Order extending previous order increasing the powers of state agencies to issue emergency rules ( see here )

Executive Order extending statewide mask order ( see here )

Executive Order extending previous order regarding unemployment insurance ( see here )

Executive Order extending previous order extending eligibility for Medicaid and CHIP ( see here )

Executive Order extending previous order regarding alternate care sites ( see here )

Executive Order extending previous order facilitating the use of learning pods ( see here )

Executive Order extending previous order expanding the health care workforce ( see here )

Executive Order extending previous order providing relief to public utility customers ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement of one time stimulus payments from the state Department of Labor to citizens impacted by COVID-19 ( see here )

Executive Order extending previous order temporarily suspending some juvenile justice regulations ( see here )

Executive Order amending and extending previous order regarding the COVID-19 Dial Framework ( see here )

Executive Order extending the state of emergency ( see here )

Executive Order extending previous orders allowing for changes to the election process to account for COVID-19 precautions ( see here )

Executive Order extending previous order authorizing the Department of Labor to provide direct stimulus payments to unemployed citizens ( see here )

Executive Order allowing hospitals to transfer or turn away patients in order to prioritize COVID-19 cases ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement updating restrictions for red-level high risk counties ( see here )

Executive Order extending mask order for 30 days ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement of expansion of COVID Containment Response Corps ( see here )

Executive Order extending previous order relaxing certain criminal justice provisions ( see here )

Executive Order extending previous order regarding the Medicaid home health workforce ( see here )

Executive Order regarding hospital operations in the event of a COVID-19 case surge ( see here )

Executive Order extending previous order allowing state agencies to develop their own emergency rules ( see here )

Executive Order extending previous order regarding the health care workforce ( see here )

Executive Order extending previous order providing relief to public utility customers impacted by COVID-19 ( see here )

Executive Order extending previous order expediting unemployment insurance processing ( see here )

Executive Order extending previous order regarding eligibility for Medicaid and CHIP ( see here )

Executive Order extending previous order relating to alternate care sites ( see here )

Executive Order extending previous order related to learning pods ( see here )

Executive Order extending previous order allowing for election day changes to protect voters from COVID-19 ( see here )

Executive Order updating the Protect Our Neighbors and Safer at Home in the Vast, Great Outdoors re-opening plan ( see here )

Executive Order extending state of emergency for thirty days ( see here )

Executive Order extending previous order allowing for regulatory relaxations from juvenile justice statutes ( see here )

Executive Order extending previous order allowing voluntary or elective surgeries ( see here )

Executive Order extending previous order allowing for remote marriage licenses ( see here )

Executive Order extending previous order temporarily suspending certain regulatory statutes ( see here )

Executive Order extending order related to criminal justice ( see here )

Executive Order extending previous order expanding Medicaid home health workforce ( see here )

Executive Order extending previous order allowing state agency directors to issue emergency rules ( see here )

Executive Order extending previous order expediting the unemployment insurance process ( see here )

Executive Order extending previous order related to the Children’s Health Insurance Program ( see here )

Executive Order extending previous order facilitating learning pods ( see here )

Executive Order regarding the expenditure of CARES Act funding ( see here )

Executive Order extending previous order requiring face masks ( see here )

Executive Order extending previous order allowing for alternate care sites ( see here )

Executive Order extending state of emergency until November 1 ( see here )

Executive Order extending previous order allowing voluntary or elective surgeries ( see here )

Executive Order extending Safer at Home Order for thirty days and setting “last call” times for bars and restaurants based on county’s phase of re-opening ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement of “dial framework” to guide local economy re-opening ( see here )

Executive Order extending face coverings mandate for thirty days ( see here )

Executive Order extending previous order allowing the operation of alternate care sites ( see here )

Executive Order to facilitate “learning pods” for children in school ( see here )

Executive Order extending Protect Our Neighbors re-opening phase ( see here )

Extension of executive order related to election public health procedures ( see here )

Executive Order extending disaster declaration ( see here )

Executive Order extending previous order allowing for elective surgeries to continue ( see here )

Executive Order extending previous order relaxing regulations for Medicaid Home Health services ( see here )

Executive Order extending certain relaxed regulations at correctional facilities in response to COVID-19 ( see here )

Executive Order extending and amending previous order requiring face coverings ( see here )

Executive Order Extending Utilities Relief ( see here )

Executive Order Regarding November Election Operations ( see here )

Executive Order extending “Protect Our Neighbors” reopening phase for thirty days ( see here )

Executive Order extending state of emergency for thirty days and providing additional funding to respond to the pandemic ( see here )

Executive Order extending previous order allowing voluntary and elective surgeries with certain public health guidelines in place ( see here )

Executive Order amending previous order clarifying only alcohol sales for on premise consumption are prohibited after 10:00 pm ( see here )

Executive Order prohibiting alcohol sales after 10 pm to promote social distancing ( see here )

Executive Order requiring masks in public indoor spaces ( see here )

Executive Order extending state of emergency for 30 days ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement outlining “Protect Our Neighbors” reopening phase ( see here )

Executive Order extending amended safer at home order until July 30 ( see here )

Executive Order allowing elective and voluntary surgeries to resume ( see here )

Guidance for Residential Care Facilities Outdoor Visitation ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement of draft “Protect Our Neighbors” guidelines to amend Safer at Home Order ( see here )

Draft guidance on re-opening outdoor recreational facilities ( see here )

Draft guidance on re-opening personal recreation facilities ( see here )

Draft guidance for re-opening houses of worship ( see here )

Reopening Guidance for Short-term Rentals ( see here )

Department of Public Health and Environment Announcement Calling for Industry Input on Reopening Guidelines ( see here )

Any businesses that must remain closed must be specifically identified by Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment

Still prohibits gatherings of 10+ people

Executive Order D-2020-091 Safer at Home and in the Vast, Great Outdoors ( see here )

Executive Order D-2020-080 Allowing Elective Surgeries and Procedures under Certain Conditions ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Increased Testing Capacity ( see here )

Governor will decide by May 25 whether to open ski resorts, summer camps, and restaurants ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement of the establishment of deadlines for re-opening decisions to be made ( see here )

Colorado will join the Western Coalition (Washington, Oregon, California, and Nevada) as of April 27

Best practices for businesses available on COVID-19 webpage ( see here )

Non-critical offices can reopen on May 4 if implementing best practices and lower density

Retail and personal services can open on May 1 with certain sanitary restrictions ( see here )

New EO includes social distancing measures and directs certain populations to continue sheltering in place

Executive Order D-2020-044 issued on April 27 and will expire in 30 days, phasing in some reopening components for noncritical businesses ( see here )

Executive Order D-2020-079 Extending Safer at Home Order to June 1 with Some Amendments ( see here )

Safer at home order expired on June 1, Coloradans are now strongly encouraged to stay home but not mandated to do so

Stay at home order expired on April 26

Connecticut:

Executive Order extending most COVID-19 related orders through April 19 ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement individuals over 65 can begin registering for the COVID-19 vaccine ( see here )

Executive Order regarding waiver of certain pharmacy and tax requirements ( see here )

Declaration extending state of emergency until April 20 ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement regarding tiered approached to Phase 1b of vaccinations ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement individuals over 75 can now register to receive the COVID-19 vaccines ( see here )

Executive Order 9T Extending Residential Eviction Moratorium until February 9 ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement regarding distribution of Moderna vaccine ( see here )

Executive Order authorizing pharmacists to administer the COVID-19 vaccine ( see here )

Executive Order expanding eligibility for the federal Lost Wages Assistance (LWA) program ( see here )

Executive Order increasing unemployment insurance for low-wage workers ( see here )

Executive Order allowing additional regulatory flexibilities ( see here )

Executive Order increasing fines for violating COVID-19 restrictions to $10,000 ( see here )

Executive Order extending renewals for certain liquor licenses and occupational permits ( see here )

Update to list of high risk states requiring a 14 day traveler quarantine ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement of request to President Trump to extend National Guard assistance in state COVID-19 response ( see here )

Updated high-risk states on traveler quarantine list ( see here )

Executive Order limiting gathering sizes and implementing additional public health measures ( see here )

Statewide Public Health Advisory advising residents to limit trips outside the home between 10:00 am and 5:00 pm ( see here )

Executive Order revising mandatory self-quarantine guidelines ( see here )

Executive Order granting municipalities the ability to set strict gathering limits or other COVID-19 restrictions ( see here )

Executive Order allowing municipalities to set stricter gathering limits than those outlined at the state level ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement of draft vaccination plan sent to the CDC ( see here )

Updates to regional travel advisory, adding New Mexico ( see here )

Executive Order regarding gathering limitations and religious services ( see here )

Executive Order extending eviction moratorium through January 1, 2021 ( see here )

Executive Order extending previous order prohibiting certain re-opened restaurants from selling alcohol without food ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement state will enter Phase 3 of re-opening on October 8 ( see here )

Executive Orders allowing traveler quarantine exemptions if travelers test negative within 72 hours of arrival ( see here )

Executive Order extending certain COVID-19 executive orders ( see here )

Executive Order extending state of emergency until February 9, 2021 ( see here )

Executive Order requiring documentation of medical conditions for any individuals refusing to wear a mask for that reason ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement of expansion of regional travel advisory to include additional states ( see here )

Executive Order resuming deadlines in child protection matters ( see here )

Executive Order mandating a 14 day self-quarantine for travelers coming from certain states ( see here )

Executive Order modifying minimum service hours for private, non-medical institutions ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement of state plan to assist renters and homeowners in response to COVID-19 ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement outlining guidelines for the 2020-2021 school year ( see here )

Executive Order outlining mandatory 14 day quarantine for travelers ( see here )

Sports and fitness facilities (e.g., gyms, fitness centers, pools, etc.) ( see here )

Personal services (e.g., nail salons, tattoo parlors, etc.) (see here)

Indoor recreation (e.g., bowling, movie theaters, etc.) (see here)

Release of Phase 2 business guidelines to be implemented on June 17:

Executive Order 7WW Regarding A Technical Clarification on Ballot Petitioning Process; Alcohol Service by Caterers ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding the Establishment of the Connecticut Municipal Coronavirus Relief Fund Program ( see here )

Executive Order allowing barber shops to open beginning June 1 ( see here )

Restaurants and Retail Stores Begin to Reopen ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Coordinating with Rhode Island to Align Hair Salon and Barber Shop Reopenings in Early June ( see here )

Guidance for Dental Offices Considering Expanding Operations Beyond Emergency Care to Include Non-Urgent and Elective Procedures During the COVID-19 Pandemic ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Allowing State Beaches to Open Beginning Memorial Day Weekend ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement of a Meeting of the Reopen Connecticut Advisory Group ( see here )

Some businesses could begin reopening as early as May 4-7 if hospitalizations continue to decline ( see here )

The state will act in conjunction with the other Northeastern Coalition states (New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts)

Governor announced members of Reopen Connecticut Advisory Group on April 23 ( see here )

Executive Order 7H Coordinated Response ( see here )

Stay at Home order expired on May 20, residents must remain home unless participating in one of the allowed activities (expanded as of May 20)

Delaware:

Executive Order increasing gathering limits ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement state is partnering with FEMA to develop a mass vaccination site in Dover ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement of second dose vaccine administration and FEMA request to establish a large-scale vaccine program ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement state will expand vaccinations to individuals over 65 ( see here )

Executive Order extending state of emergency for thirty days ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement regarding transition to Phase 1B of the state’s vaccination plan ( see here )

Modification to the State Emergency Declaration extending statewide mask order and current COVID-19 restrictions ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement urging schools to re-open for hybrid in-person instruction ( see here )

Tenth Extension of COVID-19 State of Emergency Declaration ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement outlining vaccine distribution program for first round of Pfizer vaccines ( see here )

Executive Order implementing additional capacity restrictions for restaurants and retail stores and issuing a stay at home advisory ( see here )

Stay at Home Advisory implementing a universal mask mandate and recommending schools close for in person instruction ( see here )

Executive Order extending state of emergency for thirty days ( see here )

Executive Order limiting gathering sizes ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement implementing additional restrictions on gatherings and indoor dining ( see here )

Modification to emergency order loosening some restrictions for beach bars ( see here )

Executive Order extending state of emergency for thirty days ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement of expansion of state small business relief program ( see here )

Proclamation extending state of emergency for thirty days ( see here )

Proclamation outlining mask wearing requirements in gyms, restaurants, and other businesses ( see here )

Proclamation extending state of emergency for thirty days ( see here )

Proclamation outlining guidance for youth sports ( see here )

Public Health Order expanding visitation in nursing homes ( see here )

Supplemental Emergency Declaration regarding school re-opening guidelines ( see here )

Declaration extending state of emergency for thirty days ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement allowing schools to open with a mix of in-person and remote instruction ( see here )

Modification to State Emergency Order allowing driver’s education classes to resume for in-person instruction and senior centers to re-open ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement of school reopening guidelines ( see here )

Declaration extending state of emergency until August 6 ( see here )

Modification to Emergency Order closing bars and implementing protections for renters facing eviction due to COVID-19 ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement delaying start date of Phase 3 ( see here )

Emergency Order Modification allowing youth sports activities and certain personal services to resume in-person services on June 22 ( see here )

Delaware’s Reopening Plan and Guidance for Phase 1 ( see here )

Updated Guidance for Communities of Worship ( see here )

18 th Modification to State of Emergency Concerning Communities of Worship ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Working Groups which will Plan Safe Return to School Buildings ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement extending stay at home order until May 31 ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Interim Steps Allowing Small Businesses to Expand Services with Social Distancing ( see here )

Best practices for businesses are available on COVID-19 webpage ( see here )

The state will act in conjunction with the other Northeastern Coalition states (New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts)

The governor has released guidelines for reopening in three phases ( see here )

Stay at Home order expired on May 31 ( see here )

District of Columbia:

Mayoral announcement opening vaccine eligibility to grocery store workers, social services workers, individuals who work in manufacturing, and individuals who work in food packaging ( see here )

Mayoral Announcement regarding additional vaccine appointments for Wards 5,7, and 8 ( see here )

Mayoral Announcement regarding investments and changes to state unemployment insurance programs ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement vaccinations for child care providers and independent school teachers and staff will open on Monday, February 1 ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement ban on indoor dining will be lifted and allowing museums to re-open ( see here )

Mayoral announcement ban on indoor dining will lift tomorrow, January 22 ( see here )

Mayoral announcement D.C. public schools teachers and staff will be eligible to begin receiving the vaccine on January 25 ( see here )

Mayoral announcement of additional vaccine appointments available for Residents of Wards 1,4,5,7, and 8 ( see here )

Mayoral Order extending the ban on indoor dining and the closure of museums and libraries through January 22 ( see here )

Mayoral announcement individuals over 65 can begin receiving the vaccine on Monday, January 11 ( see here )

Mayoral announcement of $10 million in funding to support public charter school re-opening efforts ( see here )

Mayor’s Order extending state of emergency and implementing a holiday pause on indoor dining beginning December 23 ( see here )

Reports Mayor Bowser will be closing indoor dining for three weeks ( see here )

Mayoral Announcement regarding agreement with Washington Teacher’s Union for in-person school re-opening ( see here )

Mayoral Order reducing religious service capacity to 25% ( see here )

Mayor’s Order regarding restrictions for high school sports ( see here )

Mayoral announcement of additional stimulus payments to eligible Washington, D.C. residents ( see here )

Mayor’s Order requiring restaurants limit indoor capacity and stop serving alcohol at 10:00 pm ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement reducing gathering limits and limiting indoor dining capacity ( see here )

Mayor’s Order updated travel guidance, requiring visitors to either get tested for COVID-19 or quarantine for 14 days when traveling to the city ( see here )

Updated list of high-risk states requiring traveler quarantine ( see here )

Updated list of high-risk states requiring traveler quarantine ( see here )

Mayor’s Order extending state of emergency to December 31 ( see here )

Mayoral announcement of Phase 2 entertainment venue pilot opening ( see here )

Updated list of high-risk states for traveler quarantine, removing California, Hawaii, Ohio ( see here )

Updated states list for travel advisory ( see here )

Updated list of high-risk states requiring a 14 day quarantine for travelers to DC ( see here )

Updated List of High Risk States, Three States Removed and Five Added ( see here )

Mayoral announcement public schools will implement digital learning for the Fall 2020 semester ( see here )

Mayoral announcement of high-risk states which require 14 day self-quarantine ( see here )

Mayoral Order travelers from high risk areas will be required to quarantine for 14 days ( see here )

Mayor’s Order requiring masks be worn in public spaces ( see here )

Mayor’s Order extending state of emergency until October 9 ( see here )

Mayoral announcement school re-opening decision will be delayed for two weeks ( see here )

Mayoral announcement school re-opening plans will be published Thursday ( see here )

Mayoral Announcement DMV will resume in-person services on June 23 ( see here )

The city’s ReOpen taskforce has outlined guidance for certain venues below:

Mayoral Situational Update, Announcing Educational & Academic Retail Shops Pilot ( see here )

Mayoral Order 2020-066 Extending Stay at Home Order and Public Health Emergency through June 8 ( see here )

Mayor Bowser established a “Reopen D.C.” working group and phased reopening plan, with a timeline extending into spring/summer 2021 ( see here )

Mayoral Announcement Lifting Stay at Home Order as of May 29 and Entering Phase One of Reopening Plan ( see here )

Stay at Home order expired on May 29 ( see here )

Florida:

Gubernatorial announcement regarding vaccine distribution ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement outlining additional actions to increase vaccine uptake ( see here )

Executive Order 20-315 Regarding COVID-19 Vaccine Administration and Protecting Seniors ( see here )

Executive Order regarding vaccine distribution ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement regarding state vaccine distribution plan ( see here )

Executive Order extending phase 3 of reopening ( see here )

Executive Order extending state of emergency for 60 days ( see here )

Executive Order extending previous order allowing local government meetings to proceed remotely ( see here )

Executive Order pre-empting any local order requiring a restaurant to operate with less than 50% indoor capacity and requiring justification for any restaurant limited to less than 100% indoor capacity ( see here )

Executive Order allowing Miami-Dade and Broward Counties to move into Phase 2 of re-opening ( see here )

Executive Order allowing Palm Beach County to move into Phase 2 of re-opening ( see here )

Executive Order extending state of emergency for 60 days ( see here )

Executive Order 20-193 Extending Various EOs until October 1 ( see here )

Executive Order directing the Department of Business and Professional Regulation to ensure businesses implement employee screening procedures for COVID-19 ( see here )

Executive Order extending state of emergency for 60 days ( see here )

Personal services may open with proper public health measures

Movie theaters and auditoriums may operate at 50% capacity

Restaurants permitted to operate at 50% capacity

Executive Order outlining Phase 2 of re-opening beginning June 5 ( see here )

Executive Order 20-131 Allowing Youth Sport Activities to Resume ( see here )

Executive Order 20-123 Regarding Full Phase 1 of Plan for Florida’s Recovery ( see here )

Executive Order 20-122 Allowing Miami-Dade and Broward Counties to Begin Opening ( see here )

Counties in phase one are able to open personal services (i.e. hair salons, nail salons, etc.)

