February 28, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 59

61

Article By

Frank D. Davis
John Surma

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C.
Criminal Referrals and OSHA Violations, Part III: Industry Standards, Multiemployer Workplaces, and Best Practices [PODCAST]

Tuesday, February 28, 2023

In the final installment of this three-part podcast series, Frank Davis and John Surma wrap up their discussion of the criminal implications associated with some violations of the Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Act, with a focus on the fatal shooting on the set of the movie “Rust.” Frank and John, members of Ogletree’s Workplace Safety and Health Practice Group, review how deviation from industry standards and from the “reasonable person” standard may result in an OSH Act violation and, possibly, criminal charges. They also highlight best practices for employers that become aware of workplace hazards and outline when and how the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s Multiemployer Citation Policy may apply.

National Law Review, Volume XIII, Number 59
Frank D. Davis
Shareholder

Frank Davis is Board Certified in labor and employment law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. His clients know he is ready to use his knowledge to manage a crisis on a moment’s notice.  In fact, in the last year, he managed labor relations matters and workplace safety inspections and fatalities in over 35 different states.

Frank’s experience managing crisis events makes him especially suited to counsel clients on strategies to avoid catastrophic litigation and other cost-savings efforts:

John Surma
Shareholder

John D. Surma is a shareholder in the Houston, Texas office of Ogletree Deakins. His practice focuses on representing employers in workplace safety and health matters, including preventive advice and counseling, regulatory actions, and investigation.

John counsels and represent clients throughout the United States before a variety of regulatory agencies including OSHA, MSHA, the U.S. Chemical Safety Board, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the Federal Railroad Administration/American Association of...

