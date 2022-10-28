October 28, 2022

Volume XII, Number 301

50

October 27, 2022

October 26, 2022

October 25, 2022

Food and Drug Law at Keller and Heckman

Keller and Heckman LLP
The Daily Intake

CSPI Submits Petition to FDA to Ban Red No. 3

Thursday, October 27, 2022

  • On October 24, 2022, a coalition of advocacy groups, led by the Center for Science in the Public Interest (CSPI), submitted a petition to FDA to ban the use of FD&C Red No. 3 colorant in food, dietary supplements, and ingested drugs.  This approved color additive is widely used in confectionery products, as well as in a variety of other processed foods.

  • The petitioners argue that FD&C Red No. 3 should be removed from the permanent list of approved color additives since FDA has already made the determination that very high doses of the additive can cause cancer in laboratory animals and that subsequent studies have reinforced that conclusion.

  • Previously, in 2008, CSPI petitioned FDA to ban all artificial food colors, including Red No. 3, but FDA rejected this request, after its Food Advisory Committee found no causal link between children’s consumption of FD&C colors approved for general use in food and behavioral effects.  However, in 2021, California Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment (OEHHA) published a report concluding that “[t]he scientific literature indicates that synthetic food dyes can impact neurobehavior in some children.”

National Law Review, Volume XII, Number 300
Keller and Heckman

Keller and Heckman offers global food and drug services to its clients. Our comprehensive and extensive food and drug practice is one of the largest in the world. We promote, protect, and defend products made by the spectrum of industries regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the European Commission and Member States authorities in the European Union (EU) and similar authorities throughout the world. The products we help get to market include foods, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, veterinary products, dietary supplements, and cosmetics. In addition...