Executive Order 20-21, extending Phase One of re-opening ( see here )

Certain businesses are excluded: movie theaters, bars, fitness centers, personal services (i.e., hair salons, nail salons, etc.)

Reopening will begin on May 4 excluding Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties ( see here )

The governor has established a Reopen Florida Task Force Industry Working Group ( see here )

Executive Order 20-111 Limited Extension of Essential Services and Activities and Vacation Rental Prohibition until May 4 ( see here )

Executive Order 20-112 Phase 1: Safe. Smart. Step-by-Step. Plan for Florida’s Recovery ( see here )

Executive Order 20-91 Safer at Home and Closing Nonessential Businesses ( see here )

Georgia:

Executive Order outlining additional guidance for COVID-19 restrictions ( see here )

Executive Order extending current COVID-19 restrictions ( see here )

Executive Order extending current COVID-19 restrictions ( see here )

Executive Order extending state of emergency ( see here )

Executive Order allowing greater data sharing during COVID-19 vaccination distribution ( see here )

Executive Order renewing current COVID-19 restrictions through November 30 ( see here )

Executive Order outlining additional COVID-19 public health guidance ( see here )

Executive Order renewing the state of emergency for thirty days ( see here )

Executive Order public health restrictions through November 9 ( see here )

Executive Order outlining additional public health regulations ( see here )

Executive Order extending state of emergency through November 9 ( see here )

Executive Order outlining guidelines related to gatherings and encouraging mask wearing ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding First Allocation of GEER Funding to Support K-12 and Higher Education ( see here )

Executive Order outlining additional reopening guidelines in place until August 15 ( see here )

Executive Order extending state of emergency until September 10 ( see here )

Executive Order outlining additional reopening guidelines ( see here )

Executive Order extending state of emergency until August 11 ( see here )

Executive Order outlining additional re-opening regulations ( see here )

Executive Order outlining additional reopening guidelines regarding restaurants and summer camps ( see here )

Executive Order Extending State of Emergency until June 12 ( see here )

Executive Order Providing Reopening Guidelines ( see here )

Executive Order Allowing Overnight Summer Camps to Begin on May 31 ( see here )

Executive Order Extending Public Health State of Emergency ( see here )

Bars, night clubs, amusement parks, and live performance venues must remain closed ( see here )

Dine-in services, movie theaters, barbershops, gyms, tattoo parlors, nail salons have all opened as of April 29 ( see here )

Some businesses allowed to open as early as April 24

Executive Order 04.23.20.02 Reviving a Healthy Georgia, outlining guidelines for reopening the economy ( see here )

“Medically fragile and elderly” individuals must continue to shelter in place until May 13 ( see here )

Executive Order 04.02.20.01 Shelter in Place ( see here )

Shelter in Place order expired on April 30

Hawaii:

Proclamation extending eviction moratorium for 60 days ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement of “resort bubble” traveler testing program on Kuaua’i ( see here )

Executive Order decreasing mandatory traveler quarantine from 14 days to 10 days and extending eviction moratorium ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement Kaua’i will be exempt from traveler testing and will require all visitors to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival ( see here )

Emergency Proclamation requiring all travelers to have a negative COVID-19 test before departing for Hawaii to bypass the mandatory 14 day traveler quarantine ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement mandating travelers looking to bypass the mandatory 14 day quarantine must have negative COVID-19 results before departing to Hawaii ( see here )

Proclamation requiring masks be worn in public ( see here )

Proclamation extending state of emergency through November 30 ( see here )

Executive Order extending state of emergency until October 31 and allowing pre-traveling testing exemption to visitors ( see here )

Proclamation extending state of emergency through September 30 ( see here )

Executive Order outlining additional reopening regulations for restaurants and indoor dining services ( see here )

Emergency Proclamation Reinstating Partial Inter-Island Travel Quarantine ( see here )

Emergency Proclamation extending state of emergency and mandatory 14 day traveler quarantine for until August 31 ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement pre-travel testing plan will be delayed until September 1, and requiring all travelers to quarantine for 14 days until plan is implemented ( see here )

Guidelines for live performances in restaurants and bars ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement outlining traveler quarantine policy beginning on August 1 ( see here )

June 30 expiration of “Safer at Home” order

Proclamation extending the state of emergency through July 31 ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Lifting Quarantine Requirement for Inter-Island Travel on June 16 ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Allowing Maui County, Kauai County, and Hawaii County to Reopen ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement of Reopening Plan ( see here )

Three stage plan for recovery, with all three stages operating concurrently

Recovery website launched to offer resources for reopening of economy ( see here )

Stay at Home order expired on May 31 ( see here )

Idaho:

Gubernatorial Announcement state will enter Stage 3 of re-opening ( see here )

Executive Order regarding public data sharing on the state vaccination program ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement of increased capacity for high school athletic events ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement on vaccine rollout ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement increasing authority of the National Guard to respond to COVID-19 ( see here )

Executive Order activating the state national guard to assist in the COVID-19 response ( see here )

Executive Order outlining the use of CARES Act funding for individual awards to students and families ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement state will stay in Stage 4 of re-opening for an additional two weeks ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement of Idaho Back to School Framework to guide school re-openings ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement state will remain in Phase 4 for at least two more weeks ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement of the establishment of a Public Schools Reopening Committee (see here)

Executive Order implementing return to work bonuses for previously unemployed individuals ( see here )

Guidance for Outfitting Services ( see here )

Gatherings up to 50 allowed with social distancing guidelines Guidance for Outfitting Services ( see here )

Movie theatres and bars will be allowed to re-open

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Entering Phase 3 of Reopening ( see here )

Guidance for Safe Gatherings and Public Events ( see here )

Stage-by-Stage Business-Specific Protocols for Opening ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Now Available Protocols for Opening Bars, Outdoor Pools, Onboarding Seasonal Workers ( see here )

Second stage of opening (May 16 to May 29) would allow gyms and personal care services to reopen if they can meet proper requirements

First stage of reopening plan will run May 1 to May 15; entities that can reopen include places of worship (with strict sanitation guidelines), daycare facilities, camps ( see here )

Idaho Rebounds plan includes four stages beginning on May 1 and running through the end of June 2020 in a best-case scenario ( see here )

Stay at Home order expired on April 30

Illinois:

Executive Order reissuing and extending most COVID-19 executive orders until March 6 ( see here )

Executive Order modifying metrics to determine which level of restrictions counties fall under ( see here )

Executive Order removing COVID-19 restrictions for certain counties that have met case metrics ( see here )

Executive Order reissuing most COVID-19 related executive orders ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Expanded Assistance for Illinois Child Care Providers ( see here )

Executive Order reissuing most COVID-19 related orders ( see here )

Executive Order implementing additional Tier 3 restrictions ( see here )

Executive Order implementing additional restrictions for Region 5 due to a rise in COVID-19 cases ( see here )

Executive Order reissuing most previous orders regarding COVID-19 ( see here )

Executive Order extending statewide eviction moratorium ( see here )

Executive Order outlining additional restrictions for Region 1 ( see here )

Executive Order extending most previous COVID-19 related orders through November 14 ( see here )

Executive Order suspending certain requirements for medical cannabis vendors due to COVID-19 ( see here )

Illinois Commerce Commission Announcement Extending Moratorium on Utility Disconnections through Winter 2021 ( see here )

Executive Order reissuing and extending most COVID-19 related orders until October 17 ( see here )

Executive Order implementing restrictions for Metro East region due to a rise in cases ( see here )

Executive Order implementing additional closures for counties in Region 7 due to a rise in cases ( see here )

Executive Order extending most previous orders until September 19 ( see here )

Executive Order implementing additional public health restrictions for the Metro East region, given a rise in cases ( see here )

Quarantine Guidance for Higher Education ( see here )

Isolation Guidance for Higher Education ( see here )

Updated Quarantine Guidance for Families ( see here )

Updated Isolation Guidance for Families ( see here )

Executive Order reissuing most expiring executive orders until August 22 ( see here )

Executive Order allowing schools to re-open for in-person instruction ( see here )

Executive Order extending Phase 4.5 of reopening until July 30 ( see here )

Executive Order outlining Phase 4 re-openings ( see here )

Executive Order extending some COVID-19 related executive orders until July 26 ( see here )

Proclamation extending state of emergency for 30 days ( see here )

Executive Order cancelling state fairs for 2020 in response to coronavirus ( see here )

Declaration extending state of emergency until June 29

Personal services allowed to re-open with face masks and proper social distancing

Executive Order Outlining Phase 3 Reopening Guidelines ( see here )

Publication of “Restore Illinois” Plan ( see here )

Member of Midwestern Coalition which plans to jointly reopen economies in phases (Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Indiana, Kentucky)

Offers best practices for businesses permitted to reopen

Executive Order 30 Implementing a Revised Stay at Home Order with New Requirements ( see here )

Stay at Home order expired on May 31

Indiana:

Executive Order extending county-based COVID-19 restrictions ( see here )

Executive Order extending state of emergency ( see here )

Executive Order extending county-based COVID-19 restrictions ( see here )

Executive Order extending COVID-19 county-based restrictions ( see here )

Executive Order regarding extension of medical licenses and the COVID-19 vaccine ( see here )

Executive Order continuing COVID-19 restrictions ( see here )

Executive Order renewing state of emergency ( see here )

Executive Order rescinding Stage 5 of re-opening and issuing additional restrictions for counties based on COVID-19 case numbers ( see here )

Executive Order renewing state of emergency through December 1 ( see here )

Executive Order extending Phase 5 of re-opening through November 14 ( see here )

Executive Order rescinding and extending certain directives related to COVID-19 ( see here )

Executive Order extending state of emergency to November 1 ( see here )

Executive Order outlining Stage 5 of re-opening ( see here )

Executive Order extending state of emergency until October 2 ( see here )

Executive Order extending Phase 4.5 of re-opening through September 25 ( see here )

Executive Order regarding opening of child care centers and COVID-19 regulations ( see here )

Updated Mask Information for Public Interaction ( see here )

Executive Order extending Phase 4.5 until August 27 ( see here )

Executive Order extending state of emergency until September 3 ( see here )

Executive Order requiring face masks be worn in public places ( see here )

Executive Order outlining Phase 4.5 of re-opening ( see here )

Businesses must have public health guidelines on health screenings and social distancing in place for their employees

Retail businesses permitted to open at 100% occupancy

Executive Order outlining Phase 4 of re-opening ( see here )

Executive Order 20-28 Advancing the State to Stage 3 of Reopening Beginning May 22 ( see here )

State Health Commissioner Announcement that Contact Tracing has Begun Across the State ( see here )

Member of Midwestern Coalition which plans to jointly reopen economies in phases (Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois, Kentucky)

Executive Order 20-26 Plan to Reopen Economy ( see here )

Executive Order 20-22 Extending Stay at Home Order ( see here )

Roadmap to Reopen Indiana Plan requires individuals to stay home during Stage 1, allows more movement during Stage 2 ( see here )

Stay at Home order expired May 1

Iowa:

Public Health Disaster Proclamation ending relaxing existing public health regulations ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Governor will sign bill requiring schools to offer a full in-person learning option for students ( see here )

Proclamation extending current mask requirements and lifting spectator limits for sporting events ( see here )

Public Health Proclamation outlining re-opening regulations for restaurants and bars ( see here )

Proclamation extending mask requirements and other COVID-19 restrictions ( see here )

Executive Order outlining restrictions for recreational sports and fitness centers ( see here )

Emergency Proclamation decreasing indoor and outdoor gathering limits ( see here )

Executive Order extending public health guidelines for restaurants and bars until November 14 ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement of utility assistance program for families impacted by COVID-19 ( see here )

Emergency Order extending bar and club closures in Johnson and Story counties for an additional week ( see here )

Proclamation ordering bars to close in six counties and encouraging mask wearing ( see here )

Emergency Proclamation extending social distance requirements for bars and restaurants ( see here )

Emergency Health Proclamation outlining school re-openings ( see here )

Public Health Proclamation outlining re-opening guidelines for restaurants ( see here )

Public Health Proclamation Outlining Additional Reopening Guidelines for Fitness Centers, Theaters, and Essential Surgeries ( see here )

Emergency Proclamation Allowing for Additional Reopenings ( see here )

Extension of Emergency Declaration Allowing for Restaurants, Gyms, and Hair Salons to Open Beginning May 15 ( see here )

Public Health Proclamation Allowing Dental Services and Other Businesses to Reopen ( see here )

Proclamation which extended the state of emergency also allowed for some incremental reopening ( see here )

Public Health Proclamation Extending State of Emergency until June 25, and Allowing Bars, Wineries and Clubs to Reopen on May 28 ( see here )

No stay at home/shelter in place order has been enacted, but the state ordered non-essential businesses to close for the duration of the public health emergency ( see here )

June 25 expiration of State of Emergency

Kansas:

Executive Order relaxing requirements for tuberculosis tests for childcare and related providers due to COVID-19 ( see here )

Executive Order extending certain COVID-19 related orders ( see here )

Executive Order extending relaxed auto regulations ( see here )

Executive Order 20-71 Temporarily Relief from Waiting Week Requirement for Unemployment Benefits ( see here )

Executive Order extending previous order related to extension of driver’s license renewals ( see here )

Executive Order requiring COVID-19 testing in certain adult care homes ( see here )

Executive Order requiring face coverings indoors ( see here )

Public Health Proclamation extending state of emergency for another 30 days ( see here )

Public Health Proclamation allowing bars to open in certain counties ( see here )

Executive Order extending previous order relaxing certain auto regulations ( see here )

Executive Order 59 Requiring COVID-19 Mitigation Measures in Schools ( see here )

Executive Order 58 Delaying the 2020-2021 K-12 School Year *Unsigned until State Board of Education approves ( see here )

Executive Order requiring face coverings to be worn in public ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement most counties in state will be moving to Phase 3 of re-opening ( see here )

Executive Order 20-34 Implementing Phase 2 of Reopening Plan on May 22 ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Entering Phase 2 of Reopening on May 22 ( see here )

Executive Order 20-31 Initiating Phase 1.5 of Economic Reopening ( see here )

Personal services and fitness centers will be allowed to open with social distancing measures and appointment scheduling.

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Entering Phase 1.5 of Economic Reopening on May 18 ( see here )

Phase One of reopening plan began May 4

Executive Order 20-29, Implementing the First Phase of Kansas’ Reopening Plan ( see here )

Executive Order 20-24 Extending Stay at Home Order ( see here )

Stay at Home order expired on May 3

Kentucky:

Executive Order renewing previous order prohibiting price gouging ( see here )

Executive Order extending previous order regarding pharmacist refill flexibility ( see here )

Executive Order renewing previous order requiring face coverings ( see here )

Executive Order extending the state’s eviction moratorium to at least March 31 ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement announcing the opening of drive-through vaccination sites ( see here )

Executive Order creating the Unemployment One-Time Relief Payment Program ( see here )

Executive Order extending previous order prohibiting COVID-19 related price gouging ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement regarding vaccine prioritization ( see here )

Extension of previous executive order mandating the CDC’s eviction moratorium apply in Kentucky ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Next Phase of Vaccine Distribution ( see here )

Executive Order outlining public health precautions in schools ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement of new guidance and infection metrics for public schools ( see here )

Executive Order extending previous order prohibiting price gouging ( see here )

Executive Order extending the state’s mask mandate ( see here )

Executive Order requiring face coverings indoors ( see here )

Executive Order extending previous order regarding pharmacy refill regulations (see here)

Executive Order renewing previous mask mandate ( see here )

Gubernatorial recommendations for red zone counties with increased COVID-19 spread ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement of state vaccination plan ( see here )

Executive Order extending previous order preventing pandemic price gouging ( see here )

Health Department guidance for celebrating Halloween ( see here )

State Health Order Allowing Increases in Bar and Restaurant Capacity ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding School Reopenings ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement face covering mandate will be extended to September 5 ( see here )

Public Health Order closing bars and reducing restaurant capacity due to a spike in cases ( see here )

Public Health Order Limiting Gatherings to 10 People or Fewer ( see here )

Public Health Advisory Recommending Quarantine Following Travel from Certain States ( see here )

Executive Order requiring face masks be worn in public places ( see hard )

Gubernatorial announcement in-person visits at long term care facilities will resume on July 15 ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Guidance on Safety Expectations and Best Practices for Kentucky Schools ( see here )

Guidance for gatherings up to 50 people ( see here )

May 25 – Social gatherings of no more than 10 people, barbers, salons, cosmetology businesses and similar services

May 20 – Retail, houses of worship

Added on May 4: photography, office-based businesses (at 50 percent of pre-pandemic capacity) ( see here )

May 11 – Manufacturing, construction, vehicle and vessel dealerships, professional services (at 50% of pre-outbreak capacity), horse racing (without spectators), pet grooming and boarding

Additional guidelines for reopening and how nonessential businesses can apply for reopening ( see here )

Outpatient surgeries and other invasive procedures can resume on May 6

Details for phases of reopening the health care industry ( see here )

Phase One Reopening: Elective medical procedures resumed on April 27 ( see here )

Governor’s 10 Rules for Reopening for businesses ( see here )

Released seven benchmarks for reopening the economy on April 17 ( see here )

Executive Order 2020-257 Healthy at Home ( see here )

Louisiana:

Executive Order extending Phase 2 restrictions and mask mandate until March 3 ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement vaccine eligibility will expand to individuals over 65 ( see here )

Executive Order extending state of emergency ( see here )

Executive Order extending Phase 2 restrictions ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement pharmacies will begin receiving vaccines for the elderly and additional health care workers on January 4 ( see here )

Executive Order implementing state of emergency for February, March, and April 2021 elections ( see here )

Executive Order extending Phase 2 of re-opening through January 13 ( see here )

Executive Order moving state back to Phase 2 of re-opening ( see here )

Executive Order extending state of emergency for thirty days ( see here )

Executive Order extending Phase 3 of re-opening through December 4 ( see here )

Amended Phase 3 order increasing capacity limits for outdoor high school sports ( see here )

Proclamation extending state of emergency for 28 days ( see here )

Update to Executive Order extending Phase 3 of re-opening for 28 day ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement alcohol sales at sporting events can resume in counties that have re-opened bars ( see here )

