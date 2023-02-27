February 27, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 58

6

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

February 25, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

February 24, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Keith Paul Bishop

Allen Matkins Leck Gamble Mallory & Natsis LLP
California Corporate and Securities Law

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

Creditor Stung By Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences Bylaws

Monday, February 27, 2023

When a judgment creditor sought delivery of her debtor’s Oscar statuette, under the Enforcement of Judgments Law (EJL). (Code Civ. Proc., § 680.010 et seq., the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences ("AMPAS") intervened.  Juarez v. Ward, 2023 WL 2202483Since 1951, AMPAS’ bylaws mandate that a member who receives an Oscar must afford AMPAS a right of first refusal to purchase it for $10.00  if it is to be sold or disposed of.  Receipt of an Oscar is conditioned on execution of the Agreement, which the debtor in this case had signed in 1974.   The debtor received his Oscar for his work on the movie, The Sting.

The creditor in this case argued that  AMPAS' contractual right of first refusal did not eliminate her lien under California's Enforcement of Judgments Law, Code Civ. Proc., § 680.010 et seq.;  no equitable servitude was established; the restriction on sale is unreasonable; and AMPAS's payment of only $10 for the Oscar is a voidable transfer from an insolvent debtor.   The trial court disagreed and the Court of Appeal affirmed, holding that the creditor is subject to the same restriction  imposed by the agreement and bylaws on the judgment debtor.  Accordingly, the creditor had no greater rights than her debtor.   This result should come as a relief to anyone who has drafted a right of first refusal.  

AMPAS was incorporated in California in 1927.  The Academy's initial 15 directors who signed its articles of incorporation included such film luminaries as Mary Pickford, Douglas Fairbanks, Louis B. Mayer, and Jack S. Warner.  

© 2010-2023 Allen Matkins Leck Gamble Mallory & Natsis LLP National Law Review, Volume XIII, Number 58
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Keith Paul Bishop, Corporate Transactions Lawyer, finance securities attorney, Allen Matkins Law Firm
Keith Paul Bishop
Partner

Keith Bishop works with privately held and publicly traded companies on federal and state corporate and securities transactions, compliance, and governance matters. He is highly-regarded for his in-depth knowledge of the distinctive corporate and regulatory requirements faced by corporations in the state of California.

While many law firms have a great deal of expertise in federal or Delaware corporate law, Keith’s specific focus on California corporate and securities law is uncommon. A former California state regulator of securities and financial institutions, Keith has decades of...

[email protected]
949-851-5428
www.allenmatkins.com
www.calcorporatelaw.com/
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement