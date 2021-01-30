January 30, 2021

Volume XI, Number 30

 

January 29, 2021

January 28, 2021

Sheila A. Millar
Keller and Heckman LLP
Consumer Protection Connection
CPSC Staff to Hold Webinar on AI in Consumer Products

Thursday, January 28, 2021

Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and related technologies have the potential to dramatically change the nature of consumer products, and a variety of agencies are considering the implications of these technologies. The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) staff has announced plans to hold a public webinar on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, from 9am to 4pm, Eastern Standard Time (EST) to discuss the ramifications of AI and related technologies on consumer products from a consumer safety perspective.

CPSC staff is interested in exploring the best way to provide guidance to manufacturers and importers of consumer products that use AI and ML. Questions and issues to be discussed include:

  • Determining the presence of AI and ML in consumer products.

  • Does the product have AI and ML components?

  • Differentiating what AI and ML functionality exists.

  • What are the AI and ML capabilities?

  • Discerning how AI and ML dependencies affect consumers.

  • Do AI and ML affect consumer product safety?

  • Distinguishing when AI and ML evolve and how this transformation changes outcomes.

  • When do products evolve/transform, and do the evolutions/transformations affect product safety?

  • Relevant voluntary standards.

Those who wish to attend the forum should register by February 15, 2021. The link for registration is here.

© 2020 Keller and Heckman LLP
National Law Review, Volume XI, Number 28
Sheila Millar, Keller Heckman, advertising lawyer, privacy attorney
Sheila A. Millar
Partner

Sheila A. Millar counsels corporate and association clients on advertising, privacy, product safety, and other public policy and regulatory compliance issues.

Ms. Millar advises clients on an array of advertising and marketing issues.  She represents clients in legislative, rulemaking and self-regulatory actions, advises on claims, and assists in developing and evaluating substantiation for claims. She also has extensive experience in privacy, data security and cybersecurity matters.  She helps clients develop website and app privacy policies,...

millar@khlaw.com
202-434-4646
www.khlaw.com
www.consumerprotectioncxn.com