Executive Order altering Phase 3 order to allow alcohol sales to be extended until 11 pm ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement state will be implementing nursing home visitation guidance from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) ( see here )

Executive Order detailing Phase 3 regulations ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement state will enter Phase 3 of re-opening ( see here )

Executive Order extending state of emergency through September 9 and outlining additional re-opening guidelines ( see here )

Executive Order extending state of emergency until September 11 ( see here )

Executive Order extending Phase 2 of re-opening through September 11 ( see here )

Executive Order extending state of emergency to August 28 ( see here )

Executive Order extending Phase 2 of re-opening to August 28 ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement Phase 2 re-opening, bar closures, and mask mandate will be extended through August 28 ( see here )

Executive Order extending state of emergency until August 7 ( see here )

Executive Order extending Phase 2 of re-opening until August 7 and implementing a mask mandate ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding the Extension of Phase Two Order until August 7 ( see here )

Proclamation mandating mask wearing in public spaces, limiting gatherings to 50, and closing bars for in-person dining ( see here )

Executive Order extending Phase 2 for 28 days ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement Phase 2 restrictions will be extended for 28 days ( see here )

Massage establishments, spas, and tattoo establishments (under strict guidance from LDH), esthetician services (under strict guidance from the Cosmetology Board)

Bars and breweries with LDH food permits

Barber and beauty shops and nail salons

Businesses that may open at 50 percent occupancy include:

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Phase Two of Reopening Beginning on June 5 ( see here )

Executive Order 58-JBE-2020 Implementing Phase One of Reopening Plan ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement stay-at-home order will expire on May 15 and state will enter Phase 1 of re-opening ( see here )

Portal for businesses to register for guidance and support

Launched “Open Safely” website to provide guidance to businesses as they reopen ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Preparation for Phase One of Reopening ( video )

Expecting that churches and retailers would be allowed to reopen statewide beginning on May 16 ( see here )

Executive Order JBE-33-2020 Stay at Home ( see here )

Stay at Home order expired on May 15

Maine:

Executive Order extending the state of emergency ( see here )

Executive Order outlining updated gathering limits ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement of extension of suspension of interstate youth hockey ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement state is ending 9:00 pm mandated closure for businesses ( see here )

Executive Order extending state of emergency through February 17 ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement updating vaccine distribution plan to focus vaccine supply on individuals over 70 and those with high-risk medical conditions ( see here )

Proclamation extending state of emergency ( see here )

Executive Order strengthening and simplifying face covering requirements ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement extending mandated 9:00 pm closures for certain non-essential businesses ( see here )

Proclamation extending state of emergency until December 23 ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement restaurants and social businesses are required to close at 9 pm beginning on Friday, November 20 ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement Massachusetts is no longer exempt from state traveler quarantine requirements ( see here )

Executive Order requiring face coverings be worn in all public places and lowering gathering limits ( see here )

Proclamation renewing state of emergency for 30 days ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement reducing indoor gathering limits to 50 and postponing re-opening of restaurants and bars ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement state will enter Phase 4 of re-opening on October 13 ( see here )

Executive Order expanding mask requirement to the entire state ( see here )

Proclamation extending state of emergency through October 29 ( see here )

Update to State Department of Health and Human Services Standing Order allowing any individual to be tested without recommendation from a health care provider ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement of second phase of state Economic Recovery Grant Program ( see here )

Proclamation extending state of emergency through October 1 ( see here )

Executive Order regarding public health guidelines for the November election ( see here )

Proclamation extending state of emergency through September 3 ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement regarding school re-openings ( see here )

Proclamation extending the state of emergency until August 6 ( see here )

Executive Order enforcing the use of face masks and coverings in retail businesses and restaurants ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey will be exempt from state travel from quarantine and testing requirements ( see here )

Stage Three of Reopening Business Guidance ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement indoor bar openings will be delayed from original July 1 re-opening date ( see here )

Guidance for Town Meetings and Elections ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement indoor dining will be allowed beginning June 17 in Androscoggin, Cumberland & York Counties ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement hotels will be allowed to reopen on June 26, as opposed to July 1 ( see here )

Proclamation extending state of emergency until July 10 ( see here )

Travelers who have a negative COVID-19 test in the first 72 hours of arriving to the state do not need to participate in the 14 day quarantine.

Gubernatorial announcement of “Keep Maine Healthy” plan as an alternative to the state’s 14 day traveler quarantine requirement ( see here )

Updates to Guidance for Businesses in Different Sectors and Stages ( see here )

In 13 counties, tasting rooms and bars may open for outside service and gyms and fitness centers, nail salons, and tattoo and piercing parlors may open with added health and safety precautions beginning on Friday, June 12. These establishments may reopen everywhere in all counties except for York, Cumberland, and Androscoggin Counties.

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Accelerated Business Openings ( see here )

Employees should continue to work at home if they are able to

Social gatherings of up to 50 allowed beginning June 1

Executive Order Easing Restrictions as Economy Reopens ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Delaying the Opening of Fitness Centers and Nail Salons, and Opening Campgrounds for Memorial Day Weekend ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Allowing Maine Lodging Providers to Accept Future Reservations for Stays with Arrival Dates of June 1 and Beyond ( see here )

COVID-19 Prevention Checklists for Stage 2 Businesses ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Rural Reopening Plan ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Newly Formed Economic Recovery Committee ( see here )

“Together, We Are Maine” guidelines on reopening economy ( see here )

Reopening plan announced on April 23, governor urged moving slowly and taking input from business community ( see here )

Executive Order 49 Safer at Home, allowing for gradual reopening guidelines effective through May 31 ( see here )

Executive Order 28 Stay at Home ( see here )

Safer at Home order remains in place

Stay at Home order expired on April 30

Maryland:

Gubernatorial Announcement regarding new school testing program ( see here )

Executive Order extending businesses restrictions and requiring face-coverings ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement regarding update to vaccination program ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement mandatory 10:00 pm restaurant closure will end on Monday, February 1 ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement calling on schools to reopen for hybrid in-person instruction by March 1 ( see here )

Proclamation extending state of emergency ( see here )

Gubernatorial Update on Vaccine Distribution ( see here )

Proclamation extending state of emergency ( see here )

Executive Order extending eviction moratorium ( see here )

Executive Order regarding traveler testing and quarantine ( see here )

Proclamation renewing state of emergency ( see here )

Executive Order implementing alternative correctional detention and supervision operations in response to COVID-19 ( see here )

Executive Order regarding alternate care sites ( see here )

Executive Order requiring face coverings and implementing public health restrictions for certain businesses ( see here )

Executive Order allowing additional re-openings ( see here )

Executive Order extending state of emergency for thirty days ( see here )

Executive Order extending eviction and foreclosure moratorium ( see here )

Executive Order allowing for the re-opening of certain businesses ( see here )

Executive Order extending previous order allowing for remote notarizations ( see here )

Executive Order allowing insurance administration hearings to be completed over audio-video conferencing ( see here )

Executive Order allowing religious facilities and retail shops to open ( see here )

Executive Order allowing certain businesses to re-open ( see here )

Executive Order outlining additional re-opening regulations and requiring face coverings ( see here )

Executive Order outlining additional business re-openings and requiring masks ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement of school reopening guidelines ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement Multnomah County vehicle inspection stations to open on June 30 ( see here )

Indoor dining allowed to begin on June 12

Theaters and amusement parks permitted to open beginning June 12

Executive Order allowing additional businesses to re-open ( see here )

Additional businesses permitted to reopen with precautions in place: real estate offices, travel agencies, auto dealer showrooms, bank branches and various other offices

This stage will include the reopenings of personal services businesses and state government agencies.

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Implementation of Stage Two of Reopening Plan on June 5 ( see here )

Barber shops are permitted to open

Retail establishments can operate at 50% capacity

Parks and beaches may reopen at the direction of the local public health department

Executive Order Allowing for Additional Reopenings ( see here )

Stage One of “Maryland Strong: Roadmap to Recovery” began Implementation on May 15 ( see here )

Executive Order 20-05-13-01 Allowing Certain Businesses To Reopen, Including Retail Businesses at 50% Capacity ( see here )

Reopening plan includes three stages, but no official timeline or dates

“Maryland Strong: Roadmap to Recovery” plan for reopening released on April 24 ( see here )

Executive Order 20-03-30-01 Stay at Home ( see here )

Massachusetts:

Gubernatorial announcement regarding vaccine booking program ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement individuals over 75 can get vaccinated beginning February 1 ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement of updates to Phase 2 of state vaccination plan ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement expanding vaccine availability to all populations in Phase 1 ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement rescinding mandatory 10:00 pm business closure and increasing capacity limits ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement outlining plan to begin vaccinating individuals in congregate care facilities ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement of pooled testing initiative for schools and districts ( see here )

Executive Order extending currently capacity limits at restaurants and businesses to January 24 ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement escalating all hospitals to Tier 4 in response to the rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement regarding plan to vaccinate first responders ( see here )

COVID-19 Order 59 Applying Further Capacity Limits ( see here )

Updated Temporary Capacity and Gathering Limits ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Additional COVID-19 Mitigation Measures ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding $668 Million Small Business Relief Package ( see here )

Emergency Order limiting capacity at restaurants and retail businesses ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement regarding vaccine distribution and holiday guidance ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement regarding vaccine distribution plan ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement state will move back to Step 1 of Phase 3 of reopening ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement of guidance for college and university students traveling during the holidays ( see here )

Updated guidance for K-12 schools ( see here )

Executive Order limiting indoor and outdoor gatherings ( see here )

Executive Order requiring face coverings be worn in all public places ( see here )

Updated Stay at Home Advisory encouraging individuals to remain at home between 10:00 pm and 5:00 am ( see here )

Executive Order requiring certain businesses, including restaurants and liquor stores, to close at 9:30 pm ( see here )

Executive Order limiting indoor and outdoor gatherings for Step 2 of Phase 3 ( see here )

Executive Order outlining guidelines for Step 2 of Phase 3 ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement lower-risk communities can transition to Step 2 of Phase 3 of re-opening on October 5 ( see here )

Updated Safety Standards and Checklist for restaurants ( see here )

Executive Order reducing outdoor gathering limit from 100 to 50 ( see here )

Executive Order requiring travelers to quarantine for 14 days beginning August 1 ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement announcing Phase 3 will begin on July 13 ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement of travel guidelines ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement state will begin Step 2 of Phase II re-opening on June 22 ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement state will move to Phase 2 of re-opening on June 8 ( see here )

Retail businesses and personal services permitted to open

Executive Order outlining Phase 2 re-opening guidelines ( see here )

Guidance for Lodging and Restaurant Industries ( see here )

Sector-Specific Protocols and Best Practices for Reopening ( see here )

Phase One of Reopening Plan Began Implementation on May 15 ( see here )

Reopening Massachusetts Plan Released ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement of Four-Phase Approach to Reopening and Publishes Mandatory Workplace Safety Standards ( see here )

No official guidelines on reopening of economy available yet, but will act in conjunction with the other Northeastern Coalition states (New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, Delaware).

Advisory board tasked with creating recommendations for a phased reopening ( see here )

Safer at Home advisory issued, in effect indefinitely ( see here )

Stay at Home advisory expired on May 18

Michigan:

Update to Michigan Department of Health and Human Services epidemic waiver allowing contact sports to resume with certain mitigation measures ( see here )

Protect Michigan Commission announcement of updated vaccine strategy ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement of the Michigan COVID Recovery Plan, regarding vaccine distribution, economic recovery, and school re-opening ( see here )

Department of Health Update to Priority Group Guidance for COVID-19 Vaccination ( see here )

Emergency Rules regarding worker’s compensation program for COVID-19 ( see here )

Emergency Rules for Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration guidelines to protect employees from COVID-19 ( see here )

Emergency Rule continuing to allow state agencies to conduct remote hearings ( see here )

Executive Order moving upper peninsula back to Phase 4 of re-opening due to a rise in cases ( see here )

Executive Order requiring masks for children in grades K-12 ( see here )

Executive Order updating mandated worker safeguards to allow for theater venue re-openings ( see here )

Executive Order allowing movie theaters and other performance venues to reopen ( see here )

Executive Order extending previous order regarding pharmacy and grocery store safety measures ( see here )

Executive Order extending previous order outlining re-opening guidelines for long term care facilities ( see here )

Executive Order on gym and fitness center re-openings ( see here )

Guidance for fall sports ( see here )

Executive Order on bar re-openings ( see here )

Executive Order continuing restrictions on entry into nursing homes and other health care facilities ( see here )

Executive Order 2020-168 Extending Safety Measures for Food-Selling Establishments and Pharmacies ( see here )

Executive Order 2020-169 Enhanced Protections for Residents and Staff of Long-Term Care Facilities ( see here )

Executive Order extending state of emergency through September 4 ( see here )

Executive Directive ordering state agencies to prioritize allocation of funding to enforce coronavirus-related legislation ( see here )

Executive Order requiring workplace safety standards ( see here )

Executive Order ending indoor dining at restaurants and limiting indoor gatherings to 10 people ( see here )

Executive Order extending restrictions on entry into long-term care homes ( see here )

Executive Order amending and extending mandatory mask order ( see here )

Executive Order extending state of emergency until August 11 ( see here )

Executive Order extending certain protections for nursing homes ( see here )

Executive Order extending temporary regulations related to pharmacies and restaurants ( see here )

Executive Order requiring face masks in indoor public places ( see here )

Executive Order pausing indoor service at bars ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement of release of Safe Schools plan ( see here ) Gubernatorial announcement state will delay implementation of Phase 3 ( see here )

Executive Order allowing professional sports to resume without live audiences ( see here )

Executive Order outlining nursing home visitation guidelines ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement “Return to School Roadmap” will be released on June 30 ( see here )

Executive Order extending state of emergency until July 16 ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement allowing schools to resume in-person instruction when Phase 4 of state Safe Start plan is implemented ( see here )

Executive Order permitting summer camps to open with public health guidelines in place ( see here )

Executive Order limiting large venues to 25% of capacity ( see here )

Executive Order outlining additional re-opening regulations, notably requiring offices to maintain COVID-19 prevention plans and implementing safety measures for gyms and fitness centers ( see here )

Executive Order rescinding stay at home order and allowing restaurants, retail establishments, and outdoor gatherings of under 100 on June 8 ( see here )

Executive Order Outlining Requirements for COVID-19 Workplace Safety ( see here )

Executive Order Allowing Auto Dealerships and Other Retail Businesses to Open by Appointment ( see here )

Executive Directive 2020-6 Appointing a Director of COVID-19 Workplace Safety ( see here )

Executive Order 2020-92 Allowing for the Reopening of Retail Businesses, Office Work, and Restaurants and Bars with Certain Limits, in Upper Peninsula and Traverse City Regions ( see here )

Executive Order 2020-88 Establishing a COVID-19 Return to School Advisory Council ( see here )

Michigan Safe Start Plan ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Six Phases of “Safe Start” Plan ( see here )

Construction allowed to resume beginning by May 7 ( see here )

Governor plans to release guidelines for reopening on May 1

Executive Order 2020-70 Opening Construction Sites ( see here )

Executive Order 2020-21 Temporary Requirement to Suspend Activities that are Not Necessary to Sustain or Protect Life ( see here )

Executive Order 100 Extending Stay at Home Order until June 12 ( see here )

Shelter in Place order expired on May 15

Stay at home order expired on June 1

Minnesota:

Gubernatorial Announcement all middle and high schools will be permitted to re-open for hybrid instruction beginning February 22 ( see here )

Executive Order lifting some COVID-19 restrictions ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement of additional vaccine allocations for seniors over 65 ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement of updates to state’s COVID-19 vaccination pilot program ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement regarding launch of vaccine location pilot program ( see here )

Executive Order extending state of emergency ( see here )

Executive Order preventing COVID-19 related benefits from being counted as eligibility for state assistance programs ( see here )

Executive Order preventing wage garnishment of COVID-19 related benefits ( see here )

Executive Order loosening some COVID-19 restrictions, including increasing gym and indoor dining capacity ( see here )

Executive Order re-opening public pools for swim lessons and swim teams ( see here )

Executive Order extending state of emergency ( see here )

Executive Order extending state of emergency ( see here )

Executive Order facilitating the timely delivery of unemployment insurance benefits ( see here )

Executive Order extending certain waivers of regulations regarding licensing for mental health providers ( see here )

Executive Order outlining additional restrictions in response to a rise in COVID-19 cases ( see here )

Executive Order outlining additional restrictions for social gatherings, bars, and restaurants in response to a rise in COVID-19 cases ( see here )

Executive Order extending state of emergency ( see here )

Executive Order rescinding previous order relaxing reporting requirements for local governments ( see here )

Executive Order regarding changes to education regulations in response to COVID-19 ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement state will enter Phase 4 of re-opening on October 13 ( see here )

Executive Order expanding mask requirement to the entire state ( see here )

Executive Order extending state of emergency through October 12 ( see here )

Executive Order regarding re-opening regulations for higher education institutions ( see here )

Executive Order 20-84 Rescinding EOs 20-15, 20-16, and 20-32; Amending EO 20-23 ( see here )

Executive Order 20-83 Extending Emergency Declaration ( see here )

Executive Order allowing local education agencies to make their own re-opening decisions while following guidelines set forth in the state Safe Learning Plan ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement of Safe Learning Plan ( see here )

Executive Order requiring masks be worn in indoor settings ( see here )

Executive Order extending state of emergency until August 12 ( see here )

Executive Order extending state of emergency to July 13 ( see here )

Executive Order outlining additional re-opening guidelines ( see here )

Executive Order allowing some streets to be closed down for outdoor dining ( see here )

Restaurants and bars still limited to outdoor service only

Executive Order 20-63 Providing Additional Reopening Guidelines ( see here )

Executive Order 20-62 Allowing Church Services, Weddings and Funerals to Continue with Social Distancing Guidelines in Place ( see here )

Presentation on reopening the economy ( see here )

Executive Order 20-48 Extending and Modifying Stay at Home Order ( see here )

Executive Order 20-40 allows some workers at “non-critical” businesses to return ( see here )

Stay at Home Order Extended to May 18 ( see here )

Executive Order 20-20 Directing Minnesotans to Stay at Home ( see here )

Stay at Home order expired on May 18

Mississippi:

Executive Order extending Safe Recovery Order until February 3 ( see here )

Executive Order implementing additional restrictions for certain counties ( see here )

Executive Order extending previous order allowing for remote shareholder meetings ( see here )

Executive Order extending Safe Recovery Order ( see here )

Executive Order extending indoor face covering requirement ( see here )

Executive Order implementing additional restrictions for certain counties ( see here )

Executive Order imposing stricter restrictions on certain counties ( see here )

Executive Order identifying additional high risk counties and implementing restrictions ( see here )

Extending restrictions in Safe Recovery phase of re-opening through December 11 ( see here )

Executive Order requiring additional public health guidelines for counties with high rates of exposure ( see here )

Executive Order outlining additional re-opening requirements regarding face masks and hospital capacity ( see here )

Executive Order outlining regulations for “Safe Recovery” phase of re-opening ( see here )

Executive Order extending “Safe Return” phase of re-opening through September 30 ( see here )

Executive Order limiting attendance at K-12 sporting events ( see here )

Executive Order implementing public health regulations for college sports stadiums ( see here )

Executive Order outlining school reopening guidelines ( see here )

Executive Order including mask mandate in current Safe Return order ( see here )

Executive Order implementing mask mandate and delaying school start date until August 17 ( see here )

Executive Order identifying high-risk counties and implementing additional health measures ( see here )

Executive Order extending amended Safe Return order until August 17 ( see here )

Executive Order extending reopening restrictions for certain counties until August 3 ( see here )

Executive Order limiting gatherings to 10 indoors and 20 outdoors ( see here )

Executive Order extending regulations for business re-openings in certain counties ( see here )

Executive Order extending amended Safe Return order until August 3 ( see here )

Executive Order outlining additional reopening guidelines ( see here )

Executive Order allowing the Department of Marine Resources to resume normal business operations ( see here )

Executive Order extending amended Safe Return reopening order until July 20 ( see here )

Executive Order allowing concession stands to operate at outdoor sporting events ( see here )

Executive Order Outlining Reopening Guidelines for Event Venues ( see here )

Executive Order 1487 Allowing Outdoor Recreation Parks and Amusement Parks to Reopen ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Additional Reopenings and Guidelines ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding the Limited Reopening of Tattoo Parlors, Pursuant to Executive Order 1486 ( see here )

Non-essential employees to begin returning to work

The EO allows:

Executive Order 1484 allowing for certain facilities to re-open ( see here )

Highlighted counties will be allowed to re-open retail businesses and other places of employment with certain requirements for employer PPE until the stay at home order is lifted on May 25.

