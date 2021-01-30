CPSC Staff to Hold Webinar on AI in Consumer Products

Thursday, January 28, 2021

Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and related technologies have the potential to dramatically change the nature of consumer products, and a variety of agencies are considering the implications of these technologies. The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) staff has announced plans to hold a public webinar on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, from 9am to 4pm, Eastern Standard Time (EST) to discuss the ramifications of AI and related technologies on consumer products from a consumer safety perspective.

CPSC staff is interested in exploring the best way to provide guidance to manufacturers and importers of consumer products that use AI and ML. Questions and issues to be discussed include:

Determining the presence of AI and ML in consumer products.

Does the product have AI and ML components?

Differentiating what AI and ML functionality exists.

What are the AI and ML capabilities?

Discerning how AI and ML dependencies affect consumers.

Do AI and ML affect consumer product safety?

Distinguishing when AI and ML evolve and how this transformation changes outcomes.

When do products evolve/transform, and do the evolutions/transformations affect product safety?

Relevant voluntary standards.

Those who wish to attend the forum should register by February 15, 2021. The link for registration is here.