Executive Order Implementing Reopening Guidelines for Certain Counties ( see here )

Executive Order 1488 Extending Modified Safer at Home Order until June 1 ( see here )

Executive Order 1478 Revising Stay at Home Order Allowing Restaurants to Open with Certain Public Health Restrictions ( see here )

Executive Order 1477 Safer at Home ( see here ), allowing some retail businesses to reopen, expired on June 1

Shelter in place order expired on April 27

Missouri:

Guidance for vaccinators regarding residency requirements for vaccine administration ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement of Statewide Vaccine Registry Tool ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Start of First Tier of Phase 1B of COVID-19 Vaccination Plan ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Vaccine Distribution Update ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Vaccine Distribution ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Arrival of COVID-19 Vaccine in Missouri ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding New State Vaccine Website ( see here )

Executive Order extending state of emergency until May 31, 2020 ( see here )

Updated COVID-19 Guidance for K-12 Schools ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Changes to School Quarantine Guidance ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Completion of State Vaccine Plan ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement state will move to Phase 2 of re-opening on June 16 ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Phase One Will be Extended through June 15 ( see here )

Phase One of reopening plan began on May 4 and will last until the end of May; allows return to most activities as long as social distancing is implemented ( see here )

“Show Me Strong Recovery” Plan includes multiple phases ( see here )

State of Emergency extended until June 15

Department of Health Stay at Home order expired May 3 ( see here )

Montana:

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Participation in Federal Vaccine Program ( see here )

Directive Implementing Executive Order 2-2021 Lifting Regulations ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement that Phase 1B of Vaccinations Begins ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Vaccine Distribution Plan ( see here )

Updated Vaccine Distribution Chart ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Updated Vaccine Distribution Plan ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Second Week of Vaccine Plan ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Phase One Vaccine Prioritization Plan ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Support for MT Hospitals ( see here )

Executive Directive limiting social gatherings and requiring face masks ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Nursing Teams for Rural Hospitals ( see here )

School Outbreak Response Protocols for K-12 ( see here )

Directive allowing counties to implement mail-in voting and early voting procedures for the November general election ( see here )

Directive Requiring Face Coverings in Certain Indoor Spaces and Outdoor Gatherings ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement of state school re-opening guidelines ( see here )

Updated Directive to Permit Safe Visitation in Nursing Homes and Assisted Living Facilities ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Entering Phase Two of Reopening on June 1 ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement allowing for gyms, movie theaters, and museums to open on May 15 ( see here )

See April 22 Directive Implementing Executive Orders 2-2020 and 3-2020 ( see here )

Other directives are set to expire at the end of the state of emergency, or are otherwise still in place

Reopening the Big Sky: Phased Approach ( see here )

Stay at home directive expired on April 27

Nebraska:

Gubernatorial Updated on Vaccine Prioritization ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement individuals over 65 are eligible for vaccines ( see here )

Vaccine Update ( see here )

Updated Directed Health Measures ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement that New Directed Health Measures to Take Effect on February 6 ( see here )

Department of Health Vaccine Update ( see here )

Gubernatorial Update Regarding Vaccine Distribution ( see here )

Updated Blue Zone Directed Health Measures ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Updated Directed Health Measures ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Initial Vaccinations ( see here )

Options to Discontinue Quarantine Frequently Asked Questions ( see here )

Phased Public Health Restrictions Tied to Coronavirus Hospitalization Rate ( see here )

Outline of Changes to Upcoming DHMs ( see here )

Updated Directed Health Measures by County ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement that New Directed Health Measures will Take Effect December 12 ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Directed Health Measures Taking Effect on Saturday ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Updated Directed Health Measures ( see here )

Changes to Directed Health Measures ( see here )

Color-Coded Phases Outline ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Implementing Phased Approach to Public Health Restrictions ( see here )

Executive Order 20-34 Regarding Public Meeting Requirements ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Additional Support for Long-Term Care Facilities ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Updates to Directed Health Measures ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Back to School Overview ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding the Launch of State Coronavirus Website ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement allowing youth baseball and softball to resume June 1 ( see here )

Schools scheduled to reopen after July 1 ( see here )

Phase One of reopening began May 4

All 19 DHMs (one for each county) will be active until May 31 ( see here )

Dental practices and dine-in at restaurants will be allowed to reopen on May 4 ( see here )

Directed Health Measures (DHMs) have been changed to ease some restrictions ( see here )

Nevada:

Emergency Directive 38 Updating Guidelines ( see here )

Updated Large Gathering Venue Guidelines ( see here )

Updated Guidance for Adult & Youth Sports ( see here )

Guidance for places of worship ( see here )

Guidance for gatherings at private residences ( see here )

Guidance for large venue preparedness and COVID-19 safety ( see here )

Guidance for safe celebrations, ceremonies, and events ( see here )

Emergency Directive adjusting gathering limits ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Eased COVID-19 Mitigation Measures ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement that Western States Review Workgroup Recommends Moderna Vaccine ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Changes to Vaccine Allocation ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Change to Vaccine Allotment ( see here )

Directive 036 Instructions for Tenants ( see here )

Directive 036 Guidance on Evictions ( see here )

Emergency Directive 036 Implementing a Moratorium on Residential Evictions through March 31 ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Extending Statewide Pause through January 15 ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement that the Western States Scientific Review Workgroup Confirmed Pfizer Vaccine as Safe and Efficacious for Public Use ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Vaccine Distribution Plan ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Extension of National Guard Duty ( see here )

Health Department Statewide Pause Explanation Graphic ( see here )

Health Department Statewide Pause Matrix ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement of Additional Restrictions to Mitigate COVID-19 ( see here )

Preparedness and Safety Guide for Large Gathering Venues ( see here )

Guidance for Places of Worship and Life-Rites Ceremonies ( see here )

Guidance for Gatherings at Private Residences ( see here )

Guidance for Gatherings ( see here )

Emergency Directive 033 Adjusting Statewide Standards on Gathering Size ( see here )

Guidance for Adult and Youth Sports ( see here )

Emergency Directive 034 Loosening Restrictions on Adult and Youth Sports ( see here )

COVID-19 Mitigation and Management Task Force Approval of County Plans to Reopen Bars ( see here )

DMV Extension of Driver’s Licenses and IDs ( see here )

State Board of Pharmacy Emergency Regulation Supporting Widespread Immunization Efforts ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Transition to Long-Term COVID-19 Mitigation Strategy ( see here )

Emergency Directive 027 Implementing Certain Restrictions for Counties with Elevated Disease Transmission ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Counties Facing Restrictions on Bars, Pubs, Taverns, Distilleries, Breweries, and Wineries ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement that Bars in Certain Counties Must Close on July 10 ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Emergency Directive Extending Phase Two of Reopening ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Gradually Lifting Eviction Moratorium and Introducing Rental Assistance Program ( see here )

Directive Requiring Face Masks in Public ( see here )

Events without spectators (i.e., sporting events, concerts, entertainment, etc.)

Movie theaters, bowling alleys, indoor malls, and other indoor venues (not including casinos)

Includes guidance on which businesses may reopen throughout Phase Two (with restrictions, and not necessarily at the start of the phase):

Gubernatorial Announcement Moving Nevada into Phase Two of Reopening Plan on May 29 ( see here )

Road to Recovery Phase One Initial Guidance ( see here )

Dining in at restaurants permitted beginning on May 9 ( see here )

Phase One includes allowing hospitals to resume medically necessary procedures

“Nevada United Road Map to Recovery” reopening plan ( see here )

Joined Western states coalition (Oregon, Washington, California) to coordinate reopening on April 27 ( see here )

Governor has said some parts of the order will be extended, no details available as of April 27 ( see here )

Emergency Directive 016 Extending Certain Directives and Allowing Some Activities to Resume ( see here )

Certain non-essential business closures and Safer at Home order expired on May 15

New Hampshire:

Emergency Order 85 Regarding In-Person Instruction ( see here )

Emergency Order 84 Lifting State Hiring Freeze ( see here )

Executive Order 2021-02 Extending State of Emergency ( see here )

Joint Statement from the Offices of Governors Murphy, Mills, Raimondo, Sununu, Scott, Lamont, and Baker on Extending the Suspension of Interstate Youth Hockey ( see here )

Emergency Order 83 Addressing Legislative Timing Challenges ( see here )

Executive Order 2021-1 Fifteenth Extension of State of Emergency ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement that Phase 1B of Vaccinations Begins on January 22 ( see here )

Emergency Order 82 Regarding Travel Guidance ( see here )

Emergency Order 81 Extending the Statewide Mask Mandate through March 26 ( see here )

Emergency Order 80 Medicaid Disaster Relief, COVID-19 Vaccine Administration ( see here )

Emergency Order 79 Allowing Certified Pharmacy Technicians to Administer COVID-19 Vaccines under Certain Conditions ( see here )

Joint Statement on Extending the Suspension of Interstate Youth Hockey ( see here )

Emergency Order 78 Authorizing Temporary Nursing Licensure for Qualified Individuals ( see here )

Executive Order 2020-25 Fourteenth Extension of State of Emergency ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding 13 New Vaccination Sites for First Responders ( see here )

Emergency Order 76 Suspending Certain Provisions to Comply with CDC Requirements for Vaccine Data ( see here )

Executive Order 2020-24 Thirteenth Extension of State of Emergency ( see here )

Emergency Order 75 Authorizing Certain Nursing Students to Obtain Temporary Licensure ( see here )

Executive Order 2020-23 Twelfth Extension of State of Emergency Declaration ( see here )

Emergency Order 72 Regarding Travel Guidance ( see here )

Emergency Order 71 Regarding School District Financial Disclosures ( see here )

Executive Order 2020-21 Extending the State of Emergency ( see here )

Re-Opening guidance for Hockey and Indoor Ice Arenas ( see here )

Executive Order 2020-04 Extending State of Emergency ( see here )

Emergency Order 70 Extending EMO 52 Safer at Home ( see here )

Ski Industry Reopening Guidance ( see here )

Executive Order 2020-18 Extending State of Emergency 21 Days ( see here )

Emergency Order 69 Extending Previous EMOs ( see here )

Exhibit P to EMO 29 Regarding Department of Education Definitions ( see here )

Emergency Order 65 Regarding Violations of Emergency Orders ( see here )

Emergency Order 64 Regarding K-12 Instruction for the 2020-2021 Academic Year ( see here )

Emergency Order 63 Requiring Face Coverings for Certain Scheduled Gatherings of 100 or More Individuals ( see here )

Executive Order 2020-16 Extending State of Emergency ( see here )

Executive Order outlining additional reopening guidelines in place until August 15 ( see here )

Executive Order extending state of emergency until September 10 ( see here )

Executive Order 2020-14 Fifth Extension of State of Emergency Declared in Executive Order 2020-04 ( see here )

Exhibit B to EMO 52 Industry Specific Guidelines for Businesses, Organizations, and Sectors ( see here )

Exhibit A to EMO 52 Universal Guidelines for all New Hampshire Employers and Employees ( see here )

Emergency Order 52 Regarding Public Health Guidance for Business Operations and Advising Granite Staters That They Are Safer at Home ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Expiration of Stay at Home Order on June 15, Releasing Additional Guidance for Reopenings ( see here )

Executive Order extending state of emergency until June 26 ( see here )

Executive Order extending stay at home order until June 15 ( see here )

Stay at Home 2.0 Timeline ( see here )

Hope is to have everything fully reopened and functioning by July or August 2020

Announced informal coordination with Massachusetts, Vermont, and Maine ( see here )

Emergency Order 40 extending stay at home order until May 31 ( see here )

State of emergency lasts until at least May 15 ( see here )

Stay at home order expired on June 15

New Jersey:

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Initiative to Support School Districts with Impacts of COVID-19 ( see here )

Executive Order 222 Extending State of Emergency ( see here )

Executive Order 220 Allowing Limited Spectators at Youth Sporting Events ( see here )

Executive Order 2021-006 Rescinding EO 2020-075 and Implementing Advisory Quarantine and Testing for Visitors ( see here )

Department of Health County Status Update ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Phasing out Travel Quarantine Requirements ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Enhancing Tax Benefits of PPP Loans ( see here )

Executive Order 219 Raising Indoor Capacity Limits from 25 Percent to 35 Percent for Certain Businesses ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Updating Age Requirement for Vaccine ( see here )

Executive Order 214 Implementing K-12 Education Policy Changes ( see here )

Administrative Order 2020-25 Clarifying Capacity Limits for Indoor Sports Practices and Competitions ( see here )

Joint Statement on Extending the Suspension of Interstate Youth Hockey ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Testing Requirements for United Customers with Flights Originating in the U.K. ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Beginning of COVID-19 Vaccinations for Residents and Staff of Long-Term Care Facilities ( see here )

Health Department Announcement Regarding Mega-Sites for Vaccinations ( see here )

Executive Order 211 Postponing Upcoming Elections ( see here )

State Health Expectations for Population Prioritization at Hospital-Based COVID-19 Vaccination Points of Dispensing ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Initial Vaccine Distribution ( see here )

Executive Order 207 Enrolling COVID-19 Vaccinated Citizens in NJ Immunization Information System ( see here )

Administrative Order 2020-24 Regarding Indoor Entertainment Centers Hosting Outdoor Performances ( see here )

Executive Order 204 Pausing Indoor Practices and Competitions for Youth and Adult Sports ( see here )

Executive Order 203 Postponing All Special School Elections ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Removing New Jersey from Tristate Travel Advisory ( see here )

Department of Community Affairs Winter Outdoor Dining Guidance ( see here )

Administrative Order 2020-23 Clarifying Guidelines for Outdoor High School Sporting Events ( see here )

Executive Order 200 Extending Public Health Emergency ( see here )

Executive Order extending election certification deadlines due to COVID-19 ( see here )

Executive Order waiving requirements for racetracks to hold a certain number of mandatory in-person race days ( see here )

Updated Quarantine Travel Advisory ( see here )

Executive Order 195 Permitting Municipalities to Impose Additional Restrictions on Hours of Operation of Non-Essential Businesses ( see here )

Executive Order 194 Implementing New COVID-19 Mitigation Measures ( see here )

Protocols For Long-Term Care Facilities and Holiday Visitation ( see here )

Updated Quarantine Travel Advisory ( see here )

Executive Order 192 Instituting Mandatory Health and Safety Standards for Workers ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement of Coordination on COVID-19 Testing Guidance with Delaware and Rhode Island ( see here )

Administrative Order 2020-22 Clarifying Certain COVID-19 Guidelines ( see here )

Re-Opening guidance for Hockey and Indoor Ice Arenas ( see here )

Updated Quarantine Travel Advisory ( see here )

Executive Order 190 Extending Utility Shutoff Moratorium until March 15, 2021 ( see here )

Executive Order 189 Extending 2019 Corporate Business Tax Filing Deadline ( see here )

Executive Order 187 Allowing Contact Practices and Competitions for Certain Indoor Organized Sports ( see here )

Updated Quarantine Travel Advisory ( see here )

Updated Quarantine Advisory for Travelers ( see here )

Executive Order 186 Extending Public Health Emergency ( see here )

Update to Quarantine Advisory ( see here )

Updated Quarantine Advisory for Travelers ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement of states list for updated quarantine travel advisory ( see here )

Administrative Order regarding opening of gyms and spas in hotels and casinos ( see here )

Health and Safety Standards for Indoor Dining Pursuant to EO 183 ( see here )

State Health Directive 20-030 Providing Health and Safety Standards for Indoor Dining ( see here )

Executive Order 183 Allowing Indoor Dining to Resume on September 4 ( see here )

Update to Quarantine Advisory Adding Two States ( see here )

State Health Directive Issuing Guidelines for Gyms, Health Clubs, and Fitness Centers ( see here )

Reopening Guidance for Gyms, Health Clubs, and Fitness Centers ( see here )

Executive Order 181 Allowing Gyms, Health Clubs, and Amusement and Water Parks to Reopen on September 1 ( see here )

Executive Order 180 Extending Public Health Emergency ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Statewide Childcare Initiative ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement of updated travel quarantine list, to now include 35 states ( see here )

Executive Order 175 Requiring Schools to Open for In-Person Instruction, Permitting Remote Instruction in Certain Cases ( see here )

Administrative Order 2020-17 Authorizing Reopening of Computer Labs at Institutions of Higher Education ( see here )

Updated Quarantine Advisory Issued for Travelers, Adding Three States and Removing Four States ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Phase One of New Jersey Small and Micro Business PPE Access Program ( see here )

Executive Order decreasing indoor gathering limit from 100 to 25 people ( see here )

Executive Order extending state of emergency for thirty days ( see here )

Updated Quarantine Advisory Adding the District of Columbia, Illinois, Kentucky, Minnesota, and Puerto Rico ( see here )

Department of Education Guidance Allowing Parents to Choose All-Remote Learning ( see here )

Executive Order 168 Allowing the Resumption of “High-Risk” Contact Practices and Competitions in Outdoor Settings ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Updating Quarantine Advisory with 10 Additional States and Removing One ( see here )

Plan to Address Digital Divide in K-12 Education due to COVID-19 ( see here )

Executive Order 165 Allowing for Increased Capacity on NJ TRANSIT and Private-Carrier Buses, Trains, Light Rail Vehicles and Access Link Vehicles ( see here )

Updated Quarantine Advisory Issued for Individuals Traveling to New Jersey from Minnesota, New Mexico, Ohio, and Wisconsin, Bringing Total to 22 States ( see here )

Executive Order 163 Requiring Face Masks in Outdoor Public Spaces When Social Distancing is Impossible ( see here )

Updated Quarantine Advisory for Individuals Traveling from Delaware, Kansas, and Oklahoma – 19 States in Total ( see here )

Executive Order limiting outdoor gatherings from 250 to 100 individuals ( see here )

Executive Order extending state of emergency for thirty days ( see here )

Executive Order 158 Temporarily Pausing the Resumption of Indoor Dining ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Updating Quarantine Travel Advisory to Include Additional States, 16 States Total ( see here )

Executive Order 157 Establishing Rules for Indoor Dining, Indoor Recreational Facilities, and Individualized Instruction at Gyms and Fitness Centers ( see here )

Reopening Guidance for New Jersey Schools ( see here )

Administrative Order Permitting Indoor Portions of Retail Shopping Malls to Reopen on June 29 ( see here )

Department of Health Directive Permitting Outdoor Visitation with Long-Term Care Residents to Resume on June 21 ( see here )

Executive Order 156 Increasing Indoor and Outdoor Gathering Capacity Limits ( see here )

Restart Standards for New Jersey Colleges and Universities ( see here )

Executive Order 155 Allowing In-Person Clinical, Lab, and Hands-On Programming at Institutions of Higher Education on July 1 ( see here )

Guidance for Outdoor Organized Sports ( see here )

Guidelines for In-Person Summer Learning and Extended School Year ( see here )

Spas, including day spas and medical spas, at which solely elective and cosmetic medical procedures are performed;

Personal care service facilities in this order are defined as:

Executive Order 154 Allowing Personal Care Service Facilities to Reopen on June 22 ( see here )

Administrative Order 2020-15 Clarifying Rules for Businesses ( see here )

Executive Order 153 Opening Pools Effective June 22 and Additional Outdoor Recreational Businesses Effective Immediately ( see here )

Executive Order 152 Raising Limits on Outdoor and Indoor Gatherings ( see here )

COVID-19 Health and Safety Guidelines for Youth Summer Camps ( see here )

Executive Order Permitting Outdoor Dining Starting on June 15 ( see here )

Hair Salons and Barber Shops May Reopen on June 22

Outdoor Dining and Indoor, Non-Essential Retail Allowed as of June 15

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Phase Two of Reopening Beginning on June 15 ( see here )

Administrative Order allowing horse racing to resume on June 1 with no spectators ( see here )

Executive Order allowing resumption of child care services, youth day camps, and organized sports ( see here )

Safety Guidelines to Reopen Childcare Centers ( see here )

Office of the Secretary of Higher Education Guidance for Higher Education Commencement Ceremonies ( see here )

NJ Department of Education Guidance for K-12 Commencement Ceremonies ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Allowing Modified In-Person Graduation Ceremonies Beginning on July 6 ( see here )

Executive Order 148 Increasing Allowed Capacity of Outdoor Gatherings ( see here )

COVID-19 Guidance for Seasonal Farm Workers and Employers ( see here )

Guidance for Ambulatory Surgery Centers to Resume Elective Surgery and Invasive Procedures ( see here )

Guidance for Hospitals to Resume Elective Surgery and Invasive Procedures ( see here )

Administrative Order Allowing In-Person Sales to Resume at Car, Motorcycle, and Boat Dealerships and Bicycle Shops ( see here )

Guidelines Regarding Elective Surgeries ( see here )

Multi-Stage Reopening Plan Released ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Multi-State Agreement on Beach Reopenings ( see here )

Executive Order 143 Allowing Beaches, Boardwalks, Lakes, and Lakeshores to Open on May 22 with Social Distancing Measures in Place ( see here )

Allows certain re-openings to begin on Monday, May 18

Executive Order 142 Allowing Curbside Pickup at Non-Essential Businesses and Resumption of Non-Essential Construction ( see here )

“Hard Dates” on economic re-opening likely to come later this week ( see here )

Executive Order 140 Naming Members of Restart and Recovery Advisory Council ( see here )

Executive Order 133 Reopening State Parks and Golf Parks ( see here )

Executive Order 107 Stay at Home ( see here )

Releasing phased reopening plan on April 27 ( see here )

New Mexico:

Executive Order 2021-001 Renewing State of Public Health Emergency ( see here )

Executive Order extending state of emergency ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Free At-Home COVID-19 Tests ( see here )

Public Health Guidance for Holiday Season ( see here )

Amended Emergency Health Order Regarding Capacity in Large Retail Spaces ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Updated Emergency Health Order ( see here )

Department of Health Update to County Statuses ( see here )

Executive Order 2020-083 Regarding Contingency Care in Hospitals ( see here )

Executive Order extending state of emergency ( see here )

State Health Department Updates to Statewide COVID-19 Counties Map ( see here )

Public Health Requirements for Each Tier in Response Framework ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Tiered ‘Red to Green’ System for Counties in Next Phase of COVID-19 Response ( see here )

Executive Order requiring all shareholder meetings be held electronically ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement non-essential retail stores will be closed ( see here )

Amended Emergency Public Health Order ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Statewide Order Pausing all Nonessential Activities ( see here )

Updated list of high-risk states requiring quarantine ( see here )

Amended Emergency Public Health Order regarding COVID-19 ( see here )

Amended Health Order Tightening Restrictions ( see here )

Executive Order 2020-072 Mandating Quarantine upon Travel Out of State ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Updated Guidance to Permit Small Groups in Exercise Settings ( see here )

Executive Order 2020-63 Regarding Quarantine for Travelers ( see here )

Amended Public Health Order Effective through September 18 ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Forthcoming Amended Emergency Public Health Order ( see here )

Executive Order revising previous order on traveler quarantine implementing exemptions for individuals traveling across state lines for urgent medical or family needs ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Extending Public Health Emergency until August 28 ( see here )

Public Health Order Re-Enacting Emergency Public Health Restrictions through July 30 ( see here )

Requires individuals to wear face masks while exercising

State parks accessible only to residents of New Mexico

Indoor seating at restaurants and breweries is prohibited

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Updated Health Order ( see here )

Executive Order requiring travelers to the state to quarantine ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Allowing “Soft Reopening” for Breweries on June 13-14, with Broader Reopening on June 15 ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Allowing Restaurants to Open with Indoor Seating and Retail Businesses to Operate at 50% Capacity ( see here )

Amended Public Health Order Allowing Outdoor or Patio Services at Dine-In Restaurants with Some Restrictions ( see here )

Modifications to Public Health Order Allowing Limited Reopening of Businesses and Requiring Masks in Public Places ( see here )

No reopening plan released, but the governor has said she welcomes input from businesses and employee groups as she creates one ( see here )

Public Health Order Closing Businesses and Instructing Residents to Stay Home ( see here )

New York:

Gubernatorial Announcement of Rapid Test Program to Support Safe Reopenings ( see here )

Gubernatorial Update Allowing Nursing Home Visitations to Resume ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Updated Guidance for Infection Rates and Testing Protocols on College Campuses ( see here )

Gubernatorial Update on Vaccine Shipping Delays ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Scheduling Information for State-FEMA Vaccination Sites ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding March 26 Reopening of Indoor Family Entertainment Centers, April 9 Reopening of Outdoor Amusement Parks ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement of 23 Additional Liquor Licenses Suspended in February for COVID-19 Regulation Violations ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding the Opening of Four Additional FEMA & State Partnered Vaccination Sites ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement of 13 Community-based Pop-up Vaccination Sites Opening This Week ( see here )

Executive Order extending closing times for restaurants, bars, and gyms to 11 pm ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement of Extended Restaurant and Bar Closing Times beginning February 14 ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement that Sports and Entertainment Events in Major Stadiums and Arenas Can Reopen with Limited Spectators Beginning February 23 ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement of the Opening of Mass Vaccination Sites ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Allowing New York City Indoor Dining to Reopen Early on February 12 ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement of List of Comorbidities and Underlying Conditions Eligible for COVID-19 Vaccine Starting February 15 ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement that Mass Vaccination Site at Yankee Stadium to Open on February 5 ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement that 35 Community-based Pop-up Vaccination Sites Coming Online This Week ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Indoor Dining Can Reopen at 25 Percent Capacity on February 14 ( see here )

Gubernatorial Update of State Zones ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Allowing Additional Individuals, 75 and Older, to Begin Scheduling COVID-19 Vaccination Appts ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Expanded Vaccination Network ( see here )

Letter to HHS Secretary Requesting Expedited COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution ( see here )

Gubernatorial Update on COVID-19 Vaccination Efforts ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Executive Order Requiring Death Benefits for Families of Frontline Government Workers ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement that Residents Can Use New Paid Sick Leave Benefits Beginning on January 1 ( see here )

Updated Quarantine Guidelines to Align with CDC Recommendations ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Extension of Residential Eviction Moratorium ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding EO Increasing Penalties on Health Care Providers That Intentionally Disregard Vaccine Prioritization Protocols ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Status of Vaccinations and Vaccine Shipments ( see here )

Executive Order 202.83 Extending Sales Tax Deadlines for Certain Restaurants and Lifting Requirement for Property Tax Exemptions ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement that State Clinical Advisory Task Force Approves Moderna Vaccine ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement State Has Administered 38,000 Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement that British Airways and Delta Airlines Will Test All Passengers Before Entering State ( see here )

Health Commissioner Letter to Hospital Admins with Directives to Expand Capacity ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement with Updates to State Vaccination Plan ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Updated Zone Metrics, Hospital Directives and Business Guidelines ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement that First Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine Administered in United States in New York ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Updated COVID-19 Micro-Cluster Focus Zones ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Second Phase of Empire State Digital with Ritual and PayPal to Support New York Restaurants and Food Service Industry ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement of Launch of New York Forward Small Business Lease Assistance Partnership ( see here )

Gubernatorial Letter to HHS Secretary Urging Equity and Expeditious Distribution of COVID-19 Vaccine Program ( see here )

State Health Commissioner Letter to Hospital and Nursing Home Administrators Outlining Surge & Flex and Data Reporting Measures ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Directing State Health Department to Implement “Surge and Flex” Hospital Protocol ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement expanding eligibility for rent relief program ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement of Initial COVID-19 Vaccine Delivery of 170,000 Doses ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding 5 Targeted Strategies to Mitigate the Spread of COVID-19 ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Updated COVID-19 Micro-Cluster Focus Zones ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement of Updated COVID-19 Micro-Cluster Focus Zones ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Closures of Restaurants, Bars & Other SLA-licensed Entities from 10 AM to 5 PM Daily ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Emergency Suspension of Liquor License at North Fork Establishment ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Updated COVID-19 Micro-Cluster Focus Zones ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Implementing Travel Advisory Requiring 14-Day Quarantine ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement that Orange County Micro-Cluster Focus Area Meets Metrics to Exit “Red Zone” ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Guidelines on Testing Protocol for Schools to Reopen in Red or Orange Micro-Cluster Zones ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Guidelines Allowing Out-of-State Travelers to “Test Out” of Mandatory 14-Day Quarantine ( see here )

Executive Order Continuing the Temporary Suspension and Modification of Laws due to COVID-19 ( see here )

Updated Quarantine Travel Advisory ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement that State will Withhold Funds for Localities and Schools that Fail to Enforce Public Health Law ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Allowing Movie Theaters Outside of New York City to Reopen on Reopen on October 23 ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Allowing Ski Resorts to Reopen With 50 Percent Indoor Capacity Beginning November 6 ( see here )

Updated Quarantine Travel Advisory ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Cluster Action Initiative in Certain Counties ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Suspended Liquor Licenses ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Section 16 Orders to Hot Spot Local Governments ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Executive Order Requiring International Travelers to Quarantine and Complete State Health Form ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Forthcoming Executive Order Extending Residential Tenant Eviction Protection ( see here )

Executive Order 202.64 Extending Eviction Ban for Commercial Tenants 30 Days ( see here )

Update to Quarantine Advisory ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding FDA Approval for COVID-19 Saliva Swab Test ( see here )

Updated Quarantine Advisory for Travelers ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement of Forthcoming Executive Order Regarding MTA Enforcement of Mask Mandate ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement indoor dining can resume on September 30 ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Allowing Malls to Reopen on September 9 with 50 Percent Capacity Limit ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Allowing Casinos to Reopen on September 9 with 25 Percent Capacity Limit ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Requiring School Districts to Report Number of Known Positive Cases Daily, beginning September 8 ( see here )

Update to Quarantine Advisory Adding Two States ( see here )

State Guidance for Agritourism Businesses ( see here )

Guidance for Reopening Institutions of Higher Education ( see here )

Update to Quarantine Order Removing Five States ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Allowing Lower-Risk School Sports in All Regions to Begin September 21 ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Gyms and Fitness Centers Allowed to Open by September 2 ( see here )

Updated Quarantine Advisory Issued for Travelers, Adding Three States and Removing Four States ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding August 14 Deadline for Schools to Submit Reopening Plans ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement schools will be permitted to re-open for in-person instruction based on local COVID-19 case data ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Updating Quarantine Advisory with 10 Additional States and Removing One ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement all state regions will enter Phase 4 of reopening on Monday, July 20 ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding New Regulations for Bars and Restaurants ( see here )

Updated Quarantine Advisory Issued for Individuals Traveling to New York from Minnesota, New Mexico, Ohio, and Wisconsin ( see here )

Finalized DOH and Reimagine Education Advisory Council Guidance and Guiding Principles ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Allowing Limited Concessions at State Beaches ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement that Long Island Enters Phase Four of Reopening on July 8 ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement that New York Will Decide on Reopening Schools in the First Week of August ( see here )

Updated Quarantine Advisory for Individuals Traveling from Delaware, Kansas, and Oklahoma ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement public pools will be permitted to open for Fourth of July weekend ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement state will delay implementation of Phase 3 ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Updating Quarantine Travel Advisory to Include Additional States, 16 States Total ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement that Capital Region will Enter Phase 4 of Reopening on July 1 ( see here )

Executive Order 205 Outlining Quarantine Restrictions in Travelers Arriving in New York ( see here )

Central New York, Finger Lakes, Mohawk Valley, North Country and Southern Tier regions entire Phase 4 of reopening on June 26

Long Island Enters Phase 3 of reopening on June 24

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Reopening Statuses ( see here )

Permits social gatherings of 50 people and indoor religious gatherings at 33 percent capacity

Industry Guidance for Phase 4 of Reopening ( see here )

Phase Two Guidance for Businesses ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Phase Two of Reopening to Begin on June 22 ( see here )

Phase Two Industry Guidelines ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Forthcoming Executive Order Strengthening State Enforcement During Phased Reopening ( see here )

Allowing for limited reopening of personal care services in Phase Three regions

Executive Order 202.41 Continuing Temporary Suspension and Modification of Laws Relating to the Disaster Emergency ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Permitting Low-Risk Youth Sports to Restart on July 6 in Phase Three Regions ( see here )

Capital Region will enter Phase Three on June 17

Western New York will enter Phase Three on June 16

Gubernatorial Announcement Allowing Gatherings up to 25 People in Phase Three of Reopening ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement localities will be permitted to open public pools and playgrounds beginning June 11 ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement state will be allow five additional regions to enter phase 3 of reopening on June 12 ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Moving Long Island to Phase Two of Reopening on June 10 ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Moving Mid-Hudson Valley to Phase Two of Reopening on June 9 ( see here )

Executive Order allowing special education summer school to be held in person ( see here )

Executive Order allowing retail store owners to conduct customer temperature checks and allowing restaurants to expand outdoor seating without normally required licenses ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement outdoor graduations up to 150 people will be allowed beginning June 26 ( see here )

Executive Order temporarily suspending some education regulations ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement New York City will be permitted to resume elective surgeries on June 8 ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement outdoor dining will be permitted when Phase 2 begins on June 4 ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Allowing Capital Region to Enter Phase Two of Reopening on June 3 ( see here )

Executive Order 202.36 Allowing Low-Risk, Outdoor Recreational Activities and Businesses Providing Such Activities to Open in Regions Cleared for Phase 1 ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Allowing Western New York to Enter Phase Two of Reopening on June 2 ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement dentists offices can re-open beginning June 1 ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement New York City Will Enter Phase One of Reopening on June 8 ( see here )

Executive Order Outlining Additional Regulations for Counties ( see here )

Executive Order Allowing Personal Services and Other Nonessential Businesses to Reopen ( see here )

Executive Order Authorizing Businesses to Deny Entry to Patrons Not Wearing Face Coverings ( see here , waiting for official document)

Gubernatorial Announcement Allowing Mid-Hudson Valley Region to Begin Reopening, Long Island on Track to Begin Reopening on May 27 ( see here )

Executive Order 202.33 Allowing Gatherings of under 10 Individuals for Nonessential Purposes ( see here )

Rockland County now eligible to resume elective surgeries and ambulatory care ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Allowing Capitol County to Reopen ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Updating Regions Permitted to Reopen to include: Western New York, Central New York, North Country, Finger Lakes, Southern Tier Mohawk Valley ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Reopening of Horse Racing Tracks on June 1, Without Spectators ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Allowing Westchester and Suffolk Counties to Resume Elective Surgeries and Ambulatory Care ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Additional Guidelines for Phase One Reopenings ( see here )

Executive Order 202.31 Continuing Temporary Suspension and Modification of Laws Relating to the Disaster Emergency ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Multi-State Agreement on Beach Reopenings ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Regions Which Have Met Seven Metrics Required for Reopening after May 15 ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Counties Eligible to Resume Elective Surgeries ( see here )

Low-risk activities will begin to open on May 15

Gubernatorial release of “NY Forward Reopening Plan” ( see here )

Situation will be evaluated after two weeks to determine whether the next phase can be implemented

Reopening plan allows construction, manufacturing, and some retail stores with curbside pickup to reopen first

Gubernatorial remarks regarding tentative reopening beginning on May 15 ( see here )

When reopening occurs, hotels and restaurants will reopen together ( see here )

Reopening plan announced on April 26, phase one begins with construction and manufacturing ( see here )

Extends “On PAUSE” until May 28

Executive Order 202.31 Continuing Temporary Suspension and Modification of Laws Relating to the Disaster Emergency ( see here )

North Carolina:

Gubernatorial Update to Timeline of Group 3 COVID-19 Vaccine Prioritization ( see here )

Executive Order 193 Extending EOs and Allowing Expansion of Providers Able to Administer COVID-19 Vaccines ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Calling on School Districts to Implement In-Person Learning ( see here )

Executive Order 191 Extension of Eviction Protections ( see here )

Executive Order 190 Extension of Take-Out Food and Beverage Permissions ( see here )

Executive Order 189 Extension of Modified Stay at Home Order ( see here )

Executive Order 188 Extension of the Modified Stay at Home Order ( see here )

Executive Order 184 Extending Evictions Moratorium until January 31 ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement state eviction moratorium will be extended through January 31, 2021 ( see here )

Gubernatorial Update of County Risk Statuses ( see here )

Executive Order 183 Authorizing ABC Commission to Permit the Delivery or Carry-out of Mixed Beverages ( see here )

Deputy General Counsel Advisory Letter Regarding Authority of Municipalities to Enforce COVID-19 Executive Orders through Civil Ordinances ( see here )

Gubernatorial Letter to Local Officials Asking for COVID-19 Mitigation Support ( see here )

FAQs About EO 181 ( see here )

Executive Order 181 Implementing Stay at Home Order ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement of Stay at Home Order ( see here )

Executive Order 180 Tightening Face Mask Requirement and Implementing Additional COVID-19 Mitigation Measures ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement of new county alert system with new criteria to rank county-level risk ( see here )

Executive Order 176 Lowering Indoor Mass Gathering Limit to 10 People ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding COVID-19 Test for Colleges and Universities ( see here )

Executive Order 171 Strengthening Eviction Protections for Renters ( see here )

Executive Order extending Phase 3 of re-opening through November 13 ( see here )

Executive Order 169 Regarding Phase 3 of Restrictions to Protect Lives During the COVID-19 Pandemic ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Moving State to Phase 3 of Reopening ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Assistance for Small Businesses Harmed by COVID-19 ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Allowing Public Schools to Implement Plan A for Elementary Schools ( see here )

Executive Order 163 Moving to Phase 2.5 of Reopening on September 4 ( see here )

Executive Order 162 Extending 11 PM Alcohol Curfew until October 2 ( see here )

New York City museums and other low-risk cultural institutions can reopen starting August 24. The institutions include museums, aquariums, and other low-risk indoor cultural arts.

Gubernatorial Announcement Permitting Bowling Alleys to Reopen at Half Capacity on August 17 ( see here )

Executive Order extending Phase 2 of reopening through September 11 ( see here )

Executive Order 153 Restricting Late Night Service of Alcoholic Beverages ( see here )

Finalized StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit for K-12 Schools ( see here )

Executive Order 147 Extending Phase Two of Reopening and Requiring Face Masks in Public ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Pausing Reopening in Phase Two for an Additional Three Weeks ( see here )

Guidelines for Reopening K-12 Schools for 2020-21 School Year ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement of Workplace Safety Training Program Related to COVID-19 ( see here )

Executive Order 141 Easing Restrictions on Travel, Business Operations, and Mass Gatherings in Phase 2 ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Entering Phase Two of Reopening on May 22 ( see here )

Executive Order 138 Easing Restrictions on Businesses, Traveling and Gathering, Phase 1 ( see here )

Executive Order 135 extended Stay at Home order to May 8 ( see here )

Announced three phase reopening plan on April 23 ( see here )

Safer at Home order remains in place

Stay at home order expired on May 8

North Dakota:

Gubernatorial Announcement Lowering Statewide Risk Level as of January 29 ( see here )

Executive Order 2020-43.4 Increasing Capacity Limits for Restaurants, Bars and Event Venues ( see here )

Executive Order 2020-08.3 Lowering Statewide COVID-19 Risk Level and Increasing Capacity Limits ( see here )

Executive Order 2020-45 Temporarily Suspending the Minimum Sales Requirement for Certain Licensed Automobile Dealerships ( see here )

Executive Order 2020-43.3 Allowing Restaurants and Bars to Resume Normal Hours of Operation ( see here )

Executive Order 2020-43.2 Extending Capacity Limits for Bars, Restaurants, and Event Venues until January 8 ( see here )

Extension of State Health Order Requiring Face Masks until January 18 ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Extension of COVID-19 Mitigation Measures ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement sports practices and extracurricular activities can resume on November 30 ( see here )

State Health Officer Order 2020-08 Requiring Face Masks Indoors and Outdoors Where Physical Distancing is Impossible ( see here )

Executive Order 2020-43 Implementing COVID-19 Mitigation Measures ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Requirements for Businesses, Gatherings, and Masks ( see here )

Updated ND Smart Restart Guidelines for High-risk Counties ( see here )

Updated Guidance for Quarantine and Mask Use ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Upgrading COVID-19 Risk Levels for 21 of 53 Counties ( see here )

Executive Order 2020-36.1 Extending Driver License Renewals ( see here )

K-12 Smart Restart Guidance ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding K-12 School Reopening Plans ( see here )

Executive Order implementing a phased approach to allowing in person visits at nursing homes ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement state is entering next phase of re-opening ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Contact Tracing App Using Exposure Notification Technology from Apple and Google ( see here )

Executive Order 2020-06.6 Regarding Reopenings of Various Businesses, update to previous EO ( see here )

Guidance for Large Gatherings ( see here )

Guidance for businesses reopening released ( see here )

ND Smart Restart Plan ( see here )

“ND Smart Restart” plan is a phased approach to reopening the state ( see here )

Executive Order 2020-06.4 Smart Restart Protocols for Businesses Resuming or Continuing Operations ( see here )

Ohio:

Health Amended Order Reopening Food Service Stations ( see here )

Gubernatorial Update on K-12 Schools and Nursing Home Vaccinations ( see here )

Vaccination Schedule for Ohio Schools ( see here )

Health Director Amended Order on Adult Day Support Services and Vocational Habilitation Services ( see here )

Educator Vaccinations Update ( see here )

Gubernatorial Update to Curfew Order and Vaccine Information ( see here )

Stay at Home Order Fact Sheet ( see here )

State Health Director Third Amended Stay at Home Order ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement of Curfew Extension until January 30 ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Vaccination and Testing Expansions ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Vaccination Timeline ( see here )

Gubernatorial Update on Phase 1B and Nursing Home Vaccinations ( see here )

Sixth Amended Director’s Order Limiting Access to Nursing Homes and Similar Facilities ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement of Forthcoming State Health Directive Requiring Vaccine Providers to Develop a Surplus Vaccine Redistribution Plan ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding School Quarantine Guidance Change and Curfew Extension ( see here )

Stay at Home Tonight Order Fact Sheet ( see here )

State Health Director Order Stay at Home Tonight ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Vaccination Phases ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Local Health Department Vaccination Guidance ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding First COVID-19 Vaccinations in Ohio ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding COVID-19 Mitigation Measures ( see here )

Extended State Health Director “Stay Home Tonight” Order ( see here )

Updated Stay Safe Ohio Protocol ( see here )

Public Health Order implementing a 10 pm to 5 am curfew ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement of a 21 day statewide curfew from 10 pm to 5 am beginning November 19 ( see here )

State Health Order Regarding Retail and Business Compliance with Facial Coverings Requirement ( see here )

State Health Revised Order to Limit or Prohibit Mass Gatherings, with Exceptions ( see here )

Amended State Health Order on Adult Day Care Services and Senior Centers ( see here )

State Health Director Order Allowing Personal Services Facilities to Reopen on October 10 ( see here )

State Health Director Order Amending Access to Nursing Homes and Similar Facilities ( see here )

State Health Second Amended Order Regarding Sports Requirements ( see here )

Health Director’s Order allowing bars, restaurants, and banquet halls to re-open for dine-in services ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement state will resume in-person visitation of nursing homes on October 12 ( see here )

Health Director’s Order allowing visitation to resume at long-term care facilities for those with developmental disabilities ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement ResponsibleRestart guidelines will include a recommendation that a sample of the asymptomatic population is tested at universities and colleges ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Granting Variance to State Sports Order to Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals ( see here )

Health Director’s Order Requiring Daily Reporting of COVID-19 Cases in K-12 Schools ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Forthcoming EO on Daily School Reporting of COVID-19 Cases ( see here )

State Health Director Order Regarding Opening of Adult Day Care Services and Senior Centers ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Updates to County Risk Statuses and Amendment to Sports EO ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Allowing Adult Day Care and Senior Centers to Reopen at Reduced Capacity on September 21 ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Updated County Risk Levels ( see here )

State Health Order for the Testing of Residents and Staff of All Residential Care Facilities ( see here )

State Health Director’s Order Providing Mandatory Requirements for Youth, Collegiate, Amateur, Club, and Professional Sports ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Designating 12 Counties in Red Alert Level 3 Public Emergencies ( see here )

Executive Order 2020-31D Regarding Various Executive Orders ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement students at K-12 schools will be required to wear masks while at school ( see here )

Director of Health Order Limiting County Fair Activities ( see here )

State Health Director Order Mandating Face Masks – official text ( see here )

Travel Advisory for Travelers from Nine States ( see here )

Statewide Mask Mandate ( see here )

Addendum to Face Masks Health Order ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Updates to the Public Health Statuses of Counties ( see here )

Reopening Guidance for Institutions of Higher Education ( see here )

Order applies to counties designated as Red Alert Level 3 Public Health Emergency or a Purple Alert Level 4 Public Health Emergency.

State Health Order Requiring Face Coverings in Public in At-Risk Counties ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement outlining school re-opening guidelines ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Extension of Public Health Orders ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement that Outdoor Visitation at Nursing Homes May Resume on July 20 ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Permitting Contact Practice for All Sports to Resume on June 22 ( see here )

Health Order Reopening County Fairs and Animal Exhibitions, with Exceptions ( see here )

Letter to Ministerial Community with Best Practices for Religious Services ( see here )

Public Health order amendment allowing nursing home visitors to be admitted during end of life situations or during outdoor visits ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement allowing casinos, racinos, amusement parks, and water parks to open on June 19 ( see here )

Day camps and residential camps may reopen at any time.

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Reopening of Certain Facilities on June 10 ( see here )

Amended Public Health Director Order Allowing K-12 School Facilities to be Used for Summer School Purposes ( see here )

Public Health Order Reopening Sports Facilities ( see here )

Public Health Order Reopening Gyms and Dance Studios ( see here )

Ohioans Protecting Ohioans Advisory, moving from orders to strong recommendations ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Enforcement Team for Bar and Restaurant Safety Checks ( see here )

Horse Racing (no spectators) on May 22

Public and Club Pools on May 26\

Adult and Youth Sports Leagues (non-contact, limited contact) on May 26

Gyms and Fitness Centers on May 26

Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (certain services) on May 26

Campgrounds on May 21

Childcare Providers and Day Camps on May 31

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding the Reopening of Various Sectors ( see here )

Guidance for tattoo parlors ( see here )

Guidance for massage/ cosmetic therapy ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement of the Openings of Personal Services Businesses (Tattoo Shops and Massage Parlors) ( see here )

Establishment of Advisory Groups to guide re-opening ( see here )

In-person gatherings of up to 25 people

Personal care and services businesses, including barbers and salons

Restaurants and bars for sit-down service

Counties must apply for approval to begin reopening. If approved, Phase One allows the reopening of the following under specific safety guidelines:

Reopening Plan published on May 7, with reopening beginning on May 15 ( see here )

More about all excluded entities ( see here )

May 12 – Consumer and retail services

May 4 – Manufacturing, distribution, construction, and general office environments

State Health Director’s Stay Safe Ohio order allowing for phased reopening of some businesses ( see here )

Health order allowing health care providers to reassess elective procedures that had been postponed ( see here )

Stay Safe Ohio Order ( see here )

Ohioans Protecting Ohioans Advisory encourages people to stay home, but does not require it; waiting for official document to be released

Oklahoma:

Executive Order 2021-07 Continuing State Response to COVID-19 ( see here )

Executive Order 2021-05 Easing Driver Licensing Requirements ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Expanding Vaccine Eligibility to Individuals with Comorbidities, Teachers and School Staff ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Change To School Quarantine Policy ( see here )

Ninth Amended Executive Order 2020-20 Extending State of Emergency ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement of Start of Vaccinations at Nursing Homes ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding First COVID-19 Vaccinations in Oklahoma ( see here )

Executive Order implementing additional restrictions for restaurants ( see here )

Executive Order extending state of emergency for thirty days ( see here )

Executive Order extending state of emergency for thirty days ( see here )

Fourth Amended Executive Order 2020-20 Extending State of Emergency ( see here )

State Health Director Order Regarding Mandatory Requirements for Event Venues ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Clarifying Sports Requirements ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Health Order Addressing Guidelines for Sports ( see here )

Guidance for Safe Nursing Home and Long-Term Care Facility Visitation Beginning on June 15 ( see here )

Phase Two of reopening set to begin on May 15 ( see here )

Declaration of State of Emergency and certain restrictions released on April 24 ( see here )

Open Up and Recover Safely (OURS) Plan (phased) released on April 22 ( see here )

Oregon:

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Return to In-Person Instruction ( see here )

Gubernatorial Updates to Outdoor Sports Guidance, College Exemption ( see here )

Updates to County Risk Levels ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Expanding COVID-19 Vaccination to all Individuals 65 and Older ( see here )

Update to County Risk Levels ( see here )

Gubernatorial Update on COVID-19 Vaccination Efforts ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement of Baker County Improvement from Extreme Risk to High Risk ( see here )

Gubernatorial Letter to Education and Health Agencies Regarding In-School Instruction by February 2021 ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement that Western States Review Workgroup Recommends Moderna Vaccine ( see here )

Executive Order 20-67 Extending State of Emergency 60 Days ( see here )

Updates to County Risk Levels ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding First COVID-19 Vaccinations in Oregon ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement that the Western States Scientific Review Workgroup Confirmed Pfizer Vaccine as Safe and Efficacious for Public Use ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Tax Relief for Small Businesses Impacted by COVID-19 ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Updating County Risk Levels ( see here )

Executive Order closing certain businesses and limiting gatherings due to a rise in COVID-19 cases. ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Implementing Two-Week Statewide Freeze ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Oregon, California and Washington Travel Advisories ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Implementing Two-Week Pause on Social Activities ( see here )

Executive Order extending previous order regarding protections for agricultural works related to COVID-19 and housing ( see here )

Updates to County Watch List, adding Multnomah County ( see here )

Updates to County Watch List ( see here )

Executive Order 20-56 Establishing Moratorium on Residential Evictions through December 31 ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement Lincoln County will move to Phase 2 of re-opening on September 29 ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Updating County Watch List and Allowing Morrow County to Enter Phase 2 ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Updating County Watch List, Moving Umatilla County to Phase Two ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Updating County Watch List, Removing One County ( see here )

Executive Order 20-38 Extending COVID-19 State of Emergency ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Updates to County Watch List ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Removing Two Counties from County Watch List ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Moving Malheur County Back to Phase 1 of Reopening ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Changes to County Reopening Status for Umatilla and Morrow Counties Due to Rapid Spread of COVID-19 ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Updating County Watch List ( see here )

COVID-19 School Metrics “Ready Schools, Safe Learners” ( see here )

Draft Guidance for Early Learning and Child Care Programs ( see here )

Updated Face Mask Mandate with Stricter Requirements ( see here )

State Health Order Requiring Face Coverings Outdoors, Prohibiting Indoor Gatherings of 10 or More People ( see here )

Executive Order 20-30 Further Extending EO 20-03 and State of Emergency; Rescinding EOs 20-13 and 20-18 ( see here )

Executive Order 20-29 Regarding K-12 Instruction for the 2020-21 Academic Year ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement Multnomah County vehicle inspection stations to open on June 30 ( see here )

Executive Order 20-28 Operation of Higher Education Institutions during Coronavirus Pandemic ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement regarding the establishment of a Healthy Schools Reopening Council ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Allowing Clackmas County to Enter Phase 1 ( see here )

Phase One Reopening Guidance for Shopping Centers and Malls ( see here )

Phase One Reopening Guidance for Restaurants, Bars, Breweries, Brewpubs, Wineries, Tasting Rooms, and Distilleries ( see here )

Phase One Reopening Guidance for Personal Services Providers ( see here )

General Guidance for Employers on COVID-19 released on May 16 ( see here )

Reopening Oregon resource page ( see here )

Executive Order 20-25 “A Safe and Strong Oregon,” Maintaining Essential Health Directives in Response to COVID-19 and Implementing a Phased Approach for Reopening Oregon’s Economy (see here)

Oregon, along with the Western Pact of states, sent a letter to congressional leadership asking for federal support ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding the Limited Opening of Some State Parks, Outdoor Recreation Facilities, and Ski Resorts ( see here )

Executive order 20-22 Allowing for Resumption of Non-urgent Health Care Procedures, released on April 27 ( see here )

Framework for Reopening Oregon released on April 14, but does not discuss in depth ( see here )

Executive Order 20-12 Stay Home, Save Lives ( see here )

Pennsylvania:

Fourth Renewal of Emergency Disaster Declaration ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement regarding vaccine distribution ( see here )

Gubernatorial Update to Vaccination Plan ( see here )

Gubernatorial Update on COVID-19 Testing Efforts ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Proactive Mitigation Measures through January ( see here )

Order of the Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Health Directing Limited-Time Targeted Mitigation ( see here )

Executive Order Directing Limited-Time Mitigation Measures ( see here )

Amended Order of the Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Health for Mitigation Relating to Travel ( see here )

Third Renewal of COVID-19 Disaster Proclamation ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding State Usage of National Wireless Emergency Alert System for COVID-19 Public Communications ( see here )

Secretary of Health Order on Elective Procedures ( see here )

Executive Order Regarding Public School Attestation ( see here )

Executive Order Stay at Home Advisory ( see here )

Executive Order Implementing Retail Food Services Mitigation Measures ( see here )

Executive Order on Mitigation, Enforcement, and Immunity ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Implementing Additional COVID-19 Mitigation Measures ( see here )

Executive Order Allowing Restaurants to Increase Indoor Occupancy to 50 Percent as of Sept 21 ( see here )

Renewal of Disaster Proclamation for Ninety Days ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement Departments of Health and Education have recommended postponing youth sports and in-person pre-K-12 instruction until January 2021 ( see here )

Executive Order Limiting Dining Facilities, Bars, Gyms, and Gatherings ( see here )

Updated FAQs about Summer Recreation, Camps and Pools ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement last county in state will enter Phase Green ( see here )

Public Health Order requiring masks be worn any time individuals are outside their homes ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Last County Moving to Green Phase of Reopening on July 3 ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Reminding that Masks are Mandatory in Pennsylvania Businesses ( see here )

Amended Green Phase Executive Orders for 12 Additional Counties Moving to Green on June 26 ( see here )

Amended Green Phase Executive Order Adding Additional 8 Counties to Green Phase of Reopening ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding 12 Additional Counties Moving to Green Phase of Reopening on June 26 ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Moving Eight Additional Counties to Green Phase of Reopening on June 19 ( see here )

Updated Business Guidance Outlining Outdoor Recreation Guidelines ( see here )

Preliminary Guidance for High School and Recreational Sports Teams Resuming Activities ( see here )

Specified that the state legislature cannot end the declaration unilaterally

Gubernatorial Statement on Impact of Ending March 6 Disaster Declaration ( see here )

Amended Yellow Phase Executive Order, moving 10 counties to Yellow Phase on June 5 ( see here )

Amended Green Phase Executive Order, moving 16 counties to Green Phase on June 5 ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Sixteen More Counties Will Enter Green Phase of Reopening ( see here )

Guidance for Restaurants in the Yellow and Green Phases of Reopening ( see here )

Churches, synagogues, and other places of worship are excluded from the above limitation

Gatherings of over 250 people are prohibited, whether spontaneous or planned

Professional sports teams permitted to begin competitions without spectators once in yellow or green phase

Executive Order Elaborating on Reopening Processes in Green and Yellow Phases ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Moving Centre County to Green Phase of Reopening ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Additional Guidance for Different Phases of Reopening ( see here )

Executive Order Elaborating on Reopening Process for Green Phase Counties, Guidance on Outdoor Dining in Yellow Phase Counties, Dining in Green Phase Counties, and Professional Sports in Yellow Phase Counties ( see here )

Guidance for Summer Camps and Recreational Programs ( see here )

Amended Executive Order Moving 12 Counties to Yellow Phase on May 22 ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Moving Eight Counties to Yellow Phase and 17 Counties to Green Phase on May 29, Remaining Red Counties to Move to Yellow on June 5 ( see here )

Guidance for Real Estate Businesses Reopening ( see here )

Amendment to Business Closure Order Allowing Limited Real Estate Operations Statewide ( see here )

Amended Executive Order Allowing Counties to Move to Yellow Phase of Reopening ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Moving an Additional 12 Counties to Yellow Phase of Reopening on May 22 ( see here )

Guidance for Businesses in Each Phase of Reopening ( see here )

Executive Order Extending Stay at Home Order for Certain Counties ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding 24 Counties Moving to Yellow Phase of Reopening on May 8 and Extending Red Phase for Other Counties ( see here )

Executive Order Allowing Certain Counties to Enter the Yellow Phase of Reopening ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding 13 Counties Moving to Yellow Phase of Reopening on May 15 ( see here )

Guidance for Businesses Permitted to Conduct In-Person Operations during the COVID-19 Emergency, intended for businesses reopening during the state’s “Yellow Phase” ( see here )

24 Counties Move to “Yellow Phase” of Reopening on May 8 ( see here )

Outdoor facilities permitted to begin reopening on May 1 ( see here )

Process to Reopen Pennsylvania explains three phases and the criteria for each phase, with the hope that May 8 can begin the first phase ( see here )

Extension of Stay at Home Order ( see here )

Statewide stay at home order expired May 8, but different counties are in different stages of reopening

Puerto Rico:

Gubernatorial Announcement Allowing Restaurants to Increase Indoor Occupancy to 50 Percent Beginning September 21 ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement curfew will be extended until July 22 ( see here )

Curfew extended until June 15, but limited reopenings permitted ( see here )

Same executive order allows certain commercial businesses and industries to resume operations on May 11, if certain requirements are met

Extension of lockdown and curfew orders until May 25 ( see here )

Rhode Island:

Executive Order extending state of emergency ( see here )

Executive Order 21-13 Amending EO 21-11 ( see here )

Executive Order 21-12 Extending Various EOs ( see here )

Executive Order 21-11 Further Revised Protecting Your Household Order ( see here )

Executive Order 21-10 Extending Various EOs ( see here )

Executive Order 21-09 Revised Protecting Your Household Order ( see here )

Executive Order 21-08 Extending Various EOs ( see here )

Executive Order 21-07 Revised Sports Competitions and Practice Restrictions ( see here )

Executive Order 21-06 Extending Various EOs ( see here )

Executive Order 21-05 Extending EO 20-108 ( see here )

Executive Order 21-04 Regarding In-Person Learning at Institutes of Higher Education ( see here )

Executive Order 21-03 Extending Various EOs ( see here )

Executive Order 21-02 Regarding Student Transportation ( see here )

Executive Order 21-01 Extending Various EOs ( see here )

Executive Order 20-109 Extending Emergency Declaration and Other EOs ( see here )

Executive Order 20-108 Stay at Home Advisory and Travel Restrictions ( see here )

Executive Order 20-107 Suspending Qualified Jobs Incentive Tax Credit Certification Period ( see here )

Executive Order 20-106 Extending EO 20-37 ( see here )

Executive Order 20-105 One-Week Extension of Rhode Island on Pause ( see here )

Executive Order 20-104 Regarding Quarantine and Isolation ( see here )

Executive Order 20-103 Extending Various Education-related COVID-19 Executive Orders ( see here )

Executive Order 20-102 Extending Various EOs ( see here )

Executive Order 20-101 Extending Emergency Regulations EO ( see here )

Executive Order 20-100 Rhode Island on Pause ( see here )

Executive Order 20-99 Extending Various EOs ( see here )

Executive Order implementing additional restrictions, including a 10 pm to 5 am curfew ( see here )

Executive Order extending COVID-19 state of emergency ( see here )

Executive Order 20-96 Regarding Student Transportation ( see here )

Executive Order 95 Revised Phase III Reopening ( see here )

Executive Order 94 Extending Face Covering Requirement ( see here )

Executive Order 93 Extending Various EOs ( see here )

Executive Order 92 Extending Early Closure of Bars ( see here )

Executive Order 91 Extending Various EOs ( see here )

Executive Order 20-90 Amended Phase III Reopening ( see here )

Executive Order 20-89 Extending Emergency Regulations ( see here )

Executive Order 20-88 Phase III Reopening ( see here )

Executive Order 20-87 Extending Various EOs ( see here )

Executive Order 20-86 Extending Emergency Response Capacity ( see here )

Executive Order 20-85 Regarding Student Transportation ( see here )

Executive Order 20-84 Extending Various Executive Orders ( see here )

Executive Order 20-83 Extending Early Closure of Bars ( see here )

Executive Order 20-82 Modifying Processes for Upcoming General Election ( see here )

Executive Order 20-81 Extending Various Executive Orders Relating to COVID-19 ( see here )

Executive Order 20-80 Extending EO 20-72 on Emergency Regulations ( see here )

Executive Order extending certain coronavirus-related executive orders ( see here )

Executive Order extending Phase 3 of re-opening through October 28 ( see here )

Executive Order 20-77 Extending EO 20-37 Expanding State Response Capacity ( see here )

Executive Order 20-76 Regarding Student Transportation ( see here )

Executive Order 20-73 Extending Early Closure of Bars ( see here )

Executive Order 20-71 Extending Quarantine Order ( see here )

Executive Order 20-67 Phase III Reopening ( see here )

Executive Order requiring bars to close at 11:00 pm ( see here )

Executive Order 20-60 Continuing Face Mask Requirement in Public ( see here )

Executive Order 20-58 Phase III Reopening ( see here )

Executive Order 20-57 Extending Emergency Order ( see here )

Executive Order 20-50 Regarding Phase Three of Reopening ( see here )

Executive Order implementing Phase 2 of reopening beginning June 1 ( see here )

No detailed plan has been released yet

Governor hopes to be able to lift stay at home order on May 9, beginning multiphase reopening of the state ( see here )

Stay at home expired on May 8 and was replaced with an order detailing opening procedures and limiting all social gatherings to 5 ( see here )

South Carolina:

Executive Order 2021-08 Emergency Declaration ( see here )

Executive Order 2021-07 State of Emergency ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement individuals over 70 can begin scheduling vaccination appointments ( see here )

Executive Order 2021-03 State of Emergency ( see here )

Executive Order 20-77 Extending State of Emergency ( see here )

Executive Order Regarding COVID-19 Emergency Measures ( see here )

Executive Order 2020-73 Modifying Amended Emergency COVID-19 Measures ( see here )

Executive Order 2020-72 Extending State of Emergency ( see here )

Executive Order 2020-67 Extending State of Emergency ( see here )

Executive Order extending state of emergency ( see here )

Executive Order 2020-65 Declaring State of Emergency ( see here )

Executive Order 2020-63 Extending Emergency Regulations ( see here )

Executive Order extending state of emergency for fifteen days ( see here )

Executive Order 2020-59 Declaring State of Emergency ( see here )

Executive Order 20-56 Extending Emergency Declaration ( see here )

Executive Order encouraging localities to implement mask mandates and requiring face coverings in state government buildings, restaurants, and during large indoor and outdoor gatherings ( see here )

Executive Order 2020-48 Renewing Emergency Declaration ( see here )

Executive Order 45 Temporary Restrictions re. Alcoholic Beverages at Restaurants and Bars ( see here )

Executive Order 44 Continuing the State of Emergency ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Prohibiting the Sale of Alcoholic Beverages in All Bars and Restaurants Beginning on July 11 ( see here )

Executive Order 2020-42 State of Emergency for 15 Days ( see here )

Executive Order 2020-40 State of Emergency ( see here )

Executive Order 2020-37 Additional Incremental Modification of Non-Essential Business Closures ( see here )

Executive Order 2020-36 Additional Modification of Non-Essential Business Closures ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement that gyms, fitness centers, and commercial pools can re-open on May 18 ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement that additional business openings could begin as early as the week of May 11 ( see here )

Governor has created the group “accelerateSC” to advise on safely reopening the economy; includes business, governmental, and health care officials ( see here )

Governor had allowed for the incremental opening of economy, but then backtracked and issued an additional emergency declaration (including stay at home orders) on April 27 ( see here )

Executive Order 2020-31 Modifying Home or Work Order & Authorizing Outdoor Dining Services ( see here )

Executive Order 2020-30 Rescinding Self-Quarantine, Lodging, & Travel Restrictions for Individuals Entering S.C. from High-Risk Areas ( see here )

Executive Order 2020-26 Extending Existing COVID-19 State of Emergency to December 30, 2020 ( see here )

South Dakota:

Department of Health Announcement Lowering COVID-19 Vaccination Age to Residents Age 65 and Over Beginning February 22 ( see here )

Department of Health Announcement of Federal Retail Pharmacy Program and Lowered Vaccination Age Requirement Beginning February 15 ( see here )

Executive Order 2021-04 Regarding Permitting and Vaccines ( see here )

Health Department Update to Age Requirement for COVID-19 Vaccine ( see here )

Health Dept Announcement Regarding Beginning of Vaccination Priority Group 1D on January 18 ( see here )

Executive Order 21-01 Regarding Local Emergency Planning Committee Meetings ( see here )

State Health Department Announcement Regarding Vaccination Information Tools ( see here )

State Department of Labor Announcement on CARES Act Unemployment Extension and Implementation ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding EO 2020-34 ( see here )

Executive Order 2020-34 Extending COVID-19 State of Emergency until June 30, 2021 ( see here )

State Health Vaccine Prioritization for Phase One ( see here )

Executive Order 20-33 Suspending Various Statutes and Regulations Affecting Schools and Businesses ( see here )

Meat-processing plants expected to reopen within a matter of days due to state and federal support ( see here )

Working on reopening individual businesses (i.e., meat producers) rather than an overall plan ( see here )

Executive Order 2020-22 Transitioning State Employees Back to Work ( see here )

No official guidelines on reopening of economy available yet

Tennessee:

Executive Order 74 Ending Limitations Regarding Spectator Sports and Athletic Activities ( see here )

Executive Order 74 Extending Certain Provisions Related to Spectator Sports and Athletics ( see here )

Executive Order 73 Extending Certain Emergency Response Provisions ( see here )

Executive Order 72 Extending Remote Notarization ( see here )

Executive Order 71 Extending Remote Meetings ( see here )

Executive Order 70 Limiting Gatherings and Spectator Events and Urging Working from Home to Preserve Health Care Capacity ( see here )

Executive Order 68 Increasing Health Care Resources and Capacity ( see here )

Executive Order increasing health care resources and capacity ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement of Participation in COVID-19 Vaccine Roundtable on December 3 ( see here )

Executive Order 67 Extending Licensing Allowances ( see here )

Executive Order 66 Regarding Remote Notarization ( see here )

Executive Order 65 Regarding Government Operations During COVID-19 ( see here )

Executive Order 63 Extending Certain Emergency Regulations ( see here )

Executive Order 64 Extending Remote Notarization and Witnessing of Documents ( see here )

Executive Order allowing resumption of contact sports and extending the authority of localities to enforce mask requirements ( see here )

Executive Order 54 Providing Local Governments With Authority Concerning Face Coverings ( see here )

Executive Order 49 Amending Requirements Concerning Long-Term-Care Facility Visitation ( see here )

Executive Order 38 Expanding the Number of Tennesseans Who May Return to Work ( see here )

Executive Order 35 Allowing the Reopening of Small Group, Non-Contact Entertainment and Recreational Venues Pursuant to New Safety Guidelines ( see here )

Executive Order 33 Allowing the Reopening of Close Contact Personal Services Pursuant to New Safety Guidelines ( see here )

Tennessee Pledge plan asks businesses to create safe conditions rather than utilizing a statewide mandate ( see here )

Governor released “Tennessee Pledge,” the plan for reopening the state’s economy; first businesses to reopen will be restaurants and retail stores beginning on April 27 ( see here )

Governor plans to allow stay at home order to expire on April 30 ( see here )

Executive Order 30 Allowing Tennesseans to Return to Work Safely While Encouraging Continued Adherence to Health Guidelines to Limit the Spread of COVID-19 ( see here )

Stay at home order expired on April 30

Texas:

Gubernatorial Update on Vaccination Efforts ( see here )

Gubernatorial Update on COVID-19 Vaccination Efforts ( see here )

Vaccination Distribution Plan ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Vaccine Distribution ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Activation of Federal COVID-19 Vaccination Program for Long-Term Care Staff and Residents ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Implementation of COVID-19 Rapid Testing Pilot Program for Front Line Workers of Small Businesses ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Initial COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement of Vaccine Distribution Plan ( see here )

Executive Order GA-32 Allowing Bars to Reopen at 50 Percent Capacity ( see here )

Executive Order GA-31 Relating to Hospital Capacity ( see here )

Executive Order GA-30 Expanding Capacity of Certain Services ( see here )

Gubernatorial Proclamation Extending Statewide Disaster Declaration for COVID-19 ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Extension of Public Health Orders without Changes until September 15 ( see here )

Proclamation Renewing COVID-19 State of Emergency ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding School Reopenings ( see here )

Renewal of Declaration of Public Health Emergency ( see here )

Proclamation Suspending Elective Surgeries in 11 Trauma Service Areas ( see here )

Proclamation Requiring Face Masks ( see here )

Proclamation Extending Disaster Declaration and Limiting Gatherings to Fewer Than 10 People ( see here )

Proclamation Amending Executive Order GA-27 Suspending Elective Surgeries in Four Counties to Maximize Hospital Capacities ( see here )

Limiting occupancy for certain businesses; directing certain businesses to cease operations

Executive Order GA-28 Targeted Response to COVID-19 as Part of Reopening Texas ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Pause of Additional Reopening Phases ( see here )

Gubernatorial Proclamation Expanding Local Authority on Limiting Outdoor Gatherings ( see here )

Extension of COVID-19 Disaster Proclamation ( see here )

Effective immediately, all businesses in Texas will be able to operate at up to 50 percent capacity, with very limited exceptions. Businesses that previously have been able to operate at 100 percent capacity may continue to do so, and most outdoor areas are not subject to capacity limits.

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Limited Reopening of Driver’s License Offices ( see here ) Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Phase III to Reopen Texas ( see here )

Executive Order GA-23 Relating to Expanding to Phase Two Reopening ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Phase Two of Reopening Beginning on May 18 ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Forthcoming EO on Expanded Business Openings and Surge Response Teams ( see here )

Issued Executive Order GA-18 on April 27; this initiates Phase One of the reopening plan, establishes a statewide minimum standard health protocols, creates a statewide contact tracing program, and issues special guidance for vulnerable populations ( see here )

Governor has announced his intent to let the stay at home order expire on April 30 ( see here )

Stay at home order expired on April 30

US Virgin Islands:

Safer at Home Order allowing for phased reopening ( see here )

Safer at Home order expired on May 4

Utah:

Public Health Order 2021-4 State Capitol COVID-19 Restrictions ( see here )

State Public Health Order 2021-1 Extending Statewide Public Health Emergency ( see here )

Executive Order 2021-02 Establishing a COVID-19 Vaccination Plan ( see here )

State Public health Order 2020-28 Updated School Face Mask Order ( see here )

State Public health Order 2020-27 Updated Statewide COVID-19 Restrictions ( see here )

State Public Health Order 2020-26 Updated Statewide COVID-19 Restrictions ( see here )

Executive Order 2020-74 Implementing Temporary Statewide COVID-19 Restrictions ( see here )

Executive Order 2020-74 Instituting Temporary Statewide Restrictions ( see here )

Executive Order 2020-73 Instituting Temporary Statewide Restrictions ( see here )

Executive Order 2020-72 Declaring State of Emergency Due to Shortage of Hospital Beds ( see here )

Executive Order 2020-69 Extending Suspension of Enforcement of Statutes Relating to Telehealth Services ( see here )

Executive Order 2020-68 Regarding Telehealth Services ( see here )

Executive Order 2020-67 Regarding Telehealth Services ( see here )

Executive Order 2020-66 Regarding Ceasing Operation of Certain Retail Licensees ( see here )

Executive Order 2020-65 Regarding Certain Provisions of the Postretirement Reemployment Restrictions Act ( see here )

Executive Order 2020-64 Regarding Public Access to Board of Pardons and Parole Hearings ( see here )

Executive Order 2020-63 Declaring State of Emergency ( see here )

Executive Order 2020-62 Updating the Utah COVID-19 Level of Restriction ( see here )

Executive Order 2020-60 Updating the COVID-19 Level of Restriction ( see here )

Executive Order 2020-59 Extending State Facilities Face Covering Requirement ( see here )

Executive Order 57 Extending the Utah COVID-19 Level of Restriction ( see here )

Executive Order 56 Updating the State Facilities Face Covering Requirement ( see here )

Executive Order 55 Reauthorizing the Suspension of Enforcement of Statutes Relating to Telehealth Services ( see here )

Executive Order 54 Reauthorizing the Suspension of Enforcement of Utah Code Regarding Ceasing Operation of Certain Retail Licensees ( see here )

Executive Order 51 Declaring a State of Emergency Due to Ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic ( see here )

Executive Order 49 Extending the Utah COVID-19 Public Health Risk Status ( see here )

Executive Order 48 Extending Face Coverings Requirement in State Facilities ( see here )

Executive Order 46 Adopting Version 4.9 of Phased Guidelines for Reopening ( see here )

Executive Order 2020-45 Extending Face Coverings Requirement in State Facilities ( see here )

Executive Order 2020-44 Adopting Version 4.8 of the Phased Guidelines ( see here )

Public Health Order mandating face coverings be worn indoors at schools ( see here )

Executive Order allowing areas in orange phase of re-opening to hold in-person classes at schools ( see here )

Executive Order 2020-36 Updating Requirements Regarding Face Coverings in State Facilities ( see here )

Executive Order 2020-35 Updating Requirements Regarding Face Coverings in State Facilities ( see here )

Executive Order 2020-34 Requiring Face Coverings in State Facilities ( see here )

Executive Order 2020-32 Updating the Utah COVID-19 Health Risk Status in Certain Counties ( see here )

Executive Order 2020-27 Moving the Utah COVID-19 Health Risk Status to Yellow (Low Risk) in Grand County, West Valley City, and Magna ( see here )

Executive Order 2020-24 Moving Public Health Risk Status in Summit County and Wasatch County to Yellow ( see here )

Executive Order 2020-22 Moving the Utah COVID-19 Public Health Risk Status to Yellow With Certain Exceptions ( see here )

Executive Order Updating State Risk to “Moderate” and Phasing in Additional Businesses ( see here )

Utah Leads Together Plan updated on April 17 includes framework for reopening ( see here )

Stay at Home Directive ( see here )

Stay at home directive expired on May 1

Vermont:

Executive Order extending state of emergency ( see here )

Statement from the Offices of Governors Murphy, Mills, Raimondo, Sununu, Scott, Lamont and Baker on Extending the Suspension of Interstate Youth Hockey ( see here )

Public Utility Commission Reinstatement of Utility Disconnect Moratorium through March 31 ( see here ) Joint

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Reinstatement of Utility Disconnect Moratorium ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Adjustment to Gathering Restrictions over the Holiday Season ( see here )

Addendum 9 to Amended and Restated EO 01-20 Extending State of Emergency to January 15 ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Extension of State of Emergency ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding First COVID-19 Vaccinations in Vermont ( see here )

Addendum 8 to Amended EO 01-20 Extension of State of Emergency ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Pause to the State’s Safe Travel Policy, Compliance Checks and Expanded Testing ( see here )

Addendum 8 to Amended and Restated Executive Order 01-20 Extending State of Emergency ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding New Mitigation Measures ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement of state Vaccine Distribution Framework ( see here )

Addendum 7 to Amended EO 01-20 Limiting Skating Facility Availability ( see here )

Addendum 6 to Amended EO 01-20 Extending State of Emergency until November 15 ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Updates to Guidance for Bars, Restaurants and Lodging Establishments ( see here )

Addendum 5 to Amended and Restated Executive Order 01-20 Extending State of Emergency ( see here )

Addendum 4 to Amended and Restated EO 01-20 Expanding Child Care to School-Age Children in Family Child Care Homes ( see here )

Addendum 3 to Amended and Restated EO 01-20 Extending State of Emergency until September 15 ( see here )

Executive Order setting September 8 as statewide school resumption date, for both in-person and remote instruction ( see here )

Directive 6 Regarding School Reopening ( see here )

Addendum 2 to Amended And Restated Executive Order 01-20 Strengthening the Use of Facial Covering ( see here )

Addendum One to Amended EO 01-20 Extending the State of Emergency ( see here )

Amended Executive Order 01-20 Declaring State of Emergency ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Expansion of Trusted Travel Policy ( see here )

Amended and Restated Version of Executive Order 01-20 Declaring a State of Emergency in Response to COVID-19 and National Guard Call-Out ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Dental Procedures, Summer Camps, and Other In-Person Activities Will be Permitted to Resume ( see here )

Addendum 15 to Executive Order 01-20 Regarding Outdoor Restaurants, Bars and Other Establishments that Offer Food and Drink ( see here )

Executive Order 01-20 Detailing Phased Reopening of Certain Businesses ( see here )

Governor created the Economic Mitigation and Recovery Task Force to manage the reopening of the state economy ( see here )

Addendum 13 to Executive Order 01-20 Play Smary and Play Safe, Restart Phase V reopening some outdoor recreation facilities ( see here )

Addendum 12 to Executive Order 01-20 Work Smart & Stay Safe – Restart VT Phase III ( see here )

Addendum Six to Executive Order 01-20 Stay Home, Stay Safe ( see here )

Addendum 14 to Executive Order 01-20 encourages Vermonters to stay home, but does not mandate it

Stay at Home order expired on May 15

Virginia:

Gubernatorial Letter Requesting Federal Support to Vaccinate Essential Federal Employees ( see here )

Permanent COVID-19 Workplace Safety and Health Standards ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Permanent COVID-19 Workplace Safety and Health Standards ( see here )

VDH COVID-19 Vaccine Phase 1c Details ( see here )

VDH COVID-19 Vaccine Phase 1b Details ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Vaccination Efforts ( see here )

Executive Order 74 Protecting Businesses from the Increasing Cost of Unemployment Insurance ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding First COVID-19 Vaccinations in Virginia ( see here )

Executive Order 72 Implementing Mitigation Measures ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement of Statewide Curfew and Implementation of Other Mitigation Measures beginning on Dec 14 ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Statewide COVID-19 Mitigation Measures ( see here )

Third Amendment to Executive Order 67 Lifting Restrictions on the Eastern Region ( see here )

Executive Order to assist state psychiatric hospitals in responding to COVID-19 ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement of interstate cooperative purchasing agreement to expand rapid antigen testing, including Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, and Ohio ( see here )

Executive Order 68 Additional Restrictions on the Eastern Region Due to COVID-19 ( see here )

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding First-in-the-Nation Workplace Safety Standards for COVID-19 Pandemic ( see here )

Executive Order 67 Regarding Phase Three of Reopening ( see here )

Guidelines for Phase Three of Reopening Plan ( see here )

Gubernatorial announcement establishing guidance for reopening intuitions of higher education ( see here )

Executive Order 65 Regarding Phase Two of Reopening ( see here )

Executive Order 65 Regarding Phase Two of Reopening Plan, excluding the City of Richmond and the Northern Virginia Region ( see here )

Executive Order allowing some Northern Virginia counties to delay economic reopening until May 28 ( see here )

Executive Order outlining Phase One restrictions ( see here )

Retail stores will be allowed to open with a 50% occupancy, but gyms and fitness centers will remain closed

Gubernatorial announcement of Phase One re-opening guidelines to begin no sooner than May 15 ( see here )

Governor has discussed a phased reopening plan in conjunction with Maryland and the District of Columbia, noting that the earliest Phase One could begin in earnest would be May 8 ( see here )

Executive Order 55 Stay at Home ( see here )

Stay at Home Order expired on June 10

Washington:

Stay at Home order expired on May 31

Proclamation 20-25 Stay Home Stay Healthy (see here)

Proclamation 20-25.4 Adjusting and Extending Stay Home, Stay Health to May 31, allowing some activities and businesses to resume (see here)

Washington’s Recovery Plan released on April 21, will be a phased approach (see here)

Guidance on Implementation of Phase 1 Construction Restart (see here)

Washington’s Phased Approach to Reopening, Phase 1 begins Tuesday, May 5 (see here)

Guidance Regarding Religious and Faith-based Organization Drive-in Services (see here)

Guidance for Resuming Vehicle and Vessel Sales (see here)

Memo on Resuming Vehicle Sales (see here)

FAQs on Vehicle and Vessel Sales Memo (see here)

Update to Risk-Assessment Dashboard (see here)

Memo Regarding Reopening of Car Wash Industry (see here)

Guidance for Phase 1 Reopening of Car Wash Industry (see here)

List of Approved Essential Programs (see here)

Essential Workforce Education Program Standards for Phase 1 (see here)

Guidelines for Commercial Driver’s License Training and Testing (see here)

Guidance for resuming dine-in restaurant service in Phase 2 (see here)

Memo Regarding the Reopening of Personal Services Businesses (see more)

Guidance and Requirements for Phase 2 Personal Services Reopening (see more)

Memo Regarding the Reopening of Professional Services Businesses (see more)

Guidance and Requirements for Phase 2 Professional Services Reopening (see more)

Memo Regarding Clarifications on Phase 1 and Requirements for Phase 2 Reopening of Outdoor Recreation Centers (see here)

Guidance for Outdoor Recreation Centers – Phase 1 and Phase 2 of Reopening (see here)

Memo on Resuming Construction (see here)

Guidance for Phase 2 Construction Reopenings (see here)

Memo on Resuming Professional Photography (see here)

Guidance for Phase 2 Professional Photography Reopenings (see here)

Memo Regarding Updates to Golf Guidance for Phases One and Two (see here)

Guidance for Golf Reopenings in Phase One (see here)

Guidance for Golf Reopenings in Phase Two (see here)

Gubernatorial Statement on Voluntary Contact Information Collection for Patrons of Reopened Businesses (see here)

Gubernatorial Announcement Allowing All Elective Medical and Dental Procedures to Resume (see here)

Gubernatorial Announcement of New Criteria for Additional Counties to Apply to Move to Phase Two of Reopening (see here)

Memo on Resuming Pet Grooming (see here)

Guidance on Phase Two Reopening of Pet Grooming (see here)

Memo Regarding Phase Two Real Estate Requirements (see here)

Guidance for Phase Two Real Estate Reopenings (see here)

Memo Regarding Resuming Fitness and Training Operations (see here)

Guidance for Phase Two Fitness and Training Reopenings (see here)

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Safe Start Phases (see here)

Department of Health Announcement Moving Additional Counties to Phase Two of Reopening (see here)

Memo Regarding Outdoor Recreation, Phase 1 Clarifications and Phase 2 Requirements (see here)

Updated Guidance for Outdoor Recreation in Phases One and Two (see here)

Guidance for Religious and Faith-Based Organizations Reopening in Phases One and Two (see here)

Phase One Guidance for Higher Education & Critical Infrastructure Workforce Training (see here)

Phase Two Guidance for Higher Education & Critical Infrastructure Workforce Training (see here)

Extension of 23 Proclamations Relating to COVID-19 (see here)

Proclamation Regarding the Transition From “Stay Home – Stay Healthy” to “Safe Start – Stay Healthy,” County-By-County Phased Reopening (see here) Counties must apply to enter reopening

Expires on July 1

Agricultural Safety Plan Interpretive Guidance (see here)

Memo on Reopening Washington Talking Book and Braille Library (see here)

Phase 1 Guidance for Reopening Washington Talking Book and Braille Library (see here)

Memo on Resuming Certain Library Services (see here)

Phase 2 Guidance for Curbside Library Services (see here)

Memo on Phase 2 Reopenings of Drive-in Theaters (see here)

Phase 2 Guidance for Drive-in Theaters (see here)

Proclamation 20-19.2 Regarding Evictions and Relating Housing Practices (see here)

Memo on Domestic Services Industry Reopening (see here)

Phase 2 Domestic Services Industry Reopening Guidelines (see here)

Proclamation 20-46.1 Extension of Proclamation Protecting High-Risk Workers’ Rights (see here)

Memo on Reopening Card Rooms and Other Related Businesses (see here)

Phase 2 Reopening Guidance for Card Rooms and Other Related Businesses (see here)

Proclamation 20-09.2 Phased Reopening of K-12 Schools (see here)

Updated Guidance for Religious and Faith-based Communities in Phases 1-3 of Reopening (see here)

Memo on Weddings and Funerals in Phases 1-3 (see here)

Memo to Local Government Officials Explaining Safe Start Reopening Guide (see here)

Proclamation 20-12.1 Regarding the Reopening of Institutions of Higher Education in Fall 2020 (see here)

Higher Education Reopening Guide (see here)

Secretary of Health Order Requiring Face Masks to be Worn in Public Statewide (see here)

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Pause on County Progressions to Phase 4 of Safe Start Plan (see here)

Proclamation 20-61 Extending Certain Executive Orders (see here)

Extension of 23 Proclamations Relating to COVID-19 (see here)

Statewide Order for Businesses to Require Face Coverings for Employees and Customers (see here)

Proclamation 25.5 Extending Safe Start Requirements (see here)

Proclamation 20-25.6 Extending Safe Start Plan through August 6 (see here)

Clarified Phases Two and Three Guidance for Restaurants and Taverns (see here)

Extension of Certain Proclamations Relating to COVID-19 (see here)

Gubernatorial Announcement Limiting Gatherings to 10 People and Prohibiting Live Entertainment (see here)

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Rollbacks on Activities to Combat COVID-19 (see here)

Secretary of Health Order Requiring Face Coverings Statewide (see here)

Phase 2 and Phase 3 Restaurant, Tavern, Breweries, Wineries and Distilleries COVID-19 Requirements (see here)

Proclamation 20-19.3 Extending Eviction Moratorium until October 15 (see here)

Proclamation 20-25.7 Regarding Phased Reopening (see here)

Updated Reopening Guidance Memo (see here)

Phase 2 Agricultural Events COVID-19 Requirements (see here)

Memo on Agricultural Events (see here)

FAQ Clarification for Indoor Fitness Facilities (see here)

Updated Guidance for All Phases for Religious Organizations (see here)

Guidance for Museums in Phases 2 and 3 (see here)

Guidance for Bowling Facilities in Phases 2 and 3 (see here)

Requirements for Agritourism Businesses in Phase 2 (see here)

Memo on Agritourism Guidance (see here)

Proclamation 20-57.1 Concerning the Health of Agricultural Workers (see here)

Proclamation 20-70 Regarding Transportation and Remote Learning for K-12 Student Education (see here)

Extension of 26 COVID-19 Related Proclamations until October 1 (see here)

Phases 2 and 3 Wedding Ceremonies, Wedding Receptions and Funerals COVID-19 Requirements (see here)

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Updated Guidance for Agritourism Businesses (see here)

Updated Phase 2 and 3 Guidance for Miscellaneous Venues (see here)

Proclamation 20-69.1 Regarding Residency for Tuition Waivers (see here)

Statewide Commercial Service Airport Requirements (see here)

Proclamation 20-74 Establishing COVID-19 Guidelines for Behavioral Health Facilities (see here)

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Updates to Safe Start Reopening Plan (see here)

Extension of 26 Proclamations Related to COVID-19 (see here)

Proclamation 20-19.4 Extending Moratorium on Evictions (see here)

Proclamation 20-23.11 Extending Ratepayer Assistance (see here)

Gubernatorial Directive Regarding Maintaining Continuity in K-12 Employment (see here)

Proclamation 20-75 Stay Safe Vote Safe (see here)

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Western States Vaccine Workgroup (see here)

Proclamation 20-12.2 Regarding Safety Guidelines for Higher Education Institutions (see here)

Updated Guidance for Religious and Faith Based Organizations (see here)

Proclamation 20-25.8 Rollback of County-by-County Phased Reopening Responding to a COVID-19 Outbreak Surge (see here)

Four-Week Statewide Restrictions Implemented on November 16 (see here)

Statewide Travel Advisory (see here)

Proclamation 20-28.13 Regarding Open Public Meetings Act and Public Records Act (see here)

Extension of 27 Proclamations Relating to COVID-19 (see here)

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Additional Available Financial Support for Businesses (see here)

Proclamation 20-76 Restricting Third Party Food Delivery Fees (see here)

Proclamation 20-24.2 Implementing Additional Requirements for Health and Dental Facilities (see here)

Gubernatorial Announcement of Statewide COVID-19 Notification Tool (see here)

Proclamation 20-22.7 Regarding Truck Driver Hours (see here)

Updated Guidance and Restrictions for Faith-based Organizations (see here)

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Additional Economic Support and Extension of Restrictions (see here)

Proclamation 20-36 Supporting Pharmacies with COVID-19 Vaccine (see here)

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Extension of 26 COVID-19 Proclamations (see here)

COVID-19 Public Transportation Safety Guidance (see here)

Proclamation 20-25.9 Extending and Modifying Statewide Restrictions (see here)

Proclamation 20-78 Stability in Local Health Jurisdictions (see here)

Gubernatorial Announcement that the Western States Scientific Review Workgroup Confirmed Pfizer Vaccine as Safe and Efficacious for Public Use (see here)

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Updated Guidance for In-Person Instruction (see here)

Department of Health Updated Guidance for In-Person Instruction (see here)

Proclamation 20-83 COVID-19 Prohibitions on Travel from Countries with 501Y.V Variant Circulation (see here)

Proclamation 20-25.10 Updates to Stay Safe, Stay Healthy (see here)

Updated Religious and Faith-based Organizations COVID-19 Requirements (see here)

Phases 2 and 3 Wedding Ceremonies, Wedding Receptions and Funerals COVID-19 Requirements (see here)

Proclamation 20-21.11 Unemployment Benefit – 1 Week Waiver (see here)

Proclamation 20-58.7 ESD – Shared Work Requirements (see here)

Proclamation 20-63.6 DSHS – Family Emergency Assistance Program (see here)

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding State Support for Unemployment (see here)

Gubernatorial Announcement Extending Eviction Moratorium through March 31 (see here)

Gubernatorial Update on Vaccine Distribution (see here)

Proclamation 20-19.5 Extending Eviction Moratorium (see here)

Healthy Washington–Roadmap to Recovery (see here)

Proclamation 20-49.12 Regarding Garnishments on Consumer Debt (see here)

State Senate Letter Regarding Failure to Extend Proclamations (see here)

Healthy Washington – Roadmap to Recovery Plan (see here)

COVID-19 Reopening Guidance for Businesses and Workers (see here)

Proclamation 20-25.12 Implementing Roadmap to Recovery (see here)

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Statewide Vaccine Distribution Plan (see here)

Gubernatorial Announcement Extending 26 COVID-19 Proclamations (see here)

Proclamation 20-66 Updating Guidance for Long-Term Care Facilities (see here)

Gubernatorial Announcement Metric Changes to Healthy Washington - Roadmap to Recovery (see here)

Proclamation 21-02 Regarding Foster Care Age Limits (see here)

Gubernatorial Update to County Statuses (see here